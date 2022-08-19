Read full article on original website
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The dollar days of summer, Downtown Dayton Dollar Summer Bonus.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
BSA Celtic Annual Golf Outing, registration now open!Everything Kaye!Beavercreek, OH
On loan from Switzerland, Vincent van Gogh exhibit ends September 4, 2022Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Which Ohio members of Congress are the leaders in voting by proxy, without showing up? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Before the pandemic, Congress members who missed votes had to skip them, rather than voting by proxy. Now, politicians from both parties are using the practice, and for more than health reasons. We’re talking about which of Ohio’s congressional delegation leads in voting by proxy on Today...
Foodbank to host mass food distribution at Welcome Stadium Tuesday
DAYTON — The Foodbank will host a mass food distribution for Montgomery County residents in need of food assistance Tuesday. The food distribution starts at 10:00 a.m. and will run through 12:00 p.m. at the University of Dayton’s Welcome Stadium. People should arrive through a designated entry point...
dayton.com
Community survey names Delco Park among Kettering’s most popular parks
The City of Kettering Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts (PRCA) Department has published the results of this year’s community survey including a list of most popular parks and favorite amenities. The department asked the community about its overall satisfaction with services, communications, programs and amenities, among other aspects. Here...
Counties with the most super commuters in Ohio
There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. […]
Democratic House nominee in Ohio drawn out of district by a few feet, must withdraw from race
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Despite her property being in the district, a Democratic nominee for […] The post Democratic House nominee in Ohio drawn out of district by a few feet, must withdraw from race appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
ocj.com
Ohio’s new beginning farmer tax credits
By Peggy Kirk Hall, director of agricultural law, Ohio State University Agricultural and Resource Law Program. The idea to use income tax incentives to help Ohio’s beginning farmers gain access to agricultural assets floated around for several years in the Ohio General Assembly. The idea became a reality when the Beginning Farmer Bill sponsored by Rep. Susan Manchester (R-Waynesfield) and Rep. Mary Lightbody (D-Westerville) passed the legislature, was signed by Governor DeWine and became effective on July 18, 2022. The law is now in the hands of the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA), charged with implementing its provisions.
wvxu.org
Springfield, already a hub for flying car research, breaks ground on Advanced Air Mobility Center
The $6 million government infrastructure grant the Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport got for the National Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence is expected to propel it into the future. On Tuesday, lawmakers, the Air Force, and the State of Ohio will break ground on the building which will support the expanding...
Post-Roe, Ohio’s Satanic Temple sees membership grow
Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade on June 24, the Satanic Temple of Ohio has seen its membership grow exponentially.
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: 20 hottest categories with one day left to nominate
It’s the final day to nominate in Best of Dayton, and we’ve seen some changes in our popular contests in the past week. As always, some of our categories see even more competition. We checked for the categories seeing the most action so far. See if this list spurs any thoughts on who you want to nominate.
dayton.com
Courthouse Square: Next ‘piece of the puzzle’ for downtown Dayton transformation
Also, the property has been used for activities that officials say hurt downtown, like the Ku Klux Klan-affiliated hate group rally in 2019. “What we have today isn’t working,” said Chris Kershner, president and CEO of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, which is leading the new effort along with the Downtown Dayton Partnership. “Courthouse Square is the heart of our economic center downtown and we need to do a better job leveraging this asset.”
richlandsource.com
Ohio features forests with giant ancient trees
The day was calling for rain and the heavy gray clouds in the distance were reassuring my thoughts that we should trade fishing for a walk in the woods. I was not interested in any woods, mind you, for I had been perusing my map of sights in Ohio and discovered that our state had 20 “old growth” or ancient woods and we were only 30 minutes from one of them.
dayton.com
New Springfield Jazz and Blues Fest is hit with the crowd
The 2-day festival was sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Springfield. Downtown was filled with music Friday and Saturday as the first Springfield Jazz and Blues Fest hit the right notes with the public as seven groups hit stages at Springfield Commons Park and Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company. A...
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: MVRA Executive Director brings a magic touch to food events
Launching a first year food event takes a lot of vision and hard work. Launching a first year food event that brings in an estimated crowd of 20,000 is an unthinkable feat. For Amy Zahora, Executive Director of the Miami Valley Restaurant Association (MVRA) it’s all in a day’s work.
Sidney Daily News
French retires from Johnston Farm board
PIQUA — Margaret French, who by her own admission, has “served on the board of the Johnston Farm & Indian Agency since Moses was a small boy floating down the Nile River in a reed basket”, recently decided to retire. “It seemed like a good time to...
dayton.com
Growing Fairfield branded apparel business anticipates sizable growth
PromoSpark moving to building more than double current size. Two decades ago, newly minted Bowling Green college graduate Sarah Johnston thought if her company didn’t take, she and her husband would have to find “real jobs.”. Johnston still hasn’t gotten that “real job,” though her husband did about...
dayton.com
The Filson is an upscale sports bar concept joining The Banks in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — An elevated sports bar is making its way to The Banks, and this one is conveniently located between Great American Ball Park and Paycor Stadium. Located across from The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, The Filson Queen City Kitchen & Bar is bringing an upscale design and menu to the concept of a sports bar.
Honor Flight Dayton returns to the skies after 2 year break
DAYTON — Starting next weekend Honor Flight Dayton will be flying veterans to national memorials again after being on pause due to the pandemic. The program will be having its first trip on Aug. 27, and they are looking for people to welcome back our WWII, Korean, and Vietnam heroes.
dayton247now.com
As homelessness worsens, COHHIO and 230 orgs ask state to invest in affordable housing
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- As the cost of rent continues to rise, so is the number of homeless Ohioans. More than 230 organizations have joined the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio’s proposal and are asking the state to invest $308 million of their $5.6 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funds to create more affordable housing units.
dayton247now.com
Church buys former Sears building at Dayton Mall
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - The former Sears building at the Dayton Mall has been purchased by a growing church. The project will bring new life into the parcel and likely create new jobs and work for local contractors and suppliers. Crossroads Church, based in Cincinnati, is an interdenominational...
WDTN
Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity. Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.
