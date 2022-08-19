ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

WXII 12

Brown highlights final night at Bowman Gray

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Saturday night, champions were crowned at Bowman Gray. Despite not winning a race this year, Tim Brown was this year's Modified champion. Brown wasn't the only driver crowned as champion on Saturday. Tommy Neal drove home as this year's Sportsman champion.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
247Sports

N.C. A&T volleyball receives preseason conference ranking, Naiya Sawtelle makes preseason team

The Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) announced its preseason volleyball predicted order of finish and preseason team. For the second consecutive season Towson was selected atop the Colonial Athletic Association Volleyball preseason poll, and Elon’s Leah Daniel was chosen as the CAA Preseason Player of the Year, according to a vote by the league’s 11 head coaches.
GREENSBORO, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Mooresville turns the tables on Davie County

MOORESVILLE — A win to start a new season is always sweet, but what if a bit of revenge was added to that equation?. Mooresville was presented with that opportunity on Friday night, facing down a Davie County team that beat them handily last season. The Blue Devils took that opportunity and ran with it.
MOORESVILLE, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina

If one of your favorite things to order when you go to a nice restaurant is a good steak then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that you should visit if you want to see how a good steak should taste like. All of these restaurants are praised by both local people and tourists and are known for only using fresh, high-quality ingredients. So in case you haven't visited them already, make sure you add them to your list and you go to one of these amazing steakhouses in North Carolina, next time you are craving a nice, delicious steak:
JACKSONVILLE, NC
macaronikid.com

A Note from Shawn Mussington Hall - August 20, 2022

Happy August and back to school! Summer is almost over and we are just getting started with taking Greensboro Macaroni KID higher. I am Shawn Mussington Hall, your publisher of the Greensboro - High Point - Jamestown Macaroni Kid. These three North Carolina cities go hand in hand and I am 100% committed to bringing you the family fun in these cities. They are truly the heartbeat of North Carolina and offer so much family fun!
GREENSBORO, NC
alamancenews.com

Graham High School Class of 1972 holds 50th reunion

More than 50 members of the Graham High School Class of 1972 held a class reunion Saturday night at the Burlington Shrine Club. Classmates came from as far away as New Jersey, Ohio, Texas, and Arizona. Pictured (left to right) are: (front row): Wanda Clark Whitaker; JoAnn Foster; Margaret Walker;...
GRAHAM, NC
Alina Andras

5 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

If you love to eat seafood and you happen to live in North Carolina or you love to come here on holidays, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely not miss if you what to see how fresh and high-quality seafood tastes like.
ABERDEEN, NC
WNCT

Greensboro 8-year-old saves grandfather’s life

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro mother said her 8-year-old son saved his grandfather from drowning, and he barely even knows how to swim. It happened Thursday afternoon at the Terrace at Olde Battleground Apartments. Christian Matos and his grandfather do lots of things together, so it wasn’t unusual for the two to go to […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

STORM BLOG: Severe weather in the Triad Sunday

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as scattered thunderstorms rumble through the Triad Sunday. Looks like there will be another round of pop-up thunderstorms to kick off the week!. Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
High Point University

Record Enrollment, Campus Housing Expansion Set Tone for New Year at HPU

High Point University continues its extraordinary growth with numerous milestones as it kicks off a new academic year. New students and their families filled the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center for the opening Convocation for the Class of 2026 students. HIGH POINT, N.C., Aug. 22, 2022 –...
HIGH POINT, NC
News Argus

818 Meadow Ridge Ct

Stop Looking, Start Living!! Apply today and get a Free month of rent!!! - Fall into Savings!!!. Water included with the rent, very convenient location close to I-40. Includes major appliances, refrigerator and stove, recently renovated. Move in special going on for a limited time. Put your deposit down within...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem: Silver Alert issued for missing man

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Winston-Salem man who is believed to be endangered. Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating 62-year-old Thomas Covington. He is described as a Black man with short black and grey hair, brown eyes and has a burn scar on his face. Covington is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
247Sports

247Sports

