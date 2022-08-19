Labor Day weekend is the best time to score a new mattress on sale and of all the sales going on this year, Nolah has one of the best. If you've been thinking about upgrading your mattress, pounce on one of these deals ASAP. The best part: You don't have to wait until Labor Day. The sale is already live! Now through September 6, save up to $700 on top-rated mattresses, from organic cotton and natural latex to Nolah's signature AirFoam with pressure relief. Made in the U.S., Nolah's mattresses come with a 120-night trial, free shipping and a lifetime warranty. But wait! There's more! Some mattresses on sale even come with two free pillows ($198 value) just to sweeten the deal, and Nolah's sleep accessories are also on sale, from mattress toppers to foam pillows. We've rounded up our top picks from the savings event. Take a look at our favorites and see which mattress is right for you, and then snag it fast while it's discounted!

SHOPPING ・ 13 HOURS AGO