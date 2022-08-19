FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — The loon has landed. Very early Thursday morning, a 21-foot model of Minnesota's state bird made the 200-mile journey from the city of Virginia to the Eco Experience building on the State Fairgrounds. There it was to be installed on a custom-made pond model, where the loon will help raise awareness about the dangers of lead pollution.

VIRGINIA, MN ・ 5 HOURS AGO