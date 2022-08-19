ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, CT

WTNH

Wethersfield police search for suspects of Fabulous Jewelry burglary

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wethersfield police are searching for suspects who fled the scene after robbing a jewelry store in the town. The Wethersfield Police Department responded to Fabulous Jewelry at 1410 Berlin Tpke. just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday and found that entry had been forced to the business. The suspects fled the scene […]
WETHERSFIELD, CT
WTNH

Sister of loss prevention officer shot at mall in Manchester speaks out

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The sister of Tirso Polanco, the loss prevention officer who was shot at Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester last week told News 8 on Tuesday that her brother has been taken off a ventilator after the incident. According to the arrest warrant, last Friday, Tirso Polanco and another Loss Prevention Officer […]
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

Man seriously injured in shooting on State Street in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was injured during a shooting in New Haven Tuesday night, police said. The New Haven Police Department responded to State Street, in the area of Warren Place and May Street, around 7:40 p.m. Responding officers said they located a 48-year-old New Haven man who had been struck by […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol man accused of stealing about $15K worth of jewelry from family member

BRISTOL – A Bristol man faces a felony larceny charge after police say he stole about $15,000 worth of jewelry from a family member. Robert Pinette, 36, of 114 Arlington St., has been charged with second-degree larceny after a family member of his went to police and said she believes he stole from her to support his drug addiction, according to the warrant for his arrest.
WTNH

5 CT men indicted in stolen catalytic converter trafficking ring

(WTNH) – Five Connecticut men were indicted in a scheme to steal and sell catalytic converters. The indictment charges: Alexander Kolitsas, 28, of Wolcott Bryant Bermudez, 31, of East Hartford Roberto Alicea, 30, of New Britain Francisco Ayala, 22 of Ansonia Theodore Roosevelt Owens, 21, of Hartford According to court documents, law enforcement has been […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Ellington man stalked woman: police

A former Ellington man is accused of stalking and threatening to kill a woman who told state police she was escaping an abusive relationship with him. Matthew Ellison, 54, who now lists an address in Willington, is charged with three counts of second-degree threatening, and one count each of second-degree stalking, second-degree harassment and disorderly conduct.
ELLINGTON, CT
WTNH

18-year-old dies in Route 8 motorcycle crash: state police

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from Naugatuck was killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 8 in Waterbury Tuesday afternoon, according to Connecticut state police. Just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a lone motorcycle was traveling on Route 8 North near Exit 30. For unknown reasons, police said the motorcycle veered to the left, […]
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Accused of Stealing Multiple Catalytic Converters in Manchester

Police have arrested a man who is accused of stealing multiple catalytic converters over the last several months in Manchester. Authorities said after an extensive investigation, 22-year-old Tajay Hunter, of Hartford was arrested on Tuesday on four outstanding warrants related to vehicle burglaries in Manchester from the last five months. During the burglaries, officers said personal property including guns were taken out of the vehicles after entry was forced by breaking windows. Police said Hunter was also involved in the theft of multiple catalytic converters.
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport PD arrest 2 people after crash, shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police arrested two people after a car crash and suspected shooting on Sunday night, which involved a short police chase. Just before midnight on Sunday, Bridgeport emergency crews said they responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Highland Avenue. Once officers arrived on the scene, evidence suggested a multi-vehicle collision had […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Two people hurt after SUV strikes Newington building, police say

NEWINGTON — Two people were injured when their SUV struck a local business late Sunday, police said. The vehicle was headed south on the Berlin Turnpike about 11:45 p.m. when it went off the road and slammed into the Floors Now! storefront, 2516 Berlin Turnpike, Newington Police Sgt. Ryan Deane said.
NEWINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Farmington man sentenced to prison for firearms trafficking after guns were recovered in New Britain search

A Farmington man was sentenced to prison on Monday in a firearms trafficking case that involved multiple guns being recovered during a search in New Britain. Dominc Colon-Brown, 28, was given a 12-month sentence during a proceeding in federal court in New Haven. The prison term will be followed by a three-year period of supervised release, in addition to a $2,200 fine, a judge ordered.
FARMINGTON, CT

