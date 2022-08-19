ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Arkansas Is About to Be Repopulated With Collard Lizards

Here lizard lizard lizard! Thanks to the birth of 20 Eastern collared lizards at the Little Rock Zoo, Arkansas' population of lizards is about to get bigger. The Little Rock Zoo along with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, the University of Central Arkansas, and the University of Arkansas have plans to repopulate the collard lizards in the Ozark Mountains as part of a conservation project for the state. The new young lizards are to be released in glade habitats in the Ozark Mountain region for the future species to strive and thrive for years to come.
ARKANSAS STATE
Beware! Arkansas Kissing Bug May Sound Cute but Could be Deadly

They may be tiny but their bite packs a punch that is deadly to not only its prey but to humans as well if left untreated. The Kissing Bug( Triatoma Sanguisuga) may sound cute but they are far from being anything but cute, native to South and Central America, and Mexico kissing bugs are now commonly found in Arkansas and other portions of the United States including Texas and Oklahoma. They get their name because they are known for biting people on their faces near the mouth or eyes but they can bite you anywhere on your body, similar to a mosquito, they feed off your blood. The worst part about the kissing bug and this is really GROSS they poop on your face after biting which then can spread the disease Chagas.
ARKANSAS STATE
Dangerous and Massive Aussie Redclaw Crayfish Found In South Texas

The people at the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department are concerned about this new "Invasive Species" of crawfish called the Australian Redclaw Crayfish that has started showing up across south Texas in the Rio Grand Valley. Crayfish, crawfish... same thing. I know the TP&W says that these are a dangerous and invasive species and all, but let's be real here, East Texas and Louisianna wants to know... are they good eatin'?
TEXAS STATE
Chuck Norris Endorses New Texas iWatch Community Reporting System

As students and teachers start back to school, Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Public Safety have launched a public service announcement campaign promoting the new iWatchTexas community reporting system. The video below features "Walker, Texas Ranger" star Chuck Norris and is airing on television markets across the Lone Star State.
TEXAS STATE
Experience Mind-Blowing Three-Story Go Cart Track in Katy, Texas

Do you like riding go-carts? What if I told you there was a Texas-size track that is not one, not two, but a three-story indoor go-cart track?. You'll have to travel to Katy, Texas but man, is it worth the trip! Andretti Indoor Karting and Games is a one-of-kind track that is like no other. And with a name like Andretti you know it's going to be a fast ride on the largest go-cart track in the state of Texas.
Family Fun at The 82nd Arkansas State Fair Kicks Off in October

It's almost fair time in the great of Arkansas. Get ready for the 82nd Annual Arkansas State Fair in Little Rock this October. The fun all takes place from October 14 to October 23. At the 82nd Arkansas State Fair, there will, of course, be all the fun on the midway with carnival games and rides. Plus livestock, creative arts and tons of delicious food to enjoy. There will also be a lineup of free concerts with gate admission.
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas New Madrid Fault Line Could Cause Catastrophe Any Time

When you hear the word earthquake, you think of California for sure and even some of those crazy videos of earthquakes in Japan, but could an earthquake happen in Arkansas?. Earthquakes are not something you hear of much in our area. There have been a few in Oklahoma making it one of the most active areas in the country. Now if you haven't seen the effects of an earthquake check out this video of the last earthquake in California in December of 2021.
ARKANSAS STATE
Peek Inside This 10 Million Dollar Barndominium In Arkansas

Can you believe that there is a 10 million dollar 'Barndominium' in Arkansas?. There is a monster house located in Decatur Arkansas, which is between Fayetteville and Bentonville Arkansas. This house or 'Barndominium' is massive. It is 23,450 square feet and boasts 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms. Oh and 50 garage spaces for whatever you drive.
DECATUR, AR
If you See One of These Eerie Bugs in Arkansas – Squash it!

There's an invasion going on in this country, an invasive species known as the lanternfly is popping up in states all across the United States. Is Arkansas on the list?. The troublesome bugs are native to Asia but over the past several years they have been on the rise in America. The lanternfly can be deceptive because of its colorful red and black wings that are spotted and give off a beautiful pink hue.
ARKANSAS STATE
