Lincoln, NE

FanSided

Nebraska Football: Are the Huskers a 'Fraud Squad'?

Earlier this summer, we talked about whether or not the Nebraska football team could be a “chaos team.” In other words, could the Huskers create chaos in the Big Ten and college football landscape even if their season didn’t go the way NU fans hoped. Now it’s...
LINCOLN, NE
AthlonSports.com

Nebraska Football: Game-by-Game Predictions for 2022

If there is one team that should be the most desperate to turn in a winning season in 2022, it just may be the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The program has gone a once unthinkable five consecutive seasons without playing in a bowl game, but hopes are rising high that this is the year that drought comes to an end. And, if a few things can go their way, Nebraska could be a viable player in the way the Big Ten West shakes out this fall.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Doomed to Fail: Predicting Nebraska Football's 2022 Schedule

One of my least favorite parts of this job is making predictions about the season record. For what it’s worth my prediction last season was 5-7. So I wasn’t too far off. I know that my predictions are probably going to be way off. Nebraska will likely lose at least one game that it should win. Unfortunately, it could lose multiple games it should win. Nebraska might end up pulling off an upset and beat either Wisconsin and/or Iowa.
LINCOLN, NE
theunderdogtribune.com

Nebraska football schedule: 2022 Cornhuskers

Scott Frost and his Nebraska football team are searching for something that resembles success as they head into 2022. The past few seasons haven’t been all that kind to the Huskers and Frost desperately needs his team to find a way to get some wins. That won’t necessarily be easy to do, but if Frost doesn’t start winning soon, then his job probably won’t appear to be all that safe.
LINCOLN, NE
3 News Now

Huskers hold press conference ahead of game in Ireland

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The press conference previewed the Northwestern game following Nebraska’s practice on Sunday afternoon. Coach Scott Frost started the press conference with several players following. Watch down below or on the 3 News Now Facebook Page. Download our apps today for all of our latest...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

25 events in Nebraska where you can enjoy nice weather this weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — It seems the weather will be great for outdoor events this weekend, and Omaha, Hastings and North Loup are hosting festivals all weekend long. The Omaha Greek Festival is giving Nebraskans the chance to imagine spending an afternoon in Santorini. With live music, entertainment, plenty of food and drinks and so much more, when in Greece, say opa!
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Lincoln's first casino seeks workers of varying skill sets

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln’s first casino set out to fill its rankings at a job fair structured to fit the needs of the company. The WarHorse Casino opened the doors of the Cornhusker Mariott on Saturday to the public for both curious and capable job lookers for a chance to be a part of a monumental moment in Nebraska history.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Gas will briefly drop to $2.38 a gallon at one Lincoln U-Stop on Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska chapter of Americans for Prosperity is partnering with U-Stop on Monday to offer gas at a discount. Starting at 9 a.m., the price of unleaded gas will drop to $2.38 a gallon for the first 200 customers at the U-Stop near Pine Lake Road and Nebraska Highway 2.
LINCOLN, NE
Catfish 100.1

Jamey Johnson is a Miserable SOB!

That’s right. I SAID IT. And COMPLETELY DISRESPECTFUL TO HIS AUDIENCE. Last week, in Lincoln, Nebraska, Jamey Johnson was onstage ready to perform. Before he took the stage, the local morning show from Country station KIX 96.9 welcomed the crowd and did the usual announcements a radio show does at these kinds of events.
LINCOLN, NE
visitomaha.com

Best Places for Hiking in Omaha, Nebraska

From the rolling Ponca Hills in Nebraska to the scenic Loess Hills across the river in Iowa, there are plenty of hiking opportunities to explore in the Omaha area. Plus, many of these same trails offer other recreational fun like snowshoeing and mountain biking and past times like birding. So the next time you’re in the Omaha area, lace up your sneakers and hit one of the area trails/parks below for some good old-fashioned hiking (and more).
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

'It was brutal': Marchers make it to their final destination

OMAHA, Neb. (KLKN)- The marchers made it to their final destination in Omaha Sunday afternoon. You could see the relief on walkers faces as they rounded the corner to the parking lot. They were met with hundreds of friends and family members cheering them on. The members walked overnight from...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Stop the snoring, no CPAP needed

Lincoln, Neb. (KLKN) — Dr. Aaron Robinson joined Channel 8’s Andrew Ward in studio to discuss his new sleep apnea remedy that doesn’t require sleeping with a CPAP machine. It works in a way similar to a pacemaker for your heart, in that it regulates your muscle...
LINCOLN, NE

