ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US judge blocks part of restrictive Idaho abortion law

A US federal judge blocked part of a law banning most abortions in Idaho Wednesday, a victory for US President Joe Biden's administration. It "ensures that women in the State of Idaho can obtain the emergency medical treatment to which they are entitled under federal law. 
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy