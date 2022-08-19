ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SkySports

The Hundred: Paul Stirling and George Garton show class as Southern Brave secure vital victory over Welsh Fire

Paul Stirling hit an electric 74 off 42 balls and George Garton took three wickets for just seven runs as Southern Brave secured a crucial victory against Welsh Fire. Clarke (17 off 20 balls), Miller (15 off 18 balls), Du Plooy (37 off 25 balls), Critchley (32 off 19 balls not out), Pretorius (15 off 7 balls); Garton (7-3 off 15 balls), Fuller (21-1 off 15 balls)
SkySports

Joe Root praises Ben Stokes for showing great 'courage and bravery' over mental health struggles

Joe Root has paid tribute to England captain Ben Stokes for the 'great courage and bravery' he demonstrated by continuing to speak out about his mental health. Stokes took an indefinite break from cricket last summer to focus on his wellbeing, following the loss of his father to cancer the previous December, having struggled with anxiety and panic attacks.
MENTAL HEALTH
SkySports

Head-To-Head | Richie Myler v Tuimoala Lolohea

Check out the top tries from Richie Myler and Tuimoala Lolohea as they go head-to-head for Leeds Rhinos against the Huddersfield Giants. Coverage from 7.30pm Sky Sports Arena.
RUGBY
SkySports

Mark Johnston: Trainer celebrates landmark 5,000th career winner as Dubai Mile wins at Kempton on Wednesday

Mark Johnston celebrated the 5,000th victory of his career in Britain when Dubai Mile scored in impressive fashion at Kempton Park. Sent off the 6/5 favourite, the Daniel Muscutt-ridden Dubai Mile - a son of Roaring Lion - was quickly to the fore in the British Stallion Studs EBF Restricted Novice Stakes and while Super Mo was a brief threat, the market leader really strode on through the final furlong to win in style.
WORLD
SkySports

Joao Pedro: Newcastle make £30m bid for Watford forward

Newcastle United have made a second bid for Watford's Joao Pedro and are hopeful of signing the forward but Everton have also inquired about his availability. Newcastle's offer is believed to be in the region of £30m including add-ons. Everton have been made aware of the offer but are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Wednesday Tips

Sense Of Power can maintain Charlie Appleby's blistering run of form and gain a second win in Kempton's Unibet Support Safe Gambling Novice Stakes. The Godolphin-owned gelding showed promise on his first run over the course and distance when touched off by subsequent winner Laasudood in maiden company. He made no mistake on his belated return at Newmarket last month when beating odds-on favourite Royal Parade, who is in the same ownership.
SPORTS

