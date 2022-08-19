Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox40jackson.com
Things To Know for Wednesday, August 24
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Parts of Foxboro Drive have at least 1-3 inches of...
fox40jackson.com
Canton residents deal with flooding for second time in a month
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) – Flood waters from Wednesday’s heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in the city of Canton. Now dozens of residents are frustrated and are beginning the long road to recovery. “The whole town is almost flooded. This is ridiculous, I just replaced my garage,” Canton resident Brenda...
fox40jackson.com
Flood causes train derailment in east Brandon; presents no threat to nearby residents
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) – Brandon city officials say two train cars carrying carbon dioxide have derailed in east Brandon. City of Brandon and Rankin County officials spoke to the press Wednesday afternoon following torrential downpours and severe flash flooding. Rankin County Sheriff Brian said his department had over 50...
fox40jackson.com
Greyhound services no longer returning passengers to Jackson bus station
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – If you’re planning on taking a Greyhound bus out of Jackson soon, don’t plan on coming back inside the city limits. On Friday, August 19, Charlene Hendrix purchased a Greyhound bus ticket to go visit her sister in Birmingham, Alabama. According to her...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox40jackson.com
Rescue boats deployed in Rankin Co. to help people escape flooded homes
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) – First responders in Rankin County are working to rescue people from their homes amid Wednesday’s heavy rain and flash flooding. Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey says the county has deployed one airboat, two regular rescue boats, and three high water rescue vehicles. Highway 80...
fox40jackson.com
Residents at Brandon nursing home evacuated due to flooding, sheriff says
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) – Dozens of residents at a Brandon nursing home were evacuated due to flooding on Wednesday. Sheriff Bryan Bailey stated that deputies evacuated about 42 residents of Peach Tree Village on Old Brandon Road. Rescued Peach Tree Village residents were moved temporarily to the Rankin County...
fox40jackson.com
Sewage lagoon in Carthage breaches dam, overflowing into area
CARTHAGE, Miss. (WLBT) – A sewage lagoon in Carthage has breached its dam and is flowing over into the streets in certain areas of the city. The area’s emergency manager said the dam appears to be intact, despite the overflow. A sewage lagoon is a large pond into...
fox40jackson.com
Jackson independent filmmaker working to produce first movie
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – A Chicago native, who moved to Mendenhall as a teenager, is entering the world of film, bankrolling her own movie in hopes of telling stories of overcoming struggles that the world will see. The south Jackson resident is learning the movie industry from the ground...
RELATED PEOPLE
fox40jackson.com
Things To Know for Monday, August 22
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Two people have been arrested after a police chase that...
fox40jackson.com
‘Life threatening’ flash flood emergency issued for parts of Scott Co.
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) – A potential “life threatening situation” is underway in parts of Scott County due to severe flooding in the area. The National Weather Service is calling this a “catastrophic threat,” with some areas of I-20 near the Morton exit being closed.
fox40jackson.com
Jackson boil water notice remains; Mayor says he’s comfortable drinking from the tap
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Nearly a month after it was issued, tens of thousands of customers in the city of Jackson remain under a boil water notice. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says water testing was paused on Monday due to the precipitation and will resume once the rain comes to an end.
fox40jackson.com
Canton Public School District closes early due to flooding, impassable roads
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) – The Canton Public School District is closing early on Wednesday, due to flooding and impassable roads. The district announced it would be closing at 11 a.m. Heavy rain will be an issue across many parts of Central Mississippi on Wednesday and throughout the week. WLBT...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox40jackson.com
Smith County schools announce closure due to recent flooding
SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) – The Smith County School District will be closed on Thursday, August 25. The district will be closed because of dangerous road conditions and road closures due to the flooding across central Mississippi on Wednesday. The school district plans to resume the following Friday. Want...
fox40jackson.com
‘Extreme financial challenges’: Mayor unsure how long Richard’s can continue collecting trash in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Nearly five months after the company began work in the Capital City, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is unsure how long Richard’s Disposal can continue picking up trash. The firm began collecting residential waste on April 1. However, the city council never approved a...
fox40jackson.com
Jackson mayor declares local state of emergency due to flash flooding
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has declared a local state of emergency “concerning the risk of flash flooding.”. “The severe weather may include risk of minor to moderate river flash flooding, threat of structural damage and obstruction to roadways and bridges,” according to a city news release. “There is the possibility of additional excessive rainfall.”
fox40jackson.com
Robert Chapman is the new Ward 3 Alderman in Clinton
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) – Robert Chapman won the majority of the votes in the runoff for Ward 3 Alderman in Clinton. Counting absentee and affidavit ballots, a total of 499 votes cast with Robert Chapman receiving 290 (58.1%) and Ronnie Morton receiving 209 (41.9%). The city will officially swear...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox40jackson.com
Lincoln County medical marijuana special election set for August 30
LINCOLN CO., Miss. (WLBT) – In a first for our area, voters will soon go to the polls to decide, on their own, if they want to allow medical marijuana sales. Lincoln County is one of several counties that elected to opt out of the state’s new Medical Marijuana Program, but a town that lies within is not taking it lightly.
fox40jackson.com
Witness: 18-year-old gives gun to man who then shoots teen to death
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – An 18-year-old was killed during a gun deal gone wrong on Sunday night, police say. According to the Jackson Police Department, the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Village Apartments. It was there that Antonyo Esco, 18, who was sitting in a car...
fox40jackson.com
Reservoir releasing more water from spillway in response to heavy rains
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) – Heavy rains and a rising lake have prompted reservoir officials to begin releasing more water into the Pearl River downstream. “We started the increasing yesterday and this morning we had to really open it up to a higher level… 25,000 CFS, I think we reached that about half an hour ago,” said Mark Beyea, chief engineer with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District.
fox40jackson.com
Forest Hill High School dismisses early due to low water pressure
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Due to low water pressure, Forest Hill High School will dismiss school early Tuesday, August 23. Dismissal will begin at 1 p.m., according to the Jackson Public School District. Parents are being notified and asked to contact the school directly at (601) 371-4313 if they...
Comments / 0