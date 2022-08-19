ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla, WA

Firefighters return to home that caught fire last month

WALLA WALLA – Firefighters were dispatched at 3:39 a.m. Friday to a house fire on the 2000 block of Glenn Erin Drive. This same structure was damaged by fire on July 4. As firefighters arrived on the scene this morning, they found a fully involved fire inside the home. No civilians were inside the home and no injuries were reported.
Fleeing Suspect Fires at Cops, Deputies near CC Boulevard

The information is preliminary, but Kennewick Police and Benton County Deputies chased and subdued a suspect who allegedly fired at them Monday morning. Around 10:25 AM Monday, August 22nd, KPD was called to the convenience store located at the corner of Deschutes and Columbia Center Boulevard, just south of the mall.
WSP pursuit ends in crash

BURBANK, Wash.- A car fleeing from a fully-marked Washington State Patrol car, with lights and sirens activated, crashed near Burbank this morning. According to the Washington State Patrol, the vehicle was travelling westbound on State Route 12, near the SR 124 exit in Burbank, when it lost control and left the roadway.
Benton County officials, some residents object to solar project near Yakima County line

A solar project proposed just east of the Benton-Yakima county line has generated considerably more public opposition than similar projects planned nearby in Yakima County. During an Aug. 8 public information meeting and land use consistency hearing for the Wautoma Solar Project, Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council members heard from more than 20 people with strong opinions on both sides of the solar farm issue.
Car Loses Battle with Train, Possibly Intoxicated Driver Escapes

Benton County Sheriff's Department investigators believe drugs or alcohol were factor in this bizarre crash. Driver, passenger(s) narrowly dodge injury or death. Saturday night, BCSO Deputies responded to a call about a car vs. train crash on Christy Road, just west of Plymouth, just west of where I-82 crosses the Columbia River into Oregon.
Umatilla Man Charged in Wildhorse Casino Shooting

(Portland, OR) -- The US Attorney's Office Oregon District has charged a Umatilla County man for robbing the Wildhorse Resort and Casino in Pendleton at gunpoint and brandishing a firearm. 51-year-old Javier Francisco Vigil is accused of committing a Hobbs Act robbery and using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
Cyclist Leaves Huge Dent in Car in Pasco Crash

A bike vs. car crash in Pasco Saturday reinforces the need for both riders and drivers to constantly be on the lookout. We don't have an update on the condition of the rider, but do know they were taken to an area hospital by Pasco Fire units. Saturday, shortly before...
Vehicle, Apartment Hit in “Targeted” Kennewick Shooting

It's no secret this area of Kennewick routinely gets a lot of calls for Police response. "Targeted" shooting hits car, apartment early Friday morning. According to Kennewick Police, this incident appears to be "targeted." Early Friday morning (August 19th) around 12:15 AM officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 1100 block of West 10th.
PHOTOS: More memories of the Natatorium swimming pool on Wilbur Avenue

The Natatorium swimming pool opened in 1917 on the east side of Wilbur Avenue (131 S. Wilbur Ave.) right next to Mill Creek. It was an extremely popular pool in most earlier years but closed for good after the 1968 season. To contact Joe Drazan regarding the Bygone Walla Walla project, email skippycat3@charter.net.
KPD investigating weapons assault on 10th Ave

KENNEWICK, Wash.- At approximately 12:15 a.m. Friday, Kennewick Police were dispatched to a weapons complaint in the 1100 block of W. 10th Avenue in Kennewick. Officers arrived on scene to find a vehicle with multiple bullet holes. A nearby apartment was inadvertently struck by gunfire. According to an early morning...
Luxurious Richland Paradise Features Pool, Tiki Hut, Hot Tub, & Sauna

It's every family's paradise vacation and now, you can live it daily, in Richland. With more than enough room for extended family and friends, this Richland paradise on Meadows Drive South has it all. You'll be the envy of all your friends in this 5 bedroom, 5 bath home. There are 2 master suites. One is complete with a double-sided fireplace and walk-out patio.
East Umatilla Fire & Rescue and other departments respond to stubble fire near Helix

HELIX — East Umatilla Fire & Rescue responded to a 40-acre stubble field fire on Vansycle Road and Kupers Road north of Helix at 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17. The Weston-based department dispatched Brush 61, command vehicle Tender 61 and Medic 61, which served to rehabilitate fire fighters. EUF&R called for and received mutual aid from the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Tribal Fire Department and Milton-Freewater Rural Fire.
