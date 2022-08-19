They may be tiny but their bite packs a punch that is deadly to not only its prey but to humans as well if left untreated. The Kissing Bug( Triatoma Sanguisuga) may sound cute but they are far from being anything but cute, native to South and Central America, and Mexico kissing bugs are now commonly found in Arkansas and other portions of the United States including Texas and Oklahoma. They get their name because they are known for biting people on their faces near the mouth or eyes but they can bite you anywhere on your body, similar to a mosquito, they feed off your blood. The worst part about the kissing bug and this is really GROSS they poop on your face after biting which then can spread the disease Chagas.

