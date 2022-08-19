Read full article on original website
Lightfoot Disagrees With Recommendation To Take Down Monuments
Mayor Lightfoot disagrees with her special commission’s recommendations to take down problematic monuments in Chicago. The mayor said she will set up a group to study the issue further. The commission found that 13 civic monuments should be permanently removed, including the city’s three statues of Christopher Columbus. Those statues were taken down during the civil unrest that followed the May 2020 killing of George Floyd.
A toy left behind at Joliet’s Pilcher Park Nature Center Becoming Social Media Sensation
A child’s toy stuffed animal named “Odie” has turned into a social media darling. Odie was left at Pilcher Park on Tuesday, August 10th and the staff at the park decided to post Odie’s journey on their Facebook page with the caption,”Please help me find my person! I was left at the park on Tuesday. The nice people who work at the Nature Center are taking good care of me, but I miss my owner.”
Garage Sale to benefit United Cerebral Palsy-Center for Disability Services
Bargains galore on Christmas and other holiday decorations, children’s and adult clothing, housewares, and many other delightful treasures are waiting at the garage sale to benefit United Cerebral Palsy-Center for Disability Services from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday – Friday, Aug. 24-26 at 311 S. Reed Street in Joliet.
Lockport: Beer Tasting Fundraiser For Local Hospital
The City of Lockport one of their newest restaurants is helping Silver Cross Hospital raise money. The Tangled Roots Beer Tasting will take place on September 8th between 5pm and 9pm at Lock & Mule in downtown Lockport. There will be complimentary valet provided by the City of Lockport. To register click here.
Vacancy for Joliet Public Schools Board of School Inspector
The Board of School Inspectors is seeking applicants to fill an East Side seat on the school board of Joliet Public Schools District 86. The candidate would replace Antione Edwards who resigned from the Board. Qualified applicants must 18 years of age or older, citizen of the United States, resident...
Stolen Vehicle from Maine Recovered in Joliet After Chase
On Monday night, at 10:35 pm, Joliet Police were called near the area of Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center after receiving a report of a stolen Land Rover SUV out of Maine that was being tracked by the vehicle’s owner via GPS. Officers located the vehicle with a female driver, later identified as 29-year-old Katelynn Dubois of Wales Maine, on the south end of the hospital property and attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle fled as Officers approached the vehicle on foot. Police later located the SUV parked and unoccupied in the 1400 block of Mayfield Avenue. WJOL has been told that the SUV now had an Illinois registration plate that did not match the vehicle. The Maine registration plate that had previously been attached to the vehicle along with a screwdriver was located in the front passenger seat. Officers set up a perimeter and a K9 was deployed to conduct an extensive search of the area.
Young Highland Park Mass Shooting Victim No Longer On Painkillers
There is an update concerning the eight-year-old boy who was paralyzed in a mass shooting during the Highland Park Fourth of July parade. The family of Cooper Roberts says he is no longer on painkillers and is now eating solid food. The youngster is rehabbing after he suffered gunshot injuries that severed his spinal cord and badly damaged his internal organs. Friends of the family have raised close to million dollars through GoFundMe.
Win Tickets to see Jinjer!
Listen to Elwood in the morning all week to win tickets to see Ukrainian metalcore band Jinjer. Coming to the House of Blues on Monday, November 7th (showtime is 5:30pm) Tickets go on sale Friday August 26th, but with QRock has your chance to win ’em before you can buy ’em!!!!!
Former Major League Umpire And Native Of Lockport Dies
Lockport native and former Major League baseball umpire has died. Bill Haller died just four days after being transported to a Veterans facility in Marion, Illinois. Haller became infamous for an animated tirade between him and Baltimore Orioles manager Earl Weaver during a major league game. Long time friend of...
Will County Seeking Feedback on Paratransit and Dial-a-Ride Services
Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant has announced the opening of the public engagement period for Access Will County, which will evaluate county-wide paratransit and dial-a-ride services and mobility options. Residents are invited to take a survey if they use paratransit or dial-a-ride services, or if they are interested in using a similar service in the future. The survey will be open until October 5, 2022. The survey is part of the public engagement period of the Paratransit Integration and Efficiency Study, which will evaluate existing services, identify gaps in service relative to community needs, and evaluate alternatives for coordination of services. The study is funded by a $200,000 grant from Pace Suburban Bus and is expected to be completed by May 2023.
Inmate Dies At Will County Adult Detention Center
A 78-year old inmate was found unresponsive at the Will County Adult Detention Center. Deputies with the Will County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Will County Adult Detention Facility to provide a police escort to a local area hospital for the inmate. The 78-year-old from Crest Hill was found unresponsive by staff inside the medical unit of the WCADF and later died.
Village of Plainfield Wants To Hear From You About Transportation
The Village of Plainfield wants to hear from you about your transportation experience. Whether your were sitting in traffic along Route 59 or waiting for trains on Lockport Street, Plainfield wants to know about it. Since the last Plainfield Master Transportation Plan was approved, in 2013, the Village has been...
Investigation Shows No Evidence of Shots Fired in Bolingbrook
Bolingbrook Police are sharing details after a report of shots fired in a local neighborhood. On Tuesday, at 2:12 pm, Bolingbrook Police received a report of a vehicle stolen from an auto detailer on the 400 block of Woodcreek Drive. The vehicle was later seen driving through the 400 block of Remington Blvd. just after 2:43 pm when police received a call of shots fired. A canvas of area found no evidence that shots had been. Due to its close proximity, officers cleared Meadowbrook Manor Nursing Home as a precaution and no offenders were located.
Man Who Died at Will County Jail Had Threatened the Mayor of Crest Hill
The 78-year old inmate who died at the Will County jail over the weekend has been identified as the man who had previously threatened the mayor of Crest Hill. Richard Walkey was found unresponsive at the Will County Adult Detention Center on Saturday, August 20th. Will County Coroner Laurie Summers has announced that Walkey died as the result of natural causes. He had been in jail since July when he was arrested since threaten Crest Hill Mayor Ray Soliman.
Victim in Lockport Township Shooting Refusing to Cooperate in the Investigation
The Will County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation after a shooting in Lockport Township on Tuesday afternoon. At 3:15 pm Deputies were called to the 200 block of Nobes Avenue after a report of shots fired. Shortly after arriving Deputies discovered a male with a gunshot wound to the leg and approximately 15 shell casings in the nearby street. A tourniquet was applied to the victim’s leg, and he was transported to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The victim is refusing to cooperate in the police investigation.
Shooting in Lockport Township Under Investigation
The Will County Sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting in Lockport Township on Tuesday afternoon. At 3:15 pm, Sheriff’s Deputies were sent to the 200 block of Nobes Avenue in Lockport Township in reference to a shots fired complaint. Upon deputies arriving on scene they discovered a male who had been shot in the let as well as numerous shell casings. For precautionary measures, the Fairmont Elementary School located at 735 Green Garden Place was placed on lock down at the Will County Sheriff’s Office direction. The shooting was unrelated to the school, and the lock down was based on the close proximity to the incident.
Will County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry Encourages Citizens To Become Election Judges
Will County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry encourages interested individuals from both major political parties to sign up to become an Election Judge to serve in the November 8, 2022 General Election. “Election Judges perform a vital role at our Polling Places on Election Day by serving voters and ensuring that...
Photo Gallery: Blues Brothers Night at Old Joliet Prison
The Old Joliet Prison was packed on Friday night for the Blues Brother’s Con featuring Dan Aykroyd and James Belushi. The event was shortened on Saturday due to rain.
State’s Attorney James Glasgow Announces Convicted Felon Angelo Ristick Sentenced to 24 Years in IDOC for Home Invasion and 11 Years for Residential Burglary
Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow announces convicted felon, Angelo Ristick pleaded guilty today to one count of Home Invasion, a Class X felony and one count of Residential Burglary, a Class 1 felony. Judge Cornelius sentenced Ristick to 24 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for Home Invasion and 11 years for Residential Burglary. Ristick who is known to go by multiple aliases, has been in custody since March 21, 2019, and will serve concurrent sentences on both cases.
