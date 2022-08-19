Read full article on original website
LibreOffice update might make you consider abandoning Microsoft 365 for good
A new version of free office software suite LibreOffice has been released, bringing with it extended compatibility with Microsoft Office file types. In a blog post (opens in new tab) announcing the update, the maker of the open source software bundle explained why it has been so difficult historically to build in Office compatibility.
Microsoft might have just accidentally leaked the name of the next big Windows 11 update
Get ready, because the upcoming major update to Windows 11 is almost here, with funky new features like an improved taskbar, app folders, and the resurrection of Windows Media Player. We’re really looking forward to - wait, what’s this? What does this say? ‘Windows 11 2022 Update’? Well, that’s a rubbish name.
Where to pre-order the Fitbit Inspire 3, Versa 4 and Sense 2
Fitbit has just announced three new wearables: the Fitbit Inspire 3, Fitbit Versa 4 and Fitbit Sense 2. Right off the back of the reveal, the trio of fitness trackers and smartwatches are now available to pre-order ahead of release in September. So, if you've had an eye on some of the manufacturer's latest tech, we've gathered up exactly where you can buy them right now.
One of the least exciting Microsoft 365 apps might soon be worth your attention
Microsoft is preparing to roll out a series of updates for Whiteboard, its “intelligent canvas” application for online collaboration. A selection of new entries to the Microsoft 365 roadmap reveal Whiteboard users will soon benefit from a raft of extra features, from the ability to embed video content and add comments to boards, to a timer to help facilitate structured activities.
How to make the most of Spark on iOS and Android for beginners
Apple’s platforms come with an array of built-in, 'stock' apps, but we’d be lying if we said that Mail is one of the ones we don’t jettison early when setting up a new device. Whether we’re on iPhone, iPad, or Mac, Apple’s Mail app feels sluggish, and...
MSI GF63 Thin (2022) review
A sensibly-priced gaming laptop that doesn’t feel cheap? Decent 1080p performance without horribly noisy fans? A sturdy chassis with a comfortable, responsive keyboard? Yes, the MSI GF63 Thin has all this and more, making it a fantastic value option despite its unimpressive battery life. (opens in new tab)at Walmart...
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Galaxy Z Flip 3
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is here, and it looks to be another sleek, compact foldable from the undisputed master of the format. Even at this early stage, however, there are questions over whether it’s perhaps a little too similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Has Samsung made any meaningful improvements? Should you buy the latest model, or shop around for a good deal on the older one?
How to find the Android 13 Easter egg and make wild wallpapers with it
Google has been slowly pushing the Android 13 update to its phones, and when our Google Pixel 6a review unit finally made the cut, the first thing we did was start tapping on version numbers. See, for a while now, Google has planted a silly little Easter egg, or sometimes more than one, in new versions of Android. Tap enough times on the number “13” and something should pop up.
Asus GeForce RTX 3080 Noctua Edition review
The Asus GeForce RTX 3080 Noctua Edition is a great-looking graphics card (though not everyone will agree) that brings a lot to your PC, including awesome 4K performance, whisper-quiet operation, and incredible thermals. It’s much more expensive than Nvidia’s reference card, as well as being substantially larger, so make sure it’ll fit your case before dropping this much cash.
The iPhone 14 launch is a perfect time to buy an iPhone 13
Usually, when a big new smartphone is coming, we advise you against buying the current model; the iPhone 14 is expected very soon, so you'd think that the iPhone 13 would therefore be a bad buy. However, that's not quite true. At the time of writing this story, we're seeing...
I found the killer app for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's giant screen
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's flexible, 7.6-inch foldable display is more than just a flashy screen innovation; it's an incredibly practical tool that, on more than one occasion saved my vacation. Having reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 right before the start of my trip to Boston, I...
Oracle accused of selling personal data for billions of users
Oracle is facing a major lawsuit concerning allegations it created a network containing personal data and profiles on millions of people which was then sold on to third parties. As per the lawsuit, Oracle created a network containing personal information of millions of people and is using it to generate...
The Xiaomi 12s Ultra is the best camera phone I've used, but it's missing one thing
There's so much to love about the Xiaomi 12s Ultra. It's got a huge 1-inch camera sensor that takes nuanced, rich photos. It performs incredibly well whether shooting in the day or night, and even its videos look excellent, held together by lock-tight stabilization at up to 8K resolution. In fact, I'd go so far as to say it's the best camera phone I've ever used, and after over a decade of testing out every major flagship smartphone around, that's a mighty accolade – but it's still missing something.
Asus ROG Flow Z13 review
The Asus ROG Flow Z13 is by far the most compact gaming system that you can get in the market. It offers a solid build quality that will surely grab a lot of attention and provides a balance of work and play while on the move. The system does come with similar hardware as other Flow-series products. But the ROG Flow Z13 feels like a better package for anyone who prefers portability over form factor.
AMD Ryzen 7000 'mainstream' CPU prices might stay put, leaving Intel out on a limb
AMD is getting ready to launch its Ryzen 7000-series processors in the next several weeks, and if a new report is to be believed, it won't be jacking up the prices on its "mainstream" processors. The news comes from industry outlet Digitimes (opens in new tab), which reports that Intel...
WhatsApp is rolling out the Communities feature to beta users
WhatsApp Communities, the messaging app's upcoming feature aimed at larger discussions like WhatsApp groups is now available for Beta users. WhatsApp announced WhatsApp Communities feature back in April which revealed the new feature will come with 32-person video calls, a 2GB file sharing limit and emoji reactions. Now WhatsApp communities feature is available for WhatsApp Beta users.
Huawei has found a spiteful way to steal the iPhone 14's 'best camera phone' crown
While the iPhone 14 might be the biggest new phone coming out very soon, it might not be the best; we've just heard that the Huawei Mate 50 is set to debut literally the day before Apple's newest. This comes from Huawei itself, which has confirmed the news via Chinese...
One of our favorite Apple photo editors has announced a controversial change
Popular photo editing app Pixelmator Photo is shifting towards a subscription model, hiking the price of a perpetual license in the process. The iOS photo editor will now embrace monthly and annual subscriptions for $4.99 and $23.99, respectively. Meanwhile, a lifetime license will now cost $54.99, a massive jump for what was once a $7.99 app.
Sony is finally releasing a pro PS5 controller
It's finally happening: Sony is releasing a pro PS5 controller. Announced during Gamescom 2022's Opening Night Live showcase, the DualSense Edge Wireless controller looks to be a pro version of Sony's PlayStation 5 gamepad. From the short teaser trailer, it appears the "high performance, ultra customizable" wireless gamepad adds new...
Hackers have a new tool that downloads Gmail, Yahoo, Outlook inboxes
Iranian state-sponsored hackers have built a new tool capable of downloading Gmail, Yahoo, and Outlook inboxes, and are using it against unknown high-profile targets. This is according to a new report from Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG), which managed to obtain a version of the tool and perform an analysis to see just how dangerous it is.
