Virginia's 21-foot loon migrates south for Minnesota State Fair
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — The loon has landed. Very early Thursday morning, a 21-foot model of Minnesota's state bird made the 200-mile journey from the city of Virginia to the Eco Experience building on the State Fairgrounds. There it was to be installed on a custom-made pond model, where the loon will help raise awareness about the dangers of lead pollution.
Hugh C. McKay
Hugh C. McKay, 88 of Superior, died Friday August 19, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones, at Essentia St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth. Hugh was born in Superior on Aug. 18, 1934, the son of Hugh Francis and Violet McKay. He served his country with the US Army. He...
Beverley May St. George
Beverley May St. George, 69, longtime resident of Iron River, WI died at home unexpectedly on Saturday, August 13, 2022. She was born in Hinckley, MN on November 29, 1952 the daughter of Warner and Irma (Brigham) Cyr. Beverley was united in marriage to Robert St. George on June 28,...
Robert D. “Bob” Miller
Nov. 20, 1949 - April 7, 2022. SUPERIOR, Wis. - Robert D. “Bob” Miller, 72, Superior, Wis., died Thursday, April 7, in his home. A celebration of life will be from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Vintage Italian Pizza in Superior. No memorials are requested. Arrangements by...
Lawrence ‘Larry’ Gilbertson
Lawrence ‘Larry’ A. Gilbertson, 85, of Superior, died Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Villa Marina Health & Rehabilitation Center. Larry was born in Ashland, WI on June 6, 1937, the son of Herbert and Edna (Wileman) Gilbertson. He married Eileen Erickson on July 13, 1957, and they recently...
School staffing crunch prompts rural districts to make cuts and shuffle staff, survey shows
With the first day of school only weeks away, rural districts in the state are scrambling to fill positions, prompting many to cut electives, increase class sizes and hire unlicensed teachers. In a new Wisconsin Rural Schools Alliance survey of 80 rural school districts, 74% said they’re still struggling to...
David N. O’Kash
David N. O’Kash, 65, lifelong resident of Superior, WI, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at his home. He was born in Superior, December 20, 1956, the son of Michael and Jane (Welsh) O’Kash. He was a graduate of Superior Senior High School, class of 1975 and...
Prep football: Tigers start fast and roll past Oredockers
MAPLE — Northwestern running back Tanner Kaufman was walking off the field Friday, Aug. 19, when he saw Tigers quarterback Luke Sedin being interviewed and decided to chime in. “That’s the best quarterback in the conference right there,” Kaufman said. After Friday’s performance, it’s hard to argue....
Legal questions delay decision on Gordon zoning change
SUPERIOR — The Douglas County Board delayed a decision Thursday, Aug. 18, on a proposed zoning change to sort through legal matters that have arisen since the zoning committee recommended approval. Preferred Living LLC, owned by Quinn Musch, sought a change to the zoning ordinance from residential to commercial...
