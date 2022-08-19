ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

KRDO

Pueblo Police Department hosting half-day citizen’s academy

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Would you like to learn about how the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) operates?. If so, you're in luck. The department is hosting a half-day citizen's academy on Saturday, Sept. 10. PPD said attendees will have the chance to learn how the department operates, how emergency situations...
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Pueblo County Sheriff warns of phone scam

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is warning the community of a phone scam targeting Pueblo residents. In a Tweet, PCSO warned that a caller is impersonating a sheriff’s deputy and requesting money for citations. The caller’s phone number even appears as the sheriff’s office, but the number has been spoofed. PCSO […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Celebrate Halloween with the El Paso County Coroner

COLORADO SPRINGS — El Paso County Coroner Dr. Leon Kelly invites the community to join him for a night of spectacular spooky fun this Halloween season. The Coroner’s Halloween Ball was announced on Dr. Kelly’s official Facebook page on Monday. The ball will be held the Saturday before Halloween, October 29, at the Colorado Springs […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

What’s next for homeless, displaced families in Colorado Springs after closing of family shelters?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Advocates agree that families are the fastest-growing segment of the homeless population, but few resources are available to provide them with temporary housing. Those resources shrank even more at the end of July when a decrease in donations led to the closing of the New Promise Family Shelter, on South The post What’s next for homeless, displaced families in Colorado Springs after closing of family shelters? appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

House fire in Fountain displaces residents

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A fire in Fountain damages one home displacing residents. Tuesday evening after 8 p.m. Fountain Fire was called to a structure fire in the 7000 block of Medicine Bow Avenue, near South Powers Boulevard and Fontaine Boulevard. Fountain Fire Department along with help from Hanover Fire, Security Fire, Ft Carson Fire, and […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

Colorado State Fair to kick off 150th season in Pueblo

PUEBLO — The Colorado State Fair will kick off its 150th season in Pueblo, beginning on Friday, August 26. The fairgrounds will be open to the public through Monday, September 5 (Labor Day). “The fair only comes around once a year, and this time we’re really amping up the fun and attractions. Our 150th celebration […]
KRDO News Channel 13

Poultry shows at upcoming Colorado State Fair canceled due to avian flu concerns

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- For the first time in its 150-year history, the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo won't have poultry shows when that event starts Friday. The Colorado Department of Agriculture told KRDO NewsChannel 13 Monday that the shows were canceled to avoid worsening a nationwide outbreak of avian flu among chickens and The post Poultry shows at upcoming Colorado State Fair canceled due to avian flu concerns appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Missing El Paso County 14-year-old found

UPDATE: Just before 9 p.m. Sunday night, EPSO tweeted that the 14-year-old missing boy was located. EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing teen. 14-year-old Gilbert Barker III was dropped off at Sierra High School on Jet Wing Drive at […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Plan to divide Colorado Springs into over 600 evacuation zones launches

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A new evacuation plan that divides Colorado Springs into 665 zones officially launched Monday. The new program, COS Ready, simplifies where to find alerts relating to evacuations. It also serves as a way to see which areas are under immediate threat. The plan passed in July with a unanimous vote and some community objections.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Woodland Park recall organizer charged with two counts of attempting to influence a public servant

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- A committee member working to recall multiple Woodland Park school board members was officially charged Monday in a Teller County courtroom.  Samantha Peck, 41, is charged with two counts of attempting to influence a public servant and filing a false police report with the Woodland Park Police Department. According to The post Woodland Park recall organizer charged with two counts of attempting to influence a public servant appeared first on KRDO.
WOODLAND PARK, CO
KXRM

Hancock Expressway homicide victim identified

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office completed the autopsy for the victim of a shooting that happened Friday night. On Friday, August 19 at around 6 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received a call about a shooting in the 3000 block of Hancock Expressway, near Jet Wing Drive. Officers located […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Utilities asks customers to help pay other customers’ past due bills

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities currently reports $8,515,717 in past due bills - a significant increase from the reported total of $4,538,162 in Aug. 2019. The utility company is now encouraging customers to donate to Project COPE, the company's program and nonprofit aimed to help struggling customers pay their overdue bills. "We The post Colorado Springs Utilities asks customers to help pay other customers’ past due bills appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Local and federal authorities make mass arrests in a Pueblo east side gang

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) joined the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the U.S. Attorney's Office, and the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office held a press conference to discuss a five-year investigation into violent gang activity in the city. According to the authorities, 13 defendants...
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Deputy, motorcycle rider collide on Highway 24

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An El Paso County deputy and a motorcyclist escaped without serious injuries after a semi triggered a chain reaction collision Tuesday morning. According to Colorado State Patrol, the law enforcement officer was traveling northeast on Highway 24 in a patrol car, the rider right by behind him. The semi, which was heading in the other direction, suddenly veered slightly into the deputy’s lane. Troopers say the deputy braked to avoid colliding with the 18-wheeler and was rear-ended by the motorcyclist, who couldn’t stop in time.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO

