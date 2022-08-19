WELCOME TO A FRESH YEAR at Cornell, and at The Sun. As the summer draws to a close, students flood back into Ithaca to take new classes, meet new friends and make new college memories. We enter a season of falling leaves and shifting weather, and we invite the opportunities for change and growth that come with every fall at Cornell. Yet some things stay the same each year — like The Sun’s daily mission to inform, educate and enlighten the communities we serve.

