Longboat Observer
Sarasota County begins shoreline work at Nathan Benderson Park
Sarasota County has begun a $517,803 Shoreline Stabilization Project at Nathan Benderson Park. The work will repair damage done in 2017 by Hurricane Irma. Nicole Rissler, the director of Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources for Sarasota County, said the damage to the southern shoreline of the park's main lake amounted to wave damage. The length of the 3.6-mile lake allowed waves to gain significant force during the hurricane to do the damage.
Longboat Observer
Polo Club, Waterside residents concerned about possible rezoning on Lorraine Road
Polo Club and Waterside at Lakewood Ranch residents are worried the makeup of their peaceful, rural area is about to be challenged as the county explores a zoning change for the Lorraine Road corridor. In an Aug. 30 meeting, Sarasota County commissioners will decide whether to send a county-initiated amendment...
Longboat Observer
Longboat Key Cops Corner: Meats and cheeses? Yes. Crime? No.
Fire assist: Police and fire personnel were alerted to three people struggling in a current while swimming from a boat near Jewfish Key. Upon arrival nearby, police and fire responders learned a personal-watercraft operator aided the three in returning to their boat. Fire-rescue personnel met the boat at the Coquina Beach boat ramp to medically check the three, who were reported to be uninjured. Manatee County Sheriff’s Office personnel and personnel with Bradenton Beach police also assisted. The boat departed with all hands following the incident.
thegabber.com
Renting for Cheap on a Gulf Beach?
No one ever said living walking distance from the beach is an inexpensive life choice. In Florida, the closer you go to the shore, the more it’s going to cost you. That’s why the condos on St. Pete Beach, Madeira, and Treasure Island are filled with retirees and frighteningly high price tags.
Longboat Observer
FDOT public meeting on US 301 improvements set for Thursday
The Florida Department of Transportation is planning improvements at four intersections along U.S. 301 in Sarasota and is seeking public input for the project. An in-person and virtual meeting about the project from 12th Street to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Selby Public Library Jack J. Geldbart Auditorium, 1331 First St.
tourcounsel.com
The Incredible Fort de Soto Beach in Florida
Fort de Soto is a huge park in Florida with miles and miles of playgrounds and magnificent beaches. They consist of several interconnected islands located at the southernmost tip of St. Peter's Beach and St. Petersburg. The islands once served as a fortress, hence their name. There are still mortars and cannons, which we can see, in some of the fortifications.
Longboat Observer
Bacteria prompting no-swim advisories likely from multiple sources
No-swim advisories have popped up at several Sarasota and Manatee county locations this summer, strongly advising beachgoers to stay out of the water while stopping short of actually closing the shorelines. Typically prompted by routine weekly tests that yield results of higher-than-acceptable concentrations of enterococcus bacteria, the advisories are often...
multifamilybiz.com
Terwilliger Brothers Breaks Ground on 256-Unit Trevesta Place Apartment Community in West Coast Florida Market of Palmetto
PALMETTO, FL - Weller Management and Terwilliger Brothers announced the groundbreaking of Trevesta Place apartment community, a multifamily housing project in the North River. Manatee County, one of the fastest growing locations along the West Coast of Florida, is within an easy commuting distance to Downtown St. Petersburg, Bradenton, Sarasota, and Tampa.
995qyk.com
County By County Guide As Hurricane Season About To Shift To High Gear
County By County Guide As Hurricane Season About To Shift To High Gear. Things have been so quiet so far on the Hurricane Season front. Now, Meteorologists say the Saharan Dust will go away and make room for bigger storms to develop. If you haven’t already, now may be a good time to review your hurricane season emergency plans. Lots of tips and updates in the 995QYK Storm Center and county by county info below.
territorysupply.com
8 Weekend Road Trips From Tampa, Florida
Best known for its blue skies and beautiful beaches, Tampa is a popular Gulf Coast destination for snowbirds and spring breakers alike. But if you’re on vacation and want to escape Tampa’s most popular areas, these weekend road trips from Tampa will definitely expand your travel horizons. Hit...
Longboat Observer
Deal to sell Mira Mar is off, but plans to demolish it are not
Sarasota developer Seaward Development has backed out of an agreement to buy the structurally questionable Mira Mar building after failing to gain permission to demolish it — a quest the building’s current owner will now undertake. The building, on South Palm Avenue in downtown Sarasota, has been the...
995qyk.com
Three Restaurants In Tampa Bay On List Of Florida’s Most Iconic Restaurants
Three restaurants in Tampa Bay are on the list of Florida’s most iconic restaurants. A travel blog called Trips To Discover put together this list. They named the Top 12 iconic restaurants in the State of Florida. The blog said its mission is to “inspire you to travel more, to turn day dreamers into fanatical travelers”.
amisun.com
Anna Maria loses business, community icon
ANNA MARIA – Businessman and resident Mike Coleman passed away shortly before midnight on Aug. 14. He was 74. “Micheal died at home on our 39th wedding anniversary. He was my best friend and the best thing that ever happened to me,” said his beloved wife, Jane. “He...
sarasotamagazine.com
There's More Drama Happening at Mira Mar Plaza
Commercial tenants of the Mira Mar plaza are on a rollercoaster. Roughly 40 tenants at the Mira Mar plaza in downtown Sarasota are once again faced with uncertainty following an email they recently received from Red Property Management, which oversees the historic commercial property for its owners, Miramar Plaza Associates LTD.
Longboat Observer
Manatee School District addresses bus driver shortage and bus upgrades
Annemarie Bachman, the art teacher at Myakka City Elementary School, constantly sees busses pull up late to campus. A shortage of bus drivers complicates matters for the School District of Manatee County when it comes to handling all the routes. Bachman said students need to rush to get breakfast and...
srqmagazine.com
Land Development Manager Joins Neal Land Team
Neal Land & Neighborhoods, a Manatee and Sarasota-based master-planned community developer, welcomes Christopher Wand to its land development team. In his role as Land Development Manager, Wand will manage and coordinate day-to-day site development primarily at North River Ranch, working closely with site contractors, sub-contractors, service utilities, engineers, site planners and landscape architects for community infrastructure. Wand brings over 8 years of construction and project management experience with a focus on scheduling, budgeting, and customer service. He is well versed in managing contract terms and conditions, as well as implementing standard practice project management systems. Wand’s project portfolio includes several single-family and multifamily projects across Florida, like Oasis at Highwoods Preserve and Laurel Highlands. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida.This new hire comes as Neal Land & Neighborhoods continues construction and development progress and plans for future new communities. At North River Ranch, the development of its new phase, Wildeaf, continues. Homebuilder Neal Communities is set to start home sales in late 2022 / early 2023. Announcements for a second homebuilder at Wildleaf is forthcoming. Further, Wand is involved with the community’s upcoming central amenity. Land and site preparation is in progress. Projected ground-breaking on the first phase of the amenity complex is for fall 2022. For more information on Neal Land & Neighborhoods, including the company’s latest development news, visit https://nealland.com/.
Longboat Observer
Local theater professional to create new arts festival in Sarasota
For years, Jeffery Kin made the most of theatrical spaces, milking them for every ounce of drama and pathos. Now he’s using Sarasota’s arts community as a larger canvas, and he’s hoping to pull them all together as collaborators in building a weeklong arts festival. Kin, who...
wengradio.com
Charlotte County Airport Opens Air Center
PUNTA GORDA, FL (August 19, 2022) – The Charlotte County Airport Authority hosted a ceremonial ribbon cutting for the new PGD Air Center on August 18, 2022. The newly constructed, 13,500-square-foot PGD Air Center is located on the north side of Punta Gorda Airport at 27450 Challenger Boulevard, just east of the 600-series T-Hangars in the PGD AviEx development area.
stpetecatalyst.com
Local winners from a ‘phenomenal’ Pinellas primary
Over 200,000 residents exercised their right to vote Tuesday, helping shape Pinellas County’s future for years to come. While the closed primary generally frames races for the Nov. 8 general elections, Pinellas voters still elected two school board members and settled a county commission contest. According to the Supervisor of Elections Office, 219,209 residents, or nearly 32% of registered voters, cast their ballots.
Longboat Observer
The best things to do around Sarasota for Aug. 25-31
9 p.m. at FST's Goldstein Cabaret, 1239 Palm Ave. Visit FloridaStudioTheatre.org. They're a tough ticket. But they're staying longer due to popular demand. The Jersey Tenors Part II have taken Florida Studio Theatre by storm, and they'll keep crooning through September 18. They'll sing opera classics mashed up with rock staples, and since they're from New Jersey, you can count on a little Bon Jovi.
Comments / 1