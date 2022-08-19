ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechRadar

Where to pre-order the Fitbit Inspire 3, Versa 4 and Sense 2

Fitbit has just announced three new wearables: the Fitbit Inspire 3, Fitbit Versa 4 and Fitbit Sense 2. Right off the back of the reveal, the trio of fitness trackers and smartwatches are now available to pre-order ahead of release in September. So, if you've had an eye on some of the manufacturer's latest tech, we've gathered up exactly where you can buy them right now.
TechRadar

One of the least exciting Microsoft 365 apps might soon be worth your attention

Microsoft is preparing to roll out a series of updates for Whiteboard, its “intelligent canvas” application for online collaboration. A selection of new entries to the Microsoft 365 roadmap reveal Whiteboard users will soon benefit from a raft of extra features, from the ability to embed video content and add comments to boards, to a timer to help facilitate structured activities.
TechRadar

How to make the most of Spark on iOS and Android for beginners

Apple’s platforms come with an array of built-in, 'stock' apps, but we’d be lying if we said that Mail is one of the ones we don’t jettison early when setting up a new device. Whether we’re on iPhone, iPad, or Mac, Apple’s Mail app feels sluggish, and...
TechRadar

MSI GF63 Thin (2022) review

A sensibly-priced gaming laptop that doesn’t feel cheap? Decent 1080p performance without horribly noisy fans? A sturdy chassis with a comfortable, responsive keyboard? Yes, the MSI GF63 Thin has all this and more, making it a fantastic value option despite its unimpressive battery life. (opens in new tab)at Walmart...
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Galaxy Z Flip 3

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is here, and it looks to be another sleek, compact foldable from the undisputed master of the format. Even at this early stage, however, there are questions over whether it’s perhaps a little too similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Has Samsung made any meaningful improvements? Should you buy the latest model, or shop around for a good deal on the older one?
TechRadar

How to find the Android 13 Easter egg and make wild wallpapers with it

Google has been slowly pushing the Android 13 update to its phones, and when our Google Pixel 6a review unit finally made the cut, the first thing we did was start tapping on version numbers. See, for a while now, Google has planted a silly little Easter egg, or sometimes more than one, in new versions of Android. Tap enough times on the number “13” and something should pop up.
TechRadar

Asus GeForce RTX 3080 Noctua Edition review

The Asus GeForce RTX 3080 Noctua Edition is a great-looking graphics card (though not everyone will agree) that brings a lot to your PC, including awesome 4K performance, whisper-quiet operation, and incredible thermals. It’s much more expensive than Nvidia’s reference card, as well as being substantially larger, so make sure it’ll fit your case before dropping this much cash.
TechRadar

The iPhone 14 launch is a perfect time to buy an iPhone 13

Usually, when a big new smartphone is coming, we advise you against buying the current model; the iPhone 14 is expected very soon, so you'd think that the iPhone 13 would therefore be a bad buy. However, that's not quite true. At the time of writing this story, we're seeing...
TechRadar

I found the killer app for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's giant screen

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's flexible, 7.6-inch foldable display is more than just a flashy screen innovation; it's an incredibly practical tool that, on more than one occasion saved my vacation. Having reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 right before the start of my trip to Boston, I...
TechRadar

Oracle accused of selling personal data for billions of users

Oracle is facing a major lawsuit concerning allegations it created a network containing personal data and profiles on millions of people which was then sold on to third parties. As per the lawsuit, Oracle created a network containing personal information of millions of people and is using it to generate...
TechRadar

The Xiaomi 12s Ultra is the best camera phone I've used, but it's missing one thing

There's so much to love about the Xiaomi 12s Ultra. It's got a huge 1-inch camera sensor that takes nuanced, rich photos. It performs incredibly well whether shooting in the day or night, and even its videos look excellent, held together by lock-tight stabilization at up to 8K resolution. In fact, I'd go so far as to say it's the best camera phone I've ever used, and after over a decade of testing out every major flagship smartphone around, that's a mighty accolade – but it's still missing something.
TechRadar

Asus ROG Flow Z13 review

The Asus ROG Flow Z13 is by far the most compact gaming system that you can get in the market. It offers a solid build quality that will surely grab a lot of attention and provides a balance of work and play while on the move. The system does come with similar hardware as other Flow-series products. But the ROG Flow Z13 feels like a better package for anyone who prefers portability over form factor.
TechRadar

WhatsApp is rolling out the Communities feature to beta users

WhatsApp Communities, the messaging app's upcoming feature aimed at larger discussions like WhatsApp groups is now available for Beta users. WhatsApp announced WhatsApp Communities feature back in April which revealed the new feature will come with 32-person video calls, a 2GB file sharing limit and emoji reactions. Now WhatsApp communities feature is available for WhatsApp Beta users.
TechRadar

Sony is finally releasing a pro PS5 controller

It's finally happening: Sony is releasing a pro PS5 controller. Announced during Gamescom 2022's Opening Night Live showcase, the DualSense Edge Wireless controller looks to be a pro version of Sony's PlayStation 5 gamepad. From the short teaser trailer, it appears the "high performance, ultra customizable" wireless gamepad adds new...
TechRadar

Hackers have a new tool that downloads Gmail, Yahoo, Outlook inboxes

Iranian state-sponsored hackers have built a new tool capable of downloading Gmail, Yahoo, and Outlook inboxes, and are using it against unknown high-profile targets. This is according to a new report from Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG), which managed to obtain a version of the tool and perform an analysis to see just how dangerous it is.
