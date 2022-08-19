ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bella Smith

When a furious guy confronted his fiancée about her cheating, he was surprised to learn the truth

*This is a nonfiction piece based on true events as described to me by a friend who witnessed them directly; permission was granted to use them.*. When one of my closest friends, a guy named Kevin who I've known for long time, got engaged, I did my best to be excited for him and happy for him. I've known Kevin since we were both young. Kevin was the kind of guy who never wanted to find himself in a situation where he was alone. Never pausing for a moment to catch his breath, he would have a string of failed relationships with different girlfriends despite not learning his lesson.
Dog Was Walking And Sees A Man On A Bench, Suddenly Realizes She Knows Him

Dogs are such unique creatures that they never forget individuals they meet and who somehow grow to be significant figures in their life. Poodle dog named Rave is known for always being very loving and never missing a chance to welcome her buddies. She demonstrated that if you are a wonderful friend to Rave, you will always have a place in her heart, regardless of how much time has passed.
Apparently, ‘Poodle Cats’ Are A Thing And They Are Adorable

Cats are pretty incredible creatures. Cats are incredibly smart and independent making them easy companions to live with. Many people will argue that cats are in fact the best companions in the world. They all but take care of themselves, they usually love to cuddle and they have personalities bigger than the largest lions of Africa. Kittens are adorable and as they grow we love them even more. They become a part of our lives and their mischievous behavior becomes infectious and annoyingly adorable. Cats are already pretty awesome but we just stumbled across what is quite possibly the cutest breed of cat I think I’ve ever seen. These cats are so fluffy you won’t believe it. They’re known as Selkirk Rex aka ‘Poodle Cats’ and they are absolutely adorable!
Lefty Graves

Woman furious while she waits in the car for husband for 3 hours

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend was furious with her husband when he insisted they stop at his sports buddy’s house on their way to dinner. My friend patiently waited in the car, and she finally fell asleep. Dinner reservations were at six, and it was five when they arrived.
The Independent

Vicious seagull attack leaves grandmother looking like ‘something from Freddy Krueger film’

A grandmother was left with blood gushing from her head after being attacked by a seagull on her walk home. The 66-year-old was “minding her own business” as she walked home in Broadstairs, Kent when a seagull clawed her head from behind. Brenda Thumble said she looked like “something from a Freddy Krueger film” as blood poured from her head down her clothes and her feet. She had to get a tetanus shot following the shocking attack after a doctor warned her she could be at risk of a bacterial infection from the bird’s claws. “It came at me...
Tracey Folly

Man furious when his ex-girlfriend gives her heart-shaped necklace to his best friend to make him jealous

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was young, single, and carefree, she saw a necklace with a heart pendant that she wanted. To be more specific, the jewelry comprised two necklaces, each with its own pendant formed in the shape of half a heart. The two halves of the heart fit neatly against each other to make an entire heart. That was the whole point.
Aabha Gopan

Single dad horrified after accidently reading teenage daughter's texts

Teenage is a tricky phase of life where children find their identities, undergo body changes and hormone surges, develop a sense of independence, and more. Some teenagers might engage in illegal (for their age) activities. Therefore, parents might have to observe their teenagers to guide them correctly.
Fox News

How many dresses does Vanna White own? Inside the 'Wheel of Fortune' co-host's wardrobe

Vanna White has been one half the "Wheel of Fortune" duo since 1982, which means she has gone through quite the wardrobe over the years. White's dresses have become something of a fan-favorite. On White's page on the "Wheel of Fortune" website, there is a slide show of the dresses the co-host has worn throughout the week and an option for fans to vote for their favorite dress.
Aabha Gopan

Stepmom lets herself into teen step-daughter's room while she was changing

Having privacy helps teenagers gain autonomy and individuality, and giving children freedom is a part of helping them grow up and cultivate the skills they need as adults. Not to mention, introverted teenagers can be very private about their feelings and require time to reflect and refuel. So they tend to spend more time in solitude.

