Read full article on original website
Related
The Top 10 Most Naughty Town Names In Texas
My wife looks at me often and accuses me of being 12, she's right of course, but I can't help myself, some things just make me snicker. These would fall into that category, the Naughtiest Town Names in the Great State of Texas. The numbers are subjective to one's taste...
You Won’t Believe What Word Is The Most Misspelled In Arkansas
You will not believe what word is the most misspelled in the Natural State of Arkansas. We deal with it every day, our phones correcting our words in a text or an email or like I am doing right now with a plug-in that corrects my spelling mistakes. Most of my mistakes are from just trying to type so fast but sometimes I run across a word that I have to use Google for to get the correct spelling because the spell check has no idea what I am trying to say.
Heavy Rains Moving Across Texas – Texarkana Flood Watch Through Tuesday
The National Weather Service has issued a "FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING." Includes Texarkana and the surrounding area. From the National Weather Service: This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for south central Arkansas, southwest Arkansas, north central Louisiana, northwest Louisiana,. east Texas and northeast Texas. Today and tonight:. A...
Arkansas Is About to Be Repopulated With Collard Lizards
Here lizard lizard lizard! Thanks to the birth of 20 Eastern collared lizards at the Little Rock Zoo, Arkansas' population of lizards is about to get bigger. The Little Rock Zoo along with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, the University of Central Arkansas, and the University of Arkansas have plans to repopulate the collard lizards in the Ozark Mountains as part of a conservation project for the state. The new young lizards are to be released in glade habitats in the Ozark Mountain region for the future species to strive and thrive for years to come.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beware! Arkansas Kissing Bug May Sound Cute but Could be Deadly
They may be tiny but their bite packs a punch that is deadly to not only its prey but to humans as well if left untreated. The Kissing Bug( Triatoma Sanguisuga) may sound cute but they are far from being anything but cute, native to South and Central America, and Mexico kissing bugs are now commonly found in Arkansas and other portions of the United States including Texas and Oklahoma. They get their name because they are known for biting people on their faces near the mouth or eyes but they can bite you anywhere on your body, similar to a mosquito, they feed off your blood. The worst part about the kissing bug and this is really GROSS they poop on your face after biting which then can spread the disease Chagas.
Dangerous and Massive Aussie Redclaw Crayfish Found In South Texas
The people at the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department are concerned about this new "Invasive Species" of crawfish called the Australian Redclaw Crayfish that has started showing up across south Texas in the Rio Grand Valley. Crayfish, crawfish... same thing. I know the TP&W says that these are a dangerous and invasive species and all, but let's be real here, East Texas and Louisianna wants to know... are they good eatin'?
Chuck Norris Endorses New Texas iWatch Community Reporting System
As students and teachers start back to school, Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Public Safety have launched a public service announcement campaign promoting the new iWatchTexas community reporting system. The video below features "Walker, Texas Ranger" star Chuck Norris and is airing on television markets across the Lone Star State.
Experience Mind-Blowing Three-Story Go Cart Track in Katy, Texas
Do you like riding go-carts? What if I told you there was a Texas-size track that is not one, not two, but a three-story indoor go-cart track?. You'll have to travel to Katy, Texas but man, is it worth the trip! Andretti Indoor Karting and Games is a one-of-kind track that is like no other. And with a name like Andretti you know it's going to be a fast ride on the largest go-cart track in the state of Texas.
RELATED PEOPLE
Family Fun at The 82nd Arkansas State Fair Kicks Off in October
It's almost fair time in the great of Arkansas. Get ready for the 82nd Annual Arkansas State Fair in Little Rock this October. The fun all takes place from October 14 to October 23. At the 82nd Arkansas State Fair, there will, of course, be all the fun on the midway with carnival games and rides. Plus livestock, creative arts and tons of delicious food to enjoy. There will also be a lineup of free concerts with gate admission.
‘American Idol’ Producers Selling Staggering $22 Million California Winery — See Inside! [Pictures]
Two of the producers behind American Idol have listed their California winery for sale at $22 million, and photos show a property that is absolutely spectacular. According to Realtor.com, Idol producers Nigel Lythgoe and Ken Warwick grew up together in Liverpool, and they went on to launch Idol into a worldwide phenomenon. In 2005, they decided to expand their holdings into the wine business, and they bought the property where their winery now stands for $5.2 million, knocking down the existing house on the property to build a stunning Italian-style villa that serves as their facility.
Brother & Sister Reel in Two Gigantic Fish in Arkansas
Summer is lake time and it's definitely fishing time too. You hear people say they 'caught the big one' or 'almost caught the big one' and the fish in the story gets bigger and bigger every time the story is told. Well, a brother and sister in Arkansas really did catch the big one...each.
Kicker 102.5
Texarkana, AR
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0