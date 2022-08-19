Read full article on original website
Related
Cornell Daily Sun
Professor to Receive DEC Grant to Study Carbon-Capturing Ponds
Prof. Meredith Holgerson, ecology and evolutionary biology, will receive a fund granted by the Department of Environmental Conservation to study ponds and wetlands in Ithaca and the surrounding areas to understand how these small bodies of water contribute to carbon capture and storage. As part of New York State’s pledge...
Cornell Daily Sun
LETTER FROM THE EDITOR: Growing Season
WELCOME TO A FRESH YEAR at Cornell, and at The Sun. As the summer draws to a close, students flood back into Ithaca to take new classes, meet new friends and make new college memories. We enter a season of falling leaves and shifting weather, and we invite the opportunities for change and growth that come with every fall at Cornell. Yet some things stay the same each year — like The Sun’s daily mission to inform, educate and enlighten the communities we serve.
Cornell Daily Sun
Not Going Swimmingly: Students Experience Long Waits, Stress at Swim Test
For the first time in two years, Cornellians are once again swimming 75 yards across the Helen Newman Hall pool in order to complete the swim test: one of two University-wide graduation requirements at Cornell. Reinstated for the fall 2022 semester after a pause during the COVID-19 pandemic, this fall is the first chance for freshmen, sophomores and juniors to complete the test.
Comments / 0