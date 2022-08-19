ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead City, NC

carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - August 22, 23 & 24

SERGEANT KRISTOPHER "KRIS" JAMES CUMMINGS, Morehead City. Sergeant Kristopher "Kris" James Cummings, 44, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. We will be honoring Kris's life with a funeral service at 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 30, at Munden Funeral Home. Tammy...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Clyde Murdoch Sr., 73; service September 4

Clyde David Murdoch Sr., 73, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. His funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, September 4th, at Wildwood Presbyterian Church, officiated by Pastor Jeff Mizzell. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Clyde was born on...
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Richard Dudley, 74; service August 23

Richard “Ricky” Earl Dudley, 74 of Beaufort passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on August 17, 2022. Ricky was born on November 14, 1947, in Morehead City, NC to the late Elmer and Leonda Dudley. Ricky graduated from East Carteret High School, attended Carteret Community College and married his high school sweetheart, Patsy Hadder in 1969.
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Alexsander Day, 41; service August 27

Alexsander Salter Day, 41, of Morehead City, died Monday, August 22, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 27th, at Stacy Community Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Johnny Thompson. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, August 26th, at Munden Funeral Home.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Tyler Wilkinson, 26; service August 28

Tyler Wilkinson, 26, of Newport passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022, at home. Tyler Alexander Wilkinson was born on January 22, 1996, to his mother Tara Marie Winter, and his father Dewayne McCoo. He was born at Carteret General Hospital in Morehead City, North Carolina and was 7lbs 9oz and a whopping 22 inches long. He lived with his mother in Newport, North Carolina, and was a happy baby, always giggling and laughing. He took his time to start talking, but once he started, he never stopped. He was all boy. He loved playing outside, getting dirty, and playing with trucks. He loved being in the shed with his Papa, playing with the wood scraps and banging nails into them. He loved helping his Nana out in the garden and helping with baking. His favorite homemade treats were chocolate macadamia cookies, his Nana’s eggnog cookies, and his mom’s Christmas cookies.
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Glovinia Tate, 68; service August 30

Glovinia “Winnie” Tate, 68, of Beaufort, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport. She was a member of Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Mt. Tabor...
carolinacoastonline.com

CedarFest to return Oct. 15 in Boathouse Creek Park

CEDAR POINT — It’s official: CedarFest is returning after a couple years absence, and the town is accepting applications for vendor spots for the popular event in Boathouse Creek Walking Trails Park. Unlike past iterations, CedarFest won’t be a summer event. It’s been switched to fall on Saturday,...
CEDAR POINT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Ronald Howland Sr., 84; service August 26

Pastor Ronald Earl Howland, Sr., 84, Morehead City, NC, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Saturday, August 20, 2022. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Barbara S. Howland; son, Ronald Earl Howland, Jr. of Lexington, VA; daughters, Ruth A. Howland of Morehead City, NC; Stephanie L. Howland of Morehead City, NC; Mr. Clyde, beloved dog, who always lit up Ronald's eyes; sisters, Mary Ruth Howland Broadwell and husband, Graham of Knightdale, NC; Patricia Anne Howland of Morehead City, NC; and numerous nephews, nieces and devoted friends.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Beaufort selects Charles Oliver for Airport Authority Board

BEAUFORT - At a work session Monday, Aug. 24, the Beaufort Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to elect Charles Oliver to the seven-person panel that comprises the Beaufort Airport Authority. Oliver also serves as commissioner for Beaufort and recused himself from the nomination process before the decision was brought before...
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Cedar Point board rezones property for Carteret Heating and Cooling

CEDAR POINT — Town commissioners Monday night voted unanimously to rezone property at 147 Highway 24 from R-20 (residential, minimum lot size 20,000 square feet) to B-1 (general business). The action came during the board’s monthly meeting in the town hall off Sherwood Avenue and followed a public hearing...
CEDAR POINT, NC
Denise Higgins, 70; incomplete

Denise Higgins, 70; incomplete

Denise Readling Higgins, 70, of Morehead City, died Monday, August 22, 2022, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Demolition OK on short delay

Demolition OK on short delay

Timing, as they say, is everything. For Debbie Wilson and her sister, the timing of their request to demolish the home they own on Water Street will delay them about 30 days. Wilson’s request has come while the Swansboro Historic Preservation Commission is awaiting the final draft of an updated survey on the Swansboro Historic District. That update could change the status of Wilson’s riverfront home at 209 Water St.
SWANSBORO, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Would it be appropriate?

Former Airport Authority member thoughts on Carteret County Commissioner and Airport Authority management:. Would it be in the best interest of the airport budget and the county budget in 2022 to negotiate a rent structure for a new tenant at a large hangar that is less than the previous tenant was paying and offering for the airport to pick up an electric bill of several hundred dollars a month? This action resulted in the rest of the authority pushing back and getting a visit from the chairman of the county commissioners to explain things.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Firefighters pull resident, dogs from burning home

— Two people were transported to Carteret Health Care following a house fire Tuesday morning at 147 Banks Street in Morehead City. One victim is in stable condition and the other was transported as a precaution, according to a press release from Morehead City. Morehead City Fire and EMS departments...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

School employees inspired to light the way for students

— Decked out in “Light the Way” T-shirts, about 1,100 Carteret County public school employees gathered Tuesday at Glad Tidings Church to get inspired for the return of students on Aug. 29. GALLERY: School employees inspired to light the way for students. There were plenty of cheers, hugs...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Dredge Murden clears Bulkhead Channel; water depth now more than 15 feet

BEAUFORT - The passage for boats navigating the coastal waters of Beaufort just became easier. Beaufort Planning Director Kyle Garner reported the Army Corps of Engineers (ACE) have completed dredging on the Bulkhead Channel north of Radio Island. The channel now ranges from depths of 15 to 30 feet. The...
BEAUFORT, NC

