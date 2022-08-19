ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Real Madrid ‘target Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to replace Man Utd-bound Casemiro’

By Joshua Mbu
 5 days ago

REAL MADRID are reportedly considering a move for Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to replace Manchester United-bound Casemiro.

Five-time Champions League winner Casemiro, 30, is closing in on a £60million move to Old Trafford worth £350,000-a-week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04N1SP_0hNitHvb00
Real are interested in signing Spurs' Hojbjerg Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y4hDK_0hNitHvb00
The Dane would replace Man Utd-bound Casemiro Credit: PA

Real boss Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed the player wants to try a new challenge.

The Italian said: "I have spoken with Casemiro.

"Casemiro wants to try a new challenge, and I and the club understand that.

"After all, he's done for this club, we need to respect his decision.

"Negotiations are ongoing but he has decided to leave Real Madrid."

And according to the Telegraph, Real are considering Tottenham's Hojbjerg, 27, as a potential replacement for Casemiro.

Ancelotti is an admirer of Hojbjerg and tried to sign the midfielder for Everton when the Italian was in charge at Goodison Park.

Hojbjerg joined Tottenham from Southampton in 2020 for a fee of around £15m and has three years left on his contract.

Whether Tottenham would be willing to part ways with the Dane is yet to be seen.

Antonio Conte does, however, have Rodrigo Bentancur, summer signing Yves Bissouma and Oliver Skipp to choose from.

Hojbjerg would also have to weigh up how much playing time he'd potentially get.

The 2022 Qatar World Cup is just around the corner.

