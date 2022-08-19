ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KWTX

Oklahoma man charged after attempting to burn Mexican restaurant down

DUNCAN, Okla. (KXII) - A Stephens County man is accused of attempting to set a Duncan restaurant on fire. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 23-year-old Israel Hernandez threw a rock through the El Palacio Mexican Restaurant’s window and attempted to light a Molotov on August 19, 2022.
DUNCAN, OK
kswo.com

Student detained after weapon found on LPS campus

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Wednesday, Lawton Public School police detained a student after a weapon was found, during a security check-in. Officials said it happened around 9 a.m. at the Douglass Learning Center. The center is a school for non-traditional students of different ages. Officials said there was no...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

UPDATE: Large grassfire near Fort Sill’s east range now contained

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO)- Firefighters were called to the scene of a large grassfire on Tuesday near Fort Sill’s east range, which has now been contained. The fire broke out a little after 11 a.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Keeney road and Townley road. Officials said it...
FORT SILL, OK
newschannel6now.com

Trial underway for Wichita Falls man suspected in 2019 murder

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The trial for a Wichita Falls man suspected of murdering a woman in 2019 is now underway. Testimony started on Tuesday. Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie began questioning the detectives of the case about the timeline of events that led up to Ditto’s death. Another topic of interest was Rickard being caught by officers with a fanny pack that is believed to have belonged to Ditto.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

UPDATE: Missing Duncan man found safe and sound

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Missing 63-year-old Ronnie Pierce of Duncan was found Monday, according to reports from his family. Pierce had been missing since August 16, when he mysteriously disappeared, not answering families attempts to reach him and turning off his phone. We have limited details on where Pierce was...
Texoma's Homepage

Deputies check for stolen vehicles on Pecanway again

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A report of a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of Pecanway Drive Monday leads deputies to suspected stolen items at a residence that has been raided and searched several times in the past for stolen vehicles and car parts. Numerous Wichita County deputies responded after the initial call when deputies […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Possible threat against Waurika HS leads to one in custody

WAURIKA, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — A suspect is in custody after a possible threat of violence was made at Waurika High School. According to a release from Waurika Public Schools Superintendent Cody Simmons, Waurika High School received information about a possible threat against the school after a social media post was seen on Sunday, August 21. […]
WAURIKA, OK
kswo.com

I-44 wreck sends one to hospital

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person went to the hospital after a crash on I-44 near mile marker 43 Sunday afternoon. Emergency officials told 7News a driver hydroplaned in the rain, hit another car and went into a ditch. She sustained non-life threatening injuries. The driver was trapped in the...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Woman dies in Jackson Co. wreck Saturday night

JACKSON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead after a wreck in Jackson County Saturday night. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, it happened just before 9 p.m. about two miles north of Blair. 82-year-old Doris Kennedy of Mangum was headed northbound on Highway 283. The second vehicle, although...
JACKSON COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Altus reservoir closed to traffic starting Monday

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Altus reservoir will be closed to all vehicular traffic, starting Monday morning. Construction will begin in Hoyt Shadid Park and the area will be closed to all visitors. You’ll still be able to access the Thunder Court and playground from the west entrance. The dog...
ALTUS, OK
107.3 PopCrush plays the best, hottest music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

