Lawton, OK

kswo.com

Motorcycle wreck on Fort Sill Blvd sends one person to hospital

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A motorcycle wreck in Lawton sent one person to the hospital on Wednesday. It happened on Fort Sill Blvd. in front of Lawton high just before 11 a.m.. An official with the Lawton Police Department said two vehicles were involved, but only the motorcyclist needed to be taken to the hospital.
LAWTON, OK
KWTX

Oklahoma man charged after attempting to burn Mexican restaurant down

DUNCAN, Okla. (KXII) - A Stephens County man is accused of attempting to set a Duncan restaurant on fire. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 23-year-old Israel Hernandez threw a rock through the El Palacio Mexican Restaurant’s window and attempted to light a Molotov on August 19, 2022.
DUNCAN, OK
kswo.com

Student detained after weapon found on LPS campus

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Wednesday, Lawton Public School police detained a student after a weapon was found, during a security check-in. Officials said it happened around 9 a.m. at the Douglass Learning Center. The center is a school for non-traditional students of different ages. Officials said there was no...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

UPDATE: Missing Duncan man found safe and sound

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Missing 63-year-old Ronnie Pierce of Duncan was found Monday, according to reports from his family. Pierce had been missing since August 16, when he mysteriously disappeared, not answering families attempts to reach him and turning off his phone. We have limited details on where Pierce was...
Texoma's Homepage

Deputies check for stolen vehicles on Pecanway again

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A report of a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of Pecanway Drive Monday leads deputies to suspected stolen items at a residence that has been raided and searched several times in the past for stolen vehicles and car parts. Numerous Wichita County deputies responded after the initial call when deputies […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Possible threat against Waurika HS leads to one in custody

WAURIKA, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — A suspect is in custody after a possible threat of violence was made at Waurika High School. According to a release from Waurika Public Schools Superintendent Cody Simmons, Waurika High School received information about a possible threat against the school after a social media post was seen on Sunday, August 21. […]
WAURIKA, OK
kswo.com

Woman dies in Jackson Co. wreck Saturday night

JACKSON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead after a wreck in Jackson County Saturday night. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, it happened just before 9 p.m. about two miles north of Blair. 82-year-old Doris Kennedy of Mangum was headed northbound on Highway 283. The second vehicle, although...
JACKSON COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Altus reservoir closed to traffic starting Monday

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Altus reservoir will be closed to all vehicular traffic, starting Monday morning. Construction will begin in Hoyt Shadid Park and the area will be closed to all visitors. You’ll still be able to access the Thunder Court and playground from the west entrance. The dog...
ALTUS, OK
KLAW 101

Five Things you Absolutely Must do on Rainy Days

I know that we are out of practice doing indoor things. Summer has had us running full tilt for months now. But, with the rain over the weekend, Mother Nature has said in a huge way, 'It's time to chill inside for a while'. Why not use those hours inside...
LAWTON, OK
Z94

Cali Burrito has Oklahoma’s Best Burrito!

Finally, the rest of the United States is finding out what we have known all along. Oklahoma's Best Burrito can be found right here in Lawton Oklahoma at Cali Burrito. Ever since the downtown location opened, I knew it was something special. Those burritos are HUGE! I mean really, really big. I usually opt for something much smaller, the Chicken Quesadilla. And even that is pretty big.
LAWTON, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Get Ready Oklahoma for the 2022 Oddities & Curiosities Expo!

If you're a fan of the strange, unusual and bizarre then this is for you! Coming to the Oklahoma City. OK. Convention Center on Saturday, November 19th (11-19-22) the Oddities & Curiosities Expo returns to the Sooner State. This one-of-a-kind traveling expo showcases vendors, artists, and dealers from all over the country with all things weird! It's an amazing expo, especially for those into the macabre and truly unusual.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Human remains discovered near McKinney Road in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department are working the scene after human remains were discovered Thursday night. WFPD officers responded to the 2200 block of McKinney Road at 8:06 p.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022, to investigate what a resident described as a strong odor coming from the field east of the street. […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KLAW 101

KLAW 101

