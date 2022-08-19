Read full article on original website
Police: 15-year-old identified as suspect in two Springfield arson fires
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Investigators say that a teenager has been identified as a suspect in two recent fires in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that in the late hours of Tuesday, August 16, officers on-patrol near the High School of Science and Technology heard loud noises and saw that a forklift was moving.
Man accused of shooting security guard at Buckland Hills Mall faces judge
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A man accused of shooting a security guard at the Buckland Hills mall in Manchester faced a judge Monday. Richard LaPlante, 30, of Windsor, also known to police as “Rico,” turned himself in to police on Saturday night. LaPlante was identified by Manchester police...
Suspect arrested in connection with Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man is under arrest in connection with a shooting earlier this week in the city. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to Temple Street around 12:40 a.m. Monday for a gun call. Investigators allege that 43-year-old Kelvin Correa shot at...
Investigators identify victim of Springfield homicide
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have released the identity of a man who was killed over the weekend in Springfield. Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s office, said 29-year-old John Rivera of Springfield died Saturday at Baystate Medical Center after suffering a gunshot wound in the area of the 0-100 block of Longhill Street.
Springfield girl asking for help after bike is stolen from backyard
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A 9-year girl from Springfield is pleading with the community to help return her stolen bike. “I was shocked and sad/mad,” said Tylaysia Wheeler. Wheeler woke up Tuesday morning two wheels short after her precious purple and black bike with the blue horn was taken...
Suspect arrested in connection with Pittsfield credit union robbery
PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Berkshire County man is under arrest after allegedly robbing a credit union earlier this month. Pittsfield Police Lt. Michael Maddalena said that a suspect walked into Greylock Credit Union on Kellogg Street on August 8 and passed a handwritten note demanding money. The suspect then...
Man arrested, charged with trafficking marijuana in South Hadley
SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Authorities have released new details into a criminal investigation in South Hadley. South Hadley Police Chief Jennifer Gunderson said that law enforcement executed a search warrant on a Bach Lane residence around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday. That warrant, she added, was a result of a lengthy investigation into the unlawful possession cultivation and distribution of marijuana.
Police conducting criminal investigation along Bach Lane in South Hadley
The Western Mass. Hyundai Dealers Surprise Squad is in full swing and in this month’s edition, we are recognizing an educator who volunteers her time to help underserved youth. South Hadley continues cleanup from Tuesday afternoon storms. Updated: 9 hours ago. A microburst is suspected to have occurred in...
Springfield Police seeking armed carjacking suspects
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are looking for your help in identifying suspects in connection with an armed carjacking. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that the inciden occurred on July 29, around 11 p.m., on the 500 block of St. James Avenue. Anyone with information is asked to call...
Police: heroin, gun seized during Springfield arrest
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man is facing several charges after police were called to Chestnut Street on Sunday. Officers responded to the 0-100 block of Harrison Avenue around 6 a.m. yesterday for a gun call, according to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh. When they arrived, they saw 27-year-old Timothy Ortiz of Springfield allegedly running away from the area.
Police: 2 Springfield men accused of breaking into several vehicles
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two Springfield men are facing charges after allegedly breaking into several vehicles. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers had been paying special attention to the Liberty Heights and Atwater neighborhoods because of recent car break-ins. Early Monday morning, investigators received information that suspects were...
Springfield Police investigating suspicious activity near Garfield Street
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police Department detective bureau is asking for your help. If you live in the Garfield Street area in the Forest Park neighborhood and have cameras on the outside of your home, police are asking you to check your footage for any suspicious activity. Springfield...
Getting Answers: condition of Memorial Avenue in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the start of The Big E now just weeks away, some people in western Massachusetts are speaking out about the condition of Memorial Avenue. Western Mass News is getting answers and addressing concerns after a viewer reached out to our newsroom and wrote:. “With...
Getting Answers: trash complaints at Jarvis Heights apartments in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Trash problems continue in the city of Holyoke and now, posts on social media are drawing attention to a particular apartment complex. “I did get the complaint and the very first thing I did was go over to see…these overflowing dumpsters...and it’s disgusting, terrible. Property managers should be ashamed for allowing any trash to accumulate to that extent,” said Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia.
Mayor Sarno calls on court system to keep repeat offenders off the streets
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people are facing charges after a catalytic converter theft in Springfield this past weekend. One of those suspects has already been arraigned nearly 100 times prior to this latest arrest. Police made the arrests Sunday morning after responding to School Street for a report of...
Mudslide floods Greenfield family’s home
Educators working to get students back on track after learning loses. Students across western Massachusetts are getting ready to head back to the classroom, but educators are expecting another year of academic challenges caused by learning loss from the COVD-19 pandemic. Surprise Squad honors special Springfield charter school volunteer. Updated:...
South End businssess discuss impact of MGM Springfield four years after opening
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Four years ago, MGM Springfield first opened its doors. Wednesday marked four years of MGM Springfield, so Western Mass News checked in with local businesses to see how they’ve been impacted since the casino first opened back in 2018. We caught up with Rita Caputo-Capua, owner and manager of Red Rose Pizzeria., a popular restaurant in the city that sits right next to the casino. Caputo-Capua told us it has brought a lot of new faces to her dining room.
Afternoon storms leave damage in South Hadley
SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - While the storms may be over, some will be cleaning up the mess for days. “It felt like just ten minutes of chaos and then it was done,” said Savannah Gates of South Hadley. Storms rolled through western Massachusetts on Tuesday and left quite...
Getting Answers: State Street improvement project pushed to Spring 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Improvements to a dangerous street in Springfield began this summer, but the project has been pushed back a couple months. “We need a shift in how we prioritize infrastructure in Springfield,” said Springfield City Council President Jesse Lederman. This summer, the Springfield Department of Public...
Tenants of Springfield Gardens continue to fight for living conditions
Mayor Sarno details proposed plans for urban renewal in city of Springfield. The proposed amendment would make the Court Square Urban Renewal Plan area the largest in the city, totaling 192 acres, which Mayor Sarno said would bring investors to Springfield. Mayor Sarno calls on court system to keep repeat...
