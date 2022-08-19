A driver was reportedly transported to the hospital after crashing their car into the Washington State Patrol building in Olds Station in Wenatchee Monday. According to the State Patrol, the unnamed individual likely suffered a medical event before striking the building at the corner of Euclid Avenue and Gunn Road. The car made it slightly into the secretary's office. A woman working in the office was not injured.

WENATCHEE, WA ・ 6 HOURS AGO