The Top 10 Most Naughty Town Names In Texas
My wife looks at me often and accuses me of being 12, she's right of course, but I can't help myself, some things just make me snicker. These would fall into that category, the Naughtiest Town Names in the Great State of Texas. The numbers are subjective to one's taste...
Heavy Rains Moving Across Texas – Texarkana Flood Watch Through Tuesday
The National Weather Service has issued a "FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING." Includes Texarkana and the surrounding area. From the National Weather Service: This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for south central Arkansas, southwest Arkansas, north central Louisiana, northwest Louisiana,. east Texas and northeast Texas. Today and tonight:. A...
Arkansas Is About to Be Repopulated With Collard Lizards
Here lizard lizard lizard! Thanks to the birth of 20 Eastern collared lizards at the Little Rock Zoo, Arkansas' population of lizards is about to get bigger. The Little Rock Zoo along with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, the University of Central Arkansas, and the University of Arkansas have plans to repopulate the collard lizards in the Ozark Mountains as part of a conservation project for the state. The new young lizards are to be released in glade habitats in the Ozark Mountain region for the future species to strive and thrive for years to come.
Beware! Arkansas Kissing Bug May Sound Cute but Could be Deadly
They may be tiny but their bite packs a punch that is deadly to not only its prey but to humans as well if left untreated. The Kissing Bug( Triatoma Sanguisuga) may sound cute but they are far from being anything but cute, native to South and Central America, and Mexico kissing bugs are now commonly found in Arkansas and other portions of the United States including Texas and Oklahoma. They get their name because they are known for biting people on their faces near the mouth or eyes but they can bite you anywhere on your body, similar to a mosquito, they feed off your blood. The worst part about the kissing bug and this is really GROSS they poop on your face after biting which then can spread the disease Chagas.
Chuck Norris Endorses New Texas iWatch Community Reporting System
As students and teachers start back to school, Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Public Safety have launched a public service announcement campaign promoting the new iWatchTexas community reporting system. The video below features "Walker, Texas Ranger" star Chuck Norris and is airing on television markets across the Lone Star State.
Find Out What Arkansas, Texas, And Oklahoma’s Favorite Desert Is
Desert, the very word makes me hungry, I know what my favorite dessert is but what about Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma?. Desert is something we all indulge in on occasion. From delicious pies to some awesome Gelato we all have a favorite sweet thing we enjoy after a great meal. After a quick search on the internet, I found a story on coventrydirect.com on the most popular desserts in every state.
When It Comes To Beer Drinking, Texas Is Top 10, But What About Arkansas?
Are you a beer drinker? Exactly how much beer do we drink in Arkansas? How bout the amount they drink in Texas?. I don't know about you but my beer drinking has gone way down from the heyday of my youth. For me, it is the occasional beer when I am outside grilling for the family and the occasional family function. Other than that I don't do a lot of drinking.
Family Fun at The 82nd Arkansas State Fair Kicks Off in October
It's almost fair time in the great of Arkansas. Get ready for the 82nd Annual Arkansas State Fair in Little Rock this October. The fun all takes place from October 14 to October 23. At the 82nd Arkansas State Fair, there will, of course, be all the fun on the midway with carnival games and rides. Plus livestock, creative arts and tons of delicious food to enjoy. There will also be a lineup of free concerts with gate admission.
What A Magnificent Home – Who Owns The Biggest House In Texas?
Everything is BIG in TEXAS, heck we know that already, the question is when you live in the Lone Star State where everything is big, who owns the biggest residential house in Texas? The answer is, we don't know who owns this one now, but we know who used to own it, and when you read it, it will make a lot of sense.
Farmers’ Almanac Winter Forecast For Arkansas, Will We See A Perfect Winter?
It's been a hot summer, so what are the chances of us having a cold winter? Will we see snow? If so how much? Or will it be warmer than normal? No need to wait because now we know or at least have an idea of what our winter will be like thanks to the Farmers Almanac.
State Fair of Texas 2022 Big Tex Choice Awards Finalists Announced
The final countdown to three of the most coveted food titles in all of Texas begins. The State Fair of Texas is proud to present the 18th Annual Big Tex® Choice Awards finalists. It won't long now, Sunday, August 28, three winners will be crowned:. “Best Taste - Savory”
Brother & Sister Reel in Two Gigantic Fish in Arkansas
Summer is lake time and it's definitely fishing time too. You hear people say they 'caught the big one' or 'almost caught the big one' and the fish in the story gets bigger and bigger every time the story is told. Well, a brother and sister in Arkansas really did catch the big one...each.
These 10 Arkansas Cities Hold The Distinction Of The Most Boring
Nobody wants to be called boring. But I found a list of the 10 most boring cities in Arkansas. The big question is did Texarkana make the list?. I found d this list on the site roadsnacks.net. Keep in mind there are a lot of factors to consider when they made the list. This is what they had to say about these boring towns in Arkansas:
Where is the Biggest House in Arkansas and How Big is it?
I think I found my dream house and it happens to be the biggest house in the entire state of Arkansas. This stunning house is located on 20 acres and you could literally get lost in it. According to Angi.com, this is the largest house in Arkansas and it's owned...
Recreational Marijuana Amendment Back on Nov. Ballot in Arkansas
It looks like the issue of recreational marijuana is back on the state of Arkansas ballot for November, after the Arkansas Supreme Court ordered Secretary of State John Thurston to certify the ballot title for which Arkansans will have the right to vote for or against the amendment. If voted in favor this would eliminate the use of the medical marijuana card that is required to purchase or use marijuana.
How Bad Will This Winter Be in Texas According to Farmer’s Almanac?
Can we just get some seasonable weather around here?. If you’re like me, you’re sick and tired of all of this extreme weather. Sure, we live in North Texas where it’s always hot as hell during the summer. But this one has been particularly brutal. However, other...
Arkansas New Madrid Fault Line Could Cause Catastrophe Any Time
When you hear the word earthquake, you think of California for sure and even some of those crazy videos of earthquakes in Japan, but could an earthquake happen in Arkansas?. Earthquakes are not something you hear of much in our area. There have been a few in Oklahoma making it one of the most active areas in the country. Now if you haven't seen the effects of an earthquake check out this video of the last earthquake in California in December of 2021.
Stay in Cool Tiny House in Arkansas Featured on Popular TV Show
You’ve heard the saying “Big Things Come in Small Packages.” Well, an award-winning tiny house in Arkansas featured on the Netflix TV show “Tiny House Nation” packs quite a punch for being so tiny. This Airbnb tiny house named the AMP House located in Fayetteville,...
Geek’d Con Brings The Stars Of The Original ‘Scream’ To Louisiana
Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, is coming back for another big year in Downtown Shreveport. The show started in 2015, and has grown into one of the premiere events in the Shreveport-Bossier area. Not only that, the show has been the largest consistently active comic con style show in the entire state of Louisiana.
Popular Blanchard Springs Cavern in Arkansas Back Open Aug. 18
It's been a long time coming but one of Arkansas' best-known caves is back up and running! Blanchard Springs Caverns is located in the Mountain View area in the Ozark National Forest. The popular cavern for tourists has been closed for over two years and plans to open back up...
