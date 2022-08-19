Read full article on original website
Area Death Notices - August 22, 23 & 24
SERGEANT KRISTOPHER "KRIS" JAMES CUMMINGS, Morehead City. Sergeant Kristopher "Kris" James Cummings, 44, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. We will be honoring Kris's life with a funeral service at 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 30, at Munden Funeral Home. Tammy...
Robert Marks, 92; service August 27
Robert “Bob” Mervin Marks, 92, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport. Robert “Bob” was born on March 18, 1930, in Burleigh, ND. His parents were Oscar and Lillian (Walter) Marks. The family moved to Wilmar, MN where he grew up and attended Wilmar public Schools.
Christopher Cummings, 44; incomplete
Christopher James Cummings, 44, of Morehead City, died Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Audrey Parnell, 83; service August 23
Audrey Faye Gillikin Parnell, 83, of Otway, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ Friday, August 19th, 2022, at her home. Her funeral will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022, at Smyrna Pentecostal Holiness Church, officiated by Rev. Merle Hunt Jr., and Rev. William O’Neal. Interment will follow at Gillikin Family Cemetery in Otway. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022, prior to the service.
Roy Keller Jr., 96; service August 27
Roy Hamilton Keller, Jr., 96, of Swansboro, affectionately known as “Jukebox,” passed away peacefully on Friday, August 19, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Roy was always kind and had a sweet and gentle soul. He loved everyone, and he was loved and revered by all who knew him. A true legend, he leaves behind an unforgettable impression on those he has met along the way.
Clyde Murdoch Sr., 73; service September 4
Clyde David Murdoch Sr., 73, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. His funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, September 4th, at Wildwood Presbyterian Church, officiated by Pastor Jeff Mizzell. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Clyde was born on...
Tyler Wilkinson, 26; service August 28
Tyler Wilkinson, 26, of Newport passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022, at home. Tyler Alexander Wilkinson was born on January 22, 1996, to his mother Tara Marie Winter, and his father Dewayne McCoo. He was born at Carteret General Hospital in Morehead City, North Carolina and was 7lbs 9oz and a whopping 22 inches long. He lived with his mother in Newport, North Carolina, and was a happy baby, always giggling and laughing. He took his time to start talking, but once he started, he never stopped. He was all boy. He loved playing outside, getting dirty, and playing with trucks. He loved being in the shed with his Papa, playing with the wood scraps and banging nails into them. He loved helping his Nana out in the garden and helping with baking. His favorite homemade treats were chocolate macadamia cookies, his Nana’s eggnog cookies, and his mom’s Christmas cookies.
Glovinia Tate, 68; service August 30
Glovinia “Winnie” Tate, 68, of Beaufort, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport. She was a member of Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Mt. Tabor...
Maxine Willard, 93; service August 27
Maxine Willard, 93, of Newport, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at her home. Her service will be held at 2p.m., Saturday, August 27th, at South Banks Community Church, officiated by Rev. Don Wolford. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1p.m. until 2p.m., Saturday, August 27th, at South Banks Community Church.
Ronald Howland Sr., 84; service August 26
Pastor Ronald Earl Howland, Sr., 84, Morehead City, NC, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Saturday, August 20, 2022. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Barbara S. Howland; son, Ronald Earl Howland, Jr. of Lexington, VA; daughters, Ruth A. Howland of Morehead City, NC; Stephanie L. Howland of Morehead City, NC; Mr. Clyde, beloved dog, who always lit up Ronald's eyes; sisters, Mary Ruth Howland Broadwell and husband, Graham of Knightdale, NC; Patricia Anne Howland of Morehead City, NC; and numerous nephews, nieces and devoted friends.
Richard Dudley, 74; service August 23
Richard “Ricky” Earl Dudley, 74 of Beaufort passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on August 17, 2022. Ricky was born on November 14, 1947, in Morehead City, NC to the late Elmer and Leonda Dudley. Ricky graduated from East Carteret High School, attended Carteret Community College and married his high school sweetheart, Patsy Hadder in 1969.
Thieves jack truck, trailer, and several motorcycles throughout Jacksonville
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Eastern Carolina are looking for the people responsible for several automobile thefts throughout Onslow County. Onslow County Sheriff’s office says on Thursday morning a Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from the Ashley Park Apartments off of Country Club Road in Jacksonville. The truck is silver with a black hood.
Grand celebration of Lenoir County Historical Association and Historic Harmony Hall
Posted on Lenoir County Historical Association Facebook Page:. Join us for the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Lenoir County Historical Association (LCHA) and the 250th anniversary of historic Harmony Hall. The event will be held at the Kinston Country Club on September 30, 2022 at 6:00 pm. “The...
Family remembers Washington woman who died in Sunday morning fire
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters believe an electrical problem caused a fire that killed a 79-year-old Washington woman Sunday morning. Interim Fire Chief R.M. Flowers said they got the call to the home at 203 Slatestone Drive around 9:20 a.m. He said they believe Vickie Jones died from smoke inhalation....
Demolition OK on short delay
Timing, as they say, is everything. For Debbie Wilson and her sister, the timing of their request to demolish the home they own on Water Street will delay them about 30 days. Wilson’s request has come while the Swansboro Historic Preservation Commission is awaiting the final draft of an updated survey on the Swansboro Historic District. That update could change the status of Wilson’s riverfront home at 209 Water St.
Firefighters pull resident, dogs from burning home
— Two people were transported to Carteret Health Care following a house fire Tuesday morning at 147 Banks Street in Morehead City. One victim is in stable condition and the other was transported as a precaution, according to a press release from Morehead City. Morehead City Fire and EMS departments...
Beaufort selects Charles Oliver for Airport Authority Board
BEAUFORT - At a work session Monday, Aug. 24, the Beaufort Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to elect Charles Oliver to the seven-person panel that comprises the Beaufort Airport Authority. Oliver also serves as commissioner for Beaufort and recused himself from the nomination process before the decision was brought before...
School employees inspired to light the way for students
— Decked out in “Light the Way” T-shirts, about 1,100 Carteret County public school employees gathered Tuesday at Glad Tidings Church to get inspired for the return of students on Aug. 29. GALLERY: School employees inspired to light the way for students. There were plenty of cheers, hugs...
Power outage affecting 3,000 customers in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - About 3,000 customers in the Wilmington area are without power Wednesday, according to the Duke Energy outage map. According to the map, many of the outages are along Market Street from S. 3rd Street to Princess Place Drive and along Oleander Drive from Dawson Street to Independence Blvd. At about 2 p.m. there were about 6,000 customers affected; as of 5:50 p.m. the website shows 17,000 customers without power. Just before 7:30 p.m. the map was updated to show about 3,000 customers are still without power.
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Would it be appropriate?
Former Airport Authority member thoughts on Carteret County Commissioner and Airport Authority management:. Would it be in the best interest of the airport budget and the county budget in 2022 to negotiate a rent structure for a new tenant at a large hangar that is less than the previous tenant was paying and offering for the airport to pick up an electric bill of several hundred dollars a month? This action resulted in the rest of the authority pushing back and getting a visit from the chairman of the county commissioners to explain things.
