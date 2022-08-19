Read full article on original website
Area Death Notices - August 22, 23 & 24
SERGEANT KRISTOPHER "KRIS" JAMES CUMMINGS, Morehead City. Sergeant Kristopher "Kris" James Cummings, 44, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. We will be honoring Kris's life with a funeral service at 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 30, at Munden Funeral Home. Tammy...
Clyde Murdoch Sr., 73; service September 4
Clyde David Murdoch Sr., 73, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. His funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, September 4th, at Wildwood Presbyterian Church, officiated by Pastor Jeff Mizzell. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Clyde was born on...
Richard Dudley, 74; service August 23
Richard “Ricky” Earl Dudley, 74 of Beaufort passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on August 17, 2022. Ricky was born on November 14, 1947, in Morehead City, NC to the late Elmer and Leonda Dudley. Ricky graduated from East Carteret High School, attended Carteret Community College and married his high school sweetheart, Patsy Hadder in 1969.
Alexsander Day, 41; service August 27
Alexsander Salter Day, 41, of Morehead City, died Monday, August 22, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 27th, at Stacy Community Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Johnny Thompson. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, August 26th, at Munden Funeral Home.
Tyler Wilkinson, 26; service August 28
Tyler Wilkinson, 26, of Newport passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022, at home. Tyler Alexander Wilkinson was born on January 22, 1996, to his mother Tara Marie Winter, and his father Dewayne McCoo. He was born at Carteret General Hospital in Morehead City, North Carolina and was 7lbs 9oz and a whopping 22 inches long. He lived with his mother in Newport, North Carolina, and was a happy baby, always giggling and laughing. He took his time to start talking, but once he started, he never stopped. He was all boy. He loved playing outside, getting dirty, and playing with trucks. He loved being in the shed with his Papa, playing with the wood scraps and banging nails into them. He loved helping his Nana out in the garden and helping with baking. His favorite homemade treats were chocolate macadamia cookies, his Nana’s eggnog cookies, and his mom’s Christmas cookies.
Glovinia Tate, 68; service August 30
Glovinia “Winnie” Tate, 68, of Beaufort, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport. She was a member of Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Mt. Tabor...
CedarFest to return Oct. 15 in Boathouse Creek Park
CEDAR POINT — It’s official: CedarFest is returning after a couple years absence, and the town is accepting applications for vendor spots for the popular event in Boathouse Creek Walking Trails Park. Unlike past iterations, CedarFest won’t be a summer event. It’s been switched to fall on Saturday,...
Ronald Howland Sr., 84; service August 26
Pastor Ronald Earl Howland, Sr., 84, Morehead City, NC, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Saturday, August 20, 2022. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Barbara S. Howland; son, Ronald Earl Howland, Jr. of Lexington, VA; daughters, Ruth A. Howland of Morehead City, NC; Stephanie L. Howland of Morehead City, NC; Mr. Clyde, beloved dog, who always lit up Ronald's eyes; sisters, Mary Ruth Howland Broadwell and husband, Graham of Knightdale, NC; Patricia Anne Howland of Morehead City, NC; and numerous nephews, nieces and devoted friends.
Beaufort selects Charles Oliver for Airport Authority Board
BEAUFORT - At a work session Monday, Aug. 24, the Beaufort Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to elect Charles Oliver to the seven-person panel that comprises the Beaufort Airport Authority. Oliver also serves as commissioner for Beaufort and recused himself from the nomination process before the decision was brought before...
Cedar Point board rezones property for Carteret Heating and Cooling
CEDAR POINT — Town commissioners Monday night voted unanimously to rezone property at 147 Highway 24 from R-20 (residential, minimum lot size 20,000 square feet) to B-1 (general business). The action came during the board’s monthly meeting in the town hall off Sherwood Avenue and followed a public hearing...
Denise Higgins, 70; incomplete
Denise Readling Higgins, 70, of Morehead City, died Monday, August 22, 2022, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Demolition OK on short delay
Timing, as they say, is everything. For Debbie Wilson and her sister, the timing of their request to demolish the home they own on Water Street will delay them about 30 days. Wilson’s request has come while the Swansboro Historic Preservation Commission is awaiting the final draft of an updated survey on the Swansboro Historic District. That update could change the status of Wilson’s riverfront home at 209 Water St.
GALLERY: Murphy views security measures at two county schools, tours CCC
NEWPORT — U.S. Congressman Dr. Greg Murphy reviewed security measures taking place at two Ca…
Atlantic Beach Council adopts resolution to seek state grant for boardwalk project
ATLANTIC BEACH — The Atlantic Beach Town Council voted unanimously Monday night to seek a state grant to buy property on the landward side of the boardwalk in the Circle Development District. The board met in the town hall off Highway 58 and online via GoToMeeting. After the meeting,...
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Would it be appropriate?
Former Airport Authority member thoughts on Carteret County Commissioner and Airport Authority management:. Would it be in the best interest of the airport budget and the county budget in 2022 to negotiate a rent structure for a new tenant at a large hangar that is less than the previous tenant was paying and offering for the airport to pick up an electric bill of several hundred dollars a month? This action resulted in the rest of the authority pushing back and getting a visit from the chairman of the county commissioners to explain things.
Firefighters pull resident, dogs from burning home
— Two people were transported to Carteret Health Care following a house fire Tuesday morning at 147 Banks Street in Morehead City. One victim is in stable condition and the other was transported as a precaution, according to a press release from Morehead City. Morehead City Fire and EMS departments...
School employees inspired to light the way for students
— Decked out in “Light the Way” T-shirts, about 1,100 Carteret County public school employees gathered Tuesday at Glad Tidings Church to get inspired for the return of students on Aug. 29. GALLERY: School employees inspired to light the way for students. There were plenty of cheers, hugs...
Dredge Murden clears Bulkhead Channel; water depth now more than 15 feet
BEAUFORT - The passage for boats navigating the coastal waters of Beaufort just became easier. Beaufort Planning Director Kyle Garner reported the Army Corps of Engineers (ACE) have completed dredging on the Bulkhead Channel north of Radio Island. The channel now ranges from depths of 15 to 30 feet. The...
Atlantic Beach Council supports push for state legislation to address large holes on beach
ATLANTIC BEACH — The Atlantic Beach Town Council Monday night joined other coastal North Carolina local governments in considering and adopting a resolution in support of state legislation to address the dangers of holes dug and left unfilled on beaches. The council voted during its monthly meeting in the...
Cedar Point loses code enforcement officer/building inspector, current staff will handle duties
CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point code enforcement officer and building inspector Kaitlin DeGrasse has left her job and Town Manager David Rief said Tuesday existing staff will handle her duties, at least for now. During his monthly manager’s report during the board of commissioners’ meeting Tuesday night in town...
