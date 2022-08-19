Read full article on original website
SkySports
The Hundred: Kane Richardson doubles up as Birmingham Phoenix seal tense win over Oval Invincibles
Kane Richardson struck twice in as many balls to seal a crucial Birmingham Phoenix success as they overcame Oval Invincibles by 10 runs to climb to third in the men's Hundred table. Score Summary: Oval Invincibles vs Birmingham Phoenix:. Birmingham Phoenix win!. Roy (21 off 19 balls), Cox (32 off...
The Hundred: Sophia Dunkley and Anya Shrubsole help steer Southern Brave as they continue unbeaten run against Welsh Fire
Southern Brave put in another perfectly balanced performance to beat Welsh Fire, with the batting prowess of Sophia Dunkley combined with the bowling of Lauren Bell, Anya Shrubsole and Georgia Adams extending their unbeaten run to four matches in a row. Score Summary: Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave. Welsh Fire...
The Hundred: Paul Stirling and George Garton show class as Southern Brave secure vital victory over Welsh Fire
Paul Stirling hit an electric 74 off 42 balls and George Garton took three wickets for just seven runs as Southern Brave secured a crucial victory against Welsh Fire. Clarke (17 off 20 balls), Miller (15 off 18 balls), Du Plooy (37 off 25 balls), Critchley (32 off 19 balls not out), Pretorius (15 off 7 balls); Garton (7-3 off 15 balls), Fuller (21-1 off 15 balls)
England face South Africa in second Test LIVE!
Over-by-over commentary and video clips from the second LV= Insurance Test at Emirates Old Trafford. Watch on Sky Sports The Hundred.
Melbourne Cup: Alfred Boucher could make Australia trip after nearly landing remarkable York double in Ebor
The Melbourne Cup is among the options under consideration for Alfred Boucher after he came so close to completing a memorable York double in Saturday's Sky Bet Ebor. Following an impressive victory in a valuable two-mile handicap on the Knavesmire on Wednesday, the six-year-old was turned out 72 hours later for the weekend's £500,000 feature.
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Brighton, Chepstow and Southwell headline jam-packed Monday of action
Brighton, Chepstow and Southwell all feature on a busy Monday of action on Sky Sports Racing, with Tony Carroll looking set for a good afternoon by the seaside. Brighton 3:20 - Course specialist Temur Khan goes again for Carroll. The Derek (Delboy) Hart Sidmouth Curry Club Handicap (3:20) has a...
Joe Root praises Ben Stokes for showing great 'courage and bravery' over mental health struggles
Joe Root has paid tribute to England captain Ben Stokes for the 'great courage and bravery' he demonstrated by continuing to speak out about his mental health. Stokes took an indefinite break from cricket last summer to focus on his wellbeing, following the loss of his father to cancer the previous December, having struggled with anxiety and panic attacks.
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Pisgah Pike bids to give weight to classy opponents at Worcester
Pisgah Pike took a big pot in the Market Rasen Summer Handicap Hurdle earlier this season and will try to land another decent prize against some good rivals at Worcester on Tuesday. Worcester 3:00 - Classy hurdlers clash in feature. The Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Handicap Hurdle (3:00) has just the six...
England recall Ollie Robinson in place of Matthew Potts for second Test against South Africa
England have recalled Ollie Robinson in place of fellow seamer Matthew Potts for the second LV= Insurance Test against South Africa at Emirates Old Trafford. England are 1-0 down in the three-match series after losing the opening Test at Lord's last week by an innings and 12 runs inside three days.
Rugby Championship: Australian veteran backs Kurtley Beale and Bernard Foley return for South Africa Test
The return of veteran backs Kurtley Beale and Bernard Foley has raised Australian morale as they look to rebound against South Africa in the Rugby Championship on Saturday. The injury-hit Wallabies were thrashed 48-17 by Argentina in San Juan in their last match and are set to face world champions Springboks in Adelaide - live on Sky Sports.
Ben Stokes hopes his candid documentary helps people: 'When you feel dark, you can bounce back'
Ben Stokes hopes the candid documentary in which he goes into detail about his mental health struggles and the death of his father can help other people experiencing difficult times. Ben Stokes: Phoenix from the Ashes is released on Friday, on what is day two of the second LV= Insurance...
Carabao Cup second round: Newcastle survive scare against League Two Tranmere to claim place in third round
Premier League clubs Newcastle and Leeds overcame lower division opposition to secure their places in the League Cup third round with victories on Wednesday. Newcastle had to fight back from a goal down to beat fourth-tier Tranmere Rovers, while Leeds also had a scare before running out 3-1 winners over Yorkshire neighbours Barnsley.
Head-To-Head | Richie Myler v Tuimoala Lolohea
Check out the top tries from Richie Myler and Tuimoala Lolohea as they go head-to-head for Leeds Rhinos against the Huddersfield Giants. Coverage from 7.30pm Sky Sports Arena.
Mark Johnston: Trainer celebrates landmark 5,000th career winner as Dubai Mile wins at Kempton on Wednesday
Mark Johnston celebrated the 5,000th victory of his career in Britain when Dubai Mile scored in impressive fashion at Kempton Park. Sent off the 6/5 favourite, the Daniel Muscutt-ridden Dubai Mile - a son of Roaring Lion - was quickly to the fore in the British Stallion Studs EBF Restricted Novice Stakes and while Super Mo was a brief threat, the market leader really strode on through the final furlong to win in style.
Gareth Southgate: England manager warns Three Lions will have to adapt to setbacks in Qatar ahead of final World Cup audition
Gareth Southgate admits the forthcoming Nations League games in September will be a final chance for players to audition for inclusion in his World Cup squad this coming winter. England travel to Milan to face Italy at the San Siro on September 23 before hosting Germany at Wembley three days...
Joao Pedro: Newcastle make £30m bid for Watford forward
Newcastle United have made a second bid for Watford's Joao Pedro and are hopeful of signing the forward but Everton have also inquired about his availability. Newcastle's offer is believed to be in the region of £30m including add-ons. Everton have been made aware of the offer but are...
England Women: Lauren James and Ebony Salmon included as Sarina Wiegman names first squad since Euro 2022 win
England have included Lauren James, Ebony Salmon, Sandy MacIver, Katie Zelem and Jordan Nobbs in their squad for the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers against Austria and Luxembourg, but Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby miss out through injury. Kelly scored the winning goal in extra time as England defeated Germany 2-1...
Alexander Isak: Newcastle close to agreeing club-record £58m deal with Real Sociedad for striker
Newcastle are in advanced talks with Real Sociedad to sign striker Alexander Isak for a fee in the region of £58m. Dan Ashworth, Newcastle's sporting director, and Steve Nickson, the club's head of recruitment, are in Spain as they look to complete the move. The deal would represent a...
Emerson Palmieri: West Ham sign defender from Chelsea on four-year deal
West Ham have signed Italy left-back Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea on a four-year deal. The 28-year-old has signed a long-term contract with the Hammers that will keep him at the London Stadium until the summer of 2026, with the option of a further year. Emerson becomes David Moyes' seventh summer...
Wednesday Tips
Sense Of Power can maintain Charlie Appleby's blistering run of form and gain a second win in Kempton's Unibet Support Safe Gambling Novice Stakes. The Godolphin-owned gelding showed promise on his first run over the course and distance when touched off by subsequent winner Laasudood in maiden company. He made no mistake on his belated return at Newmarket last month when beating odds-on favourite Royal Parade, who is in the same ownership.
