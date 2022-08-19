Read full article on original website
Lightfoot Disagrees With Recommendation To Take Down Monuments
Mayor Lightfoot disagrees with her special commission’s recommendations to take down problematic monuments in Chicago. The mayor said she will set up a group to study the issue further. The commission found that 13 civic monuments should be permanently removed, including the city’s three statues of Christopher Columbus. Those statues were taken down during the civil unrest that followed the May 2020 killing of George Floyd.
Settlement Reached In Snapchat Lawsuit
Illinois residents can file a claim to receive part of a settlement in a class action lawsuit against the parent company of Snapchat. A 35-million-settlement has been reached in the case. The suit claimed Snapchat violated Illinois privacy laws by storing and sharing personal information without permission. The payout, which still needs to go through final approval, includes Illinois residents who used Lenses or Filters on Snapchat between November 17th, 2015 and today. The deadline to submit a claim is November 5th.
Stolen Vehicle from Maine Recovered in Joliet After Chase
On Monday night, at 10:35 pm, Joliet Police were called near the area of Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center after receiving a report of a stolen Land Rover SUV out of Maine that was being tracked by the vehicle’s owner via GPS. Officers located the vehicle with a female driver, later identified as 29-year-old Katelynn Dubois of Wales Maine, on the south end of the hospital property and attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle fled as Officers approached the vehicle on foot. Police later located the SUV parked and unoccupied in the 1400 block of Mayfield Avenue. WJOL has been told that the SUV now had an Illinois registration plate that did not match the vehicle. The Maine registration plate that had previously been attached to the vehicle along with a screwdriver was located in the front passenger seat. Officers set up a perimeter and a K9 was deployed to conduct an extensive search of the area.
A toy left behind at Joliet’s Pilcher Park Nature Center Becoming Social Media Sensation
A child’s toy stuffed animal named “Odie” has turned into a social media darling. Odie was left at Pilcher Park on Tuesday, August 10th and the staff at the park decided to post Odie’s journey on their Facebook page with the caption,”Please help me find my person! I was left at the park on Tuesday. The nice people who work at the Nature Center are taking good care of me, but I miss my owner.”
Vacancy for Joliet Public Schools Board of School Inspector
The Board of School Inspectors is seeking applicants to fill an East Side seat on the school board of Joliet Public Schools District 86. The candidate would replace Antione Edwards who resigned from the Board. Qualified applicants must 18 years of age or older, citizen of the United States, resident...
Young Highland Park Mass Shooting Victim No Longer On Painkillers
There is an update concerning the eight-year-old boy who was paralyzed in a mass shooting during the Highland Park Fourth of July parade. The family of Cooper Roberts says he is no longer on painkillers and is now eating solid food. The youngster is rehabbing after he suffered gunshot injuries that severed his spinal cord and badly damaged his internal organs. Friends of the family have raised close to million dollars through GoFundMe.
Former Major League Umpire And Native Of Lockport Dies
Lockport native and former Major League baseball umpire has died. Bill Haller died just four days after being transported to a Veterans facility in Marion, Illinois. Haller became infamous for an animated tirade between him and Baltimore Orioles manager Earl Weaver during a major league game. Long time friend of...
Victim in Lockport Township Shooting Refusing to Cooperate in the Investigation
The Will County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation after a shooting in Lockport Township on Tuesday afternoon. At 3:15 pm Deputies were called to the 200 block of Nobes Avenue after a report of shots fired. Shortly after arriving Deputies discovered a male with a gunshot wound to the leg and approximately 15 shell casings in the nearby street. A tourniquet was applied to the victim’s leg, and he was transported to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The victim is refusing to cooperate in the police investigation.
Shooting in Lockport Township Under Investigation
The Will County Sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting in Lockport Township on Tuesday afternoon. At 3:15 pm, Sheriff’s Deputies were sent to the 200 block of Nobes Avenue in Lockport Township in reference to a shots fired complaint. Upon deputies arriving on scene they discovered a male who had been shot in the let as well as numerous shell casings. For precautionary measures, the Fairmont Elementary School located at 735 Green Garden Place was placed on lock down at the Will County Sheriff’s Office direction. The shooting was unrelated to the school, and the lock down was based on the close proximity to the incident.
Lockport: Beer Tasting Fundraiser For Local Hospital
The City of Lockport one of their newest restaurants is helping Silver Cross Hospital raise money. The Tangled Roots Beer Tasting will take place on September 8th between 5pm and 9pm at Lock & Mule in downtown Lockport. There will be complimentary valet provided by the City of Lockport. To register click here.
Man Who Died at Will County Jail Had Threatened the Mayor of Crest Hill
The 78-year old inmate who died at the Will County jail over the weekend has been identified as the man who had previously threatened the mayor of Crest Hill. Richard Walkey was found unresponsive at the Will County Adult Detention Center on Saturday, August 20th. Will County Coroner Laurie Summers has announced that Walkey died as the result of natural causes. He had been in jail since July when he was arrested since threaten Crest Hill Mayor Ray Soliman.
Village of Plainfield Wants To Hear From You About Transportation
The Village of Plainfield wants to hear from you about your transportation experience. Whether your were sitting in traffic along Route 59 or waiting for trains on Lockport Street, Plainfield wants to know about it. Since the last Plainfield Master Transportation Plan was approved, in 2013, the Village has been...
Inmate Dies At Will County Adult Detention Center
A 78-year old inmate was found unresponsive at the Will County Adult Detention Center. Deputies with the Will County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Will County Adult Detention Facility to provide a police escort to a local area hospital for the inmate. The 78-year-old from Crest Hill was found unresponsive by staff inside the medical unit of the WCADF and later died.
Photo Gallery: Blues Brothers Night at Old Joliet Prison
The Old Joliet Prison was packed on Friday night for the Blues Brother’s Con featuring Dan Aykroyd and James Belushi. The event was shortened on Saturday due to rain.
