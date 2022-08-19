Read full article on original website
wfmynews2.com
Dudley vs. Page: Extended highlights, August 19
Friday Football Fever Game of the Week: Dudley at Page first half highlights. Dudley wins 26-7.
WXII 12
Brown highlights final night at Bowman Gray
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Saturday night, champions were crowned at Bowman Gray. Despite not winning a race this year, Tim Brown was this year's Modified champion. Brown wasn't the only driver crowned as champion on Saturday. Tommy Neal drove home as this year's Sportsman champion.
247Sports
N.C. A&T volleyball receives preseason conference ranking, Naiya Sawtelle makes preseason team
The Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) announced its preseason volleyball predicted order of finish and preseason team. For the second consecutive season Towson was selected atop the Colonial Athletic Association Volleyball preseason poll, and Elon’s Leah Daniel was chosen as the CAA Preseason Player of the Year, according to a vote by the league’s 11 head coaches.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Mooresville turns the tables on Davie County
MOORESVILLE — A win to start a new season is always sweet, but what if a bit of revenge was added to that equation?. Mooresville was presented with that opportunity on Friday night, facing down a Davie County team that beat them handily last season. The Blue Devils took that opportunity and ran with it.
Winston-Salem, August 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Winston-Salem. The East Forsyth High School soccer team will have a game with Atkins Academic & Technology High School on August 22, 2022, 14:30:00.
wfmynews2.com
Friday Football Fever: Southern Guilford vs. SE Guilford
This big rivalry matchup was the season opener for both schools. SE Guilford comes away with the 44-13 win.
Thomasville, August 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Thomasville. The Central Davidson High School soccer team will have a game with Thomasville High School on August 22, 2022, 14:30:00. Central Davidson High SchoolThomasville High School.
Players hit the ground after reports of shots fired at Salisbury High football game, witness says
SALISBURY, N.C. — Witnesses at Salisbury High School described a chaotic scene after some people thought they heard gunshots at the football game. A viewer sent Channel 9 a photo of what appears to be football players staying low on the ground. The Salisbury Police Department said no one...
3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina
If one of your favorite things to order when you go to a nice restaurant is a good steak then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that you should visit if you want to see how a good steak should taste like. All of these restaurants are praised by both local people and tourists and are known for only using fresh, high-quality ingredients. So in case you haven't visited them already, make sure you add them to your list and you go to one of these amazing steakhouses in North Carolina, next time you are craving a nice, delicious steak:
How Guilford County school is keeping high school football safe for students, spectators
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — As football season starts for many high schools around the Piedmont Triad area, new safety protocols are also being put in place as huge crowds gather at school stadiums. Counties around the state are putting school safety at the forefront before the school year starts and after-school activities like sports […]
macaronikid.com
A Note from Shawn Mussington Hall - August 20, 2022
Happy August and back to school! Summer is almost over and we are just getting started with taking Greensboro Macaroni KID higher. I am Shawn Mussington Hall, your publisher of the Greensboro - High Point - Jamestown Macaroni Kid. These three North Carolina cities go hand in hand and I am 100% committed to bringing you the family fun in these cities. They are truly the heartbeat of North Carolina and offer so much family fun!
WBTV
Panic at Salisbury High football game likely sparked by social media post, woman yelling about seeing a gun, police say
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury gave more information on Monday as to what may have prompted a panic near the end of the Salisbury High-West Rowan football game at Ludwig Stadium on Friday night. They say a social media post and a woman yelling “he’s got a gun”...
alamancenews.com
Graham High School Class of 1972 holds 50th reunion
More than 50 members of the Graham High School Class of 1972 held a class reunion Saturday night at the Burlington Shrine Club. Classmates came from as far away as New Jersey, Ohio, Texas, and Arizona. Pictured (left to right) are: (front row): Wanda Clark Whitaker; JoAnn Foster; Margaret Walker;...
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina
If you love to eat seafood and you happen to live in North Carolina or you love to come here on holidays, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely not miss if you what to see how fresh and high-quality seafood tastes like.
Greensboro 8-year-old saves grandfather’s life
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro mother said her 8-year-old son saved his grandfather from drowning, and he barely even knows how to swim. It happened Thursday afternoon at the Terrace at Olde Battleground Apartments. Christian Matos and his grandfather do lots of things together, so it wasn’t unusual for the two to go to […]
STORM BLOG: Severe weather in the Triad Sunday
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as scattered thunderstorms rumble through the Triad Sunday. Looks like there will be another round of pop-up thunderstorms to kick off the week!. Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates...
High Point University
Record Enrollment, Campus Housing Expansion Set Tone for New Year at HPU
High Point University continues its extraordinary growth with numerous milestones as it kicks off a new academic year. New students and their families filled the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center for the opening Convocation for the Class of 2026 students. HIGH POINT, N.C., Aug. 22, 2022 –...
Ditch the pills. This Carolina company is weaving medication into clothing
(WGHP) — Greensboro has the Cone name. Winston-Salem has Hanes – names synonymous with textiles. Could Schindler be next? Jordan Schindler isn’t even from North Carolina – he grew up in Tuscon, Arizona and went to college at the University of Washington, in Seattle. But it was there that his journey to North Carolina began. “I was […]
News Argus
818 Meadow Ridge Ct
Stop Looking, Start Living!! Apply today and get a Free month of rent!!! - Fall into Savings!!!. Water included with the rent, very convenient location close to I-40. Includes major appliances, refrigerator and stove, recently renovated. Move in special going on for a limited time. Put your deposit down within...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem: Silver Alert issued for missing man
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Winston-Salem man who is believed to be endangered. Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating 62-year-old Thomas Covington. He is described as a Black man with short black and grey hair, brown eyes and has a burn scar on his face. Covington is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds.
