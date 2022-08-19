ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Arizona's border wall delayed after 2 containers topple

PHOENIX (AP) — An effort by Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey to use shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Yuma suffered a brief setback when two stacked containers somehow toppled over. Claudia Ramos, a correspondent for the digital platform of Univision Noticias in Arizona, posted on her Twitter feed a photo she took Monday morning of the containers on their side. She said they fell on the U.S. side of the border. No witnesses have come forward to say what happened Sunday night. Ramos said contractors in the area told her that they believed the containers may have been toppled by strong monsoon winds.
Government Technology

Tech Companies Lay Off Hundreds More in San Francisco Bay Area

(TNS) — Tech company layoffs are poised to eliminate hundreds of jobs in the Bay Area, an ominous new round of layoffs that might jolt the region’s primary economic engine. Malwarebytes, Shift Technologies, Robinhood Markets and Rivian Automotive have notified the state’s labor agency that they have embarked...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KUOW

Second heat wave of 2022 hits Northwest. A third is in the forecast

For the 11th time this year, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit 90 degrees on Wednesday, as did much of south King County and the south Puget Sound region. The Cascade foothills got even hotter. Maple Falls, on the Mount Baker Highway, hit 94 degrees, while Marblemount, at the base of the...
SEATTLE, WA
focushillsboro.com

Oregon’s Northern Lights Are Back! (Latest News)

In north-central Oregon, it’s time to celebrate! In the upcoming days, we might get another chance to see the stunning northern lights. From August 17–19, 2022, a geomagnetic storm watch is expected to be in effect, according to NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center. This could indicate that the aurora will go far enough south to be visible locally. In northern Oregon, we do occasionally have the chance to observe these northern lights.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Feds cut water off to Klamath farmers for remainder of season

Federal officials announced on Thursday that water will be cut off to farmers in the Klamath Basin for the rest of the irrigation season. The announcement from the federal Bureau of Reclamation was addressed to three irrigation districts in the farming communities along the Oregon-California border. It marks the end of available water that can be diverted from Upper Klamath Lake, the large body of water that feeds farms and several National Wildlife Refuges along the state line.
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

CONTAINMENT LINES HOLDING, FORWARD PROGRESS IN SOUTHERN OREGON

Containment lines are holding across all fires in the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Southwest Oregon District as forward progress continues across incidents in Josephine and Jackson counties. Public Information Officer Natalie Weber said of the 54 fires ignited by Wednesday evening’s thunderstorm, the vast majority are extinguished. Weber said...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
rrobserver.com

Starbucks employees are fed up in NM, too

Starbucks workers across the nation have shown their frustration to the higher-ups through staff shortages, grueling shifts and COVID. New Mexico has joined in. In early August, Starbucks baristas formed a union in Albuquerque — the first in the state to do so. So far the union lead by local Labor Union President Ashlee Long doesn’t have many NM stores involved.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
CBS LA

2 ducks found with severed bills at Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley

Two ducks had to be euthanized after they were found with their bills severed at a Fountain Valley park, and animal rescue officials are asking for help finding whoever was responsible.The first duck was brought to the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center on July 31 and another was brought in the past Saturday after being found in Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley, according to executive director Debbie McGuire. "Since July 31, two Mallards have been brought into the Westlands & Wildlife Care Center with thee same dramatic and heart wrenching injury," McGuire said in a statement. "Both ducks had their bills severed.The ducks were alive, but starving because they could no longer eat. So the decision was made to euthanize the ducks because of the "severity of their wounds," she said. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife and Orange County Animal Control are investigating.Anyone who sees a duck being attacked can call 911, but anyone with information about the duck abuse can call CalTip at 888-334-2258. If an injured bird is found, call animal care at (714) 935-6848.
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
iheart.com

Nebraska DHHS Finds Harmful Algae in Three Lakes

(Lincoln, NE) -- The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is warning the public about harmful algae found in three state lakes. The levels of microcystin, a toxin released by Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), has been found in dangerous levels at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County.
PAWNEE COUNTY, NE
nbcpalmsprings.com

Motorcyclist in Deadly Palm Desert Collision Identified

Family and friends identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a Palm Desert collision. The crash was reported Monday around 8 a.m. at Washington Street and Tucson Circle, according to Riverside County Fire Department. Colton Byrd, is identified as the rider of the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the...
PALM DESERT, CA
HeySoCal

westsidetoday.com

Popular Fried Chicken Restaurant Coming to Culver City

10100 Venice Boulevard location panned for The Red Chick. The Red Chickz is coming to Culver City and construction is in progress at 10100 Venice Boulevard with the restaurant’s distinctive sign already in place. Their first Los Angeles location is in Downtown and the restaurant’s specialty is Nashville Hot Chicken. Red Chickz also uses all natural, 1005 hormone free chicken for their food.
CULVER CITY, CA
Yana Bostongirl

Colorado's Million Dollar Highway is One of the Deadliest Roads in the US

There are many stories about how Colorado's Route 550 got its moniker as the Million Dollar Highway. Some claim it came from an early traveler who stated she would drive the cliff-hugging road again only if she was paid a million dollars. Other stories claim the nickname finds its origins in the million-dollar views of the San Juan mountains and yet another suggests it could be due to the high cost of building the road.
COLORADO STATE

