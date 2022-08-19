ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

fox40jackson.com

Things To Know for Wednesday, August 24

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Parts of Foxboro Drive have at least 1-3 inches of...
JACKSON, MS
fox40jackson.com

Canton residents deal with flooding for second time in a month

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) – Flood waters from Wednesday’s heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in the city of Canton. Now dozens of residents are frustrated and are beginning the long road to recovery. “The whole town is almost flooded. This is ridiculous, I just replaced my garage,” Canton resident Brenda...
CANTON, MS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
fox40jackson.com

Rescue boats deployed in Rankin Co. to help people escape flooded homes

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) – First responders in Rankin County are working to rescue people from their homes amid Wednesday’s heavy rain and flash flooding. Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey says the county has deployed one airboat, two regular rescue boats, and three high water rescue vehicles. Highway 80...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
fox40jackson.com

Residents at Brandon nursing home evacuated due to flooding, sheriff says

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) – Dozens of residents at a Brandon nursing home were evacuated due to flooding on Wednesday. Sheriff Bryan Bailey stated that deputies evacuated about 42 residents of Peach Tree Village on Old Brandon Road. Rescued Peach Tree Village residents were moved temporarily to the Rankin County...
BRANDON, MS
fox40jackson.com

Sewage lagoon in Carthage breaches dam, overflowing into area

CARTHAGE, Miss. (WLBT) – A sewage lagoon in Carthage has breached its dam and is flowing over into the streets in certain areas of the city. The area’s emergency manager said the dam appears to be intact, despite the overflow. A sewage lagoon is a large pond into...
CARTHAGE, MS
fox40jackson.com

Jackson independent filmmaker working to produce first movie

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – A Chicago native, who moved to Mendenhall as a teenager, is entering the world of film, bankrolling her own movie in hopes of telling stories of overcoming struggles that the world will see. The south Jackson resident is learning the movie industry from the ground...
JACKSON, MS
Person
Eudora Welty
Person
Floyd Council
fox40jackson.com

Things To Know for Monday, August 22

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Two people have been arrested after a police chase that...
PEARL, MS
#Windows#Air Conditioning#Urban Construction#The Eudora Welty Library
fox40jackson.com

Smith County schools announce closure due to recent flooding

SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) – The Smith County School District will be closed on Thursday, August 25. The district will be closed because of dangerous road conditions and road closures due to the flooding across central Mississippi on Wednesday. The school district plans to resume the following Friday. Want...
SMITH COUNTY, MS
fox40jackson.com

Jackson mayor declares local state of emergency due to flash flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has declared a local state of emergency “concerning the risk of flash flooding.”. “The severe weather may include risk of minor to moderate river flash flooding, threat of structural damage and obstruction to roadways and bridges,” according to a city news release. “There is the possibility of additional excessive rainfall.”
JACKSON, MS
fox40jackson.com

Robert Chapman is the new Ward 3 Alderman in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) – Robert Chapman won the majority of the votes in the runoff for Ward 3 Alderman in Clinton. Counting absentee and affidavit ballots, a total of 499 votes cast with Robert Chapman receiving 290 (58.1%) and Ronnie Morton receiving 209 (41.9%). The city will officially swear...
CLINTON, MS
News Break
Politics
fox40jackson.com

Lincoln County medical marijuana special election set for August 30

LINCOLN CO., Miss. (WLBT) – In a first for our area, voters will soon go to the polls to decide, on their own, if they want to allow medical marijuana sales. Lincoln County is one of several counties that elected to opt out of the state’s new Medical Marijuana Program, but a town that lies within is not taking it lightly.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS
fox40jackson.com

Witness: 18-year-old gives gun to man who then shoots teen to death

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – An 18-year-old was killed during a gun deal gone wrong on Sunday night, police say. According to the Jackson Police Department, the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Village Apartments. It was there that Antonyo Esco, 18, who was sitting in a car...
JACKSON, MS
fox40jackson.com

Reservoir releasing more water from spillway in response to heavy rains

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) – Heavy rains and a rising lake have prompted reservoir officials to begin releasing more water into the Pearl River downstream. “We started the increasing yesterday and this morning we had to really open it up to a higher level… 25,000 CFS, I think we reached that about half an hour ago,” said Mark Beyea, chief engineer with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District.
MADISON COUNTY, MS
fox40jackson.com

Forest Hill High School dismisses early due to low water pressure

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Due to low water pressure, Forest Hill High School will dismiss school early Tuesday, August 23. Dismissal will begin at 1 p.m., according to the Jackson Public School District. Parents are being notified and asked to contact the school directly at (601) 371-4313 if they...
JACKSON, MS

