Victim identified in fatal Wichita Valley plane crash
The victim of a fatal plane crash at the Wichita Valley Airport over the weekend has been identified by authorities.
KWTX
Oklahoma man charged after attempting to burn Mexican restaurant down
DUNCAN, Okla. (KXII) - A Stephens County man is accused of attempting to set a Duncan restaurant on fire. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 23-year-old Israel Hernandez threw a rock through the El Palacio Mexican Restaurant’s window and attempted to light a Molotov on August 19, 2022.
kswo.com
UPDATE: Comanche County Sheriff’s Deputy released from hospital following crash
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Comanche County Sheriff’s Deputy is out of the hospital, after a car wreck that happened on Tuesday in northwest Lawton. That wreck happening just before 11:30 a.m. on 34th street and Cache Road. Our photographer on scene said a Sheriff’s Deputy was transported to...
Wichita Falls bail bondsman back in jail
A local bail bondsman with several prior arrests on record is back in jail on a third degree felony charge just two days after his birthday.
kswo.com
Student detained after weapon found on LPS campus
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Wednesday, Lawton Public School police detained a student after a weapon was found, during a security check-in. Officials said it happened around 9 a.m. at the Douglass Learning Center. The center is a school for non-traditional students of different ages. Officials said there was no...
kswo.com
UPDATE: Large grassfire near Fort Sill’s east range now contained
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO)- Firefighters were called to the scene of a large grassfire on Tuesday near Fort Sill’s east range, which has now been contained. The fire broke out a little after 11 a.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Keeney road and Townley road. Officials said it...
Oklahoma man dies in vehicle crash
An Oklahoma man died in a vehicle crash in Mayes County on Monday.
newschannel6now.com
Trial underway for Wichita Falls man suspected in 2019 murder
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The trial for a Wichita Falls man suspected of murdering a woman in 2019 is now underway. Testimony started on Tuesday. Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie began questioning the detectives of the case about the timeline of events that led up to Ditto’s death. Another topic of interest was Rickard being caught by officers with a fanny pack that is believed to have belonged to Ditto.
kswo.com
UPDATE: Missing Duncan man found safe and sound
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Missing 63-year-old Ronnie Pierce of Duncan was found Monday, according to reports from his family. Pierce had been missing since August 16, when he mysteriously disappeared, not answering families attempts to reach him and turning off his phone. We have limited details on where Pierce was...
Deputies check for stolen vehicles on Pecanway again
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A report of a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of Pecanway Drive Monday leads deputies to suspected stolen items at a residence that has been raided and searched several times in the past for stolen vehicles and car parts. Numerous Wichita County deputies responded after the initial call when deputies […]
Two killed in Grady County crash
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed two lives in Grady County.
Woman well known to police back in jail on shoplifting charge
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman police say has been victimizing Wichita Falls businesses for years as part of a two-woman shoplifting team, is back in jail after police say she stole a saw just a few weeks after being released from jail, and was identified on a social media site. Tina Crump is jailed […]
82-year-old Oklahoma woman killed in wrong-way crash
Officials say an 82-year-old Oklahoma woman was killed in a crash with a wrong-way driver.
Possible threat against Waurika HS leads to one in custody
WAURIKA, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — A suspect is in custody after a possible threat of violence was made at Waurika High School. According to a release from Waurika Public Schools Superintendent Cody Simmons, Waurika High School received information about a possible threat against the school after a social media post was seen on Sunday, August 21. […]
Solicitation of minor lands Wichita Falls man in jail, WFPD says
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is behind bars after police said he asked a minor if he could perform a sex act on her. Thomas Henry Banks was booked into Wichita County jail on August 21, 2022, for criminal solicitation of a minor. According to the arrest affidavit, on July 14, 2019, […]
kswo.com
I-44 wreck sends one to hospital
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person went to the hospital after a crash on I-44 near mile marker 43 Sunday afternoon. Emergency officials told 7News a driver hydroplaned in the rain, hit another car and went into a ditch. She sustained non-life threatening injuries. The driver was trapped in the...
kswo.com
Woman dies in Jackson Co. wreck Saturday night
JACKSON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead after a wreck in Jackson County Saturday night. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, it happened just before 9 p.m. about two miles north of Blair. 82-year-old Doris Kennedy of Mangum was headed northbound on Highway 283. The second vehicle, although...
Trial for capital murder of elderly woman underway
The capital murder trial of a man charged with savagely beating a 91-year-old woman to death in 2019 is underway, with testimony likely to begin tomorrow.
This Oklahoma Ghost Town is the Most Dangerous Place in the U.S.
I was looking up different ghost towns in Oklahoma and stumbled across a documentary on YouTube about a town that's abandoned and even worse than that, the town is toxic, literally. Before today I had never heard of this place, it's a really crazy and heartbreaking story. The now-empty town...
kswo.com
Altus reservoir closed to traffic starting Monday
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Altus reservoir will be closed to all vehicular traffic, starting Monday morning. Construction will begin in Hoyt Shadid Park and the area will be closed to all visitors. You’ll still be able to access the Thunder Court and playground from the west entrance. The dog...
