kpq.com
East Wenatchee Police Officer Named North Central Washington Law Enforcement Officer of the Year
East Wenatchee police officer Ivy Jacobsen was selected as the North Central Washington Law Enforcement Officer of the Year. Officer Ivy is the School Resource Officer for Eastmont School District and was nominated by Eastmont School District students and staff for this award. Before joining the East Wenatchee police, Jacobsen...
Car Crashes into Washington State Patrol Building in Wenatchee
A driver was reportedly transported to the hospital after crashing their car into the Washington State Patrol building in Olds Station in Wenatchee Monday. According to the State Patrol, the unnamed individual likely suffered a medical event before striking the building at the corner of Euclid Avenue and Gunn Road. The car made it slightly into the secretary's office. A woman working in the office was not injured.
Bass Canyon Avoids a Mass Shooting Threat
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office shared that the Bass Canyon Festival at the Gorge Amphitheater avoided a mass shooting threat Friday night. Around 9 p.m. on August 19, concertgoers informed security of a suspicious looking individual inhaling an unknown substance from a balloon in a nearby parking lot. Public...
Quincy Man Found Dead Outside Potato Facility Monday
A family is mourning after an employee of a Quincy potato processing plant was discovered dead Monday morning outside of the facility. Captain Ryan Green said the victim was a man in his 20's who had been found in the parking lot. "Apparently he was an employee of Lamb Weston....
Link Transit Reduce Service Due to Lack of Drivers and Reject Retention Bonuses
Link Transit is reducing service to some routes due to a shortage of bus drivers available. The Link Transit board also rejected the $2,500 retention bonuses for bus drivers. The board held a public hearing on August 16, discussing some of these upcoming changes. Planning and Development Manager for Link...
Four Injured When Car Hits Trucks in Separate Crash on SR 28
Four people have injuries from a three-vehicle crash on SR 28 west of Quincy Sunday night. Troopers say a 2006 Lincoln Town Car driven by 46-year-old Jimmy Diamond of Ellensburg did not slow down for emergency lights for an unrelated accident and hit two trucks at the scene. Diamond's passenger,...
White River/Irving Peak Fires Near 2,000 Acres
The footprint of the White River and Irving Peak fires is nearly 2,000 acres as of Monday morning, having nearly doubled in size over the past several days. Ground wetness has kept the White River Fire from spreading, while there's more concern about the growth of the Irving Creek Fire.
Pangborn Seeing Increase in Firefighting Aircraft
The wildfires burning in and around North Central Washington have led to an increase in aircraft at Pangborn Memorial Airport in East Wenatchee. Trent Moyers, Director of Airports for the Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority, says there’s been quite a variety of aircraft using the airport over the past few weeks.
