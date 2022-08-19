Read full article on original website
New local program ‘Kato Living’ launching September 5th
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Local entertainment, food, fashion, fun and more are on the agenda for your afternoon’s starting September 5th. KEYC News Now is starting a new program, Kato Living, airing weekdays from 4 to 4:30 and will be hosted by Lisa Cownie and Kelsey Barchenger. “We are...
Waseca family farm provides pork for State Fair Grandstand
The New Ulm Eagles are prepared to kick off the upcoming high school football season with a new head coach at the helm, and with a new coach comes a new playbook, making this week of practices especially important. Infant found at Minnesota airport; authorities trying to locate family. Updated:...
City of Mankato fights to keep Emerald Ash Borer out
MRCI pep rally introduces runners for Mankato Marathon
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A pep rally at Sibley Park showcased MRCI’s chosen athletes for an upcoming marathon. The celebration introduced four volunteer-runners who will be representing MRCI during the Mankato Marathon in October. Attendees celebrated with cookies, cheers, and pom poms on Wednesday, Aug. 24. This is the...
Future of oral care technology comes to North Mankato dentist
It’s almost time for kids to head back to school, and before they return, the Mayo Clinic is sharing tips to stay healthy this school year. Spirit Lake registers 24,000 viable bacteria of E. coli. Updated: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT. 4p newscast recording. Minnesota State Mankato...
Mayo Clinic offers tips to stay healthy this school year
Dentists work with a team of people. Now, a North Mankato dentist is the first in the state to bring on board a robotic assistant. Spirit Lake registers 24,000 viable bacteria of E. coli. Updated: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT. 4p newscast recording. Minnesota State Mankato offers nursing...
Minnesota State Mankato offers nursing assistant course to help alleviate shortage
The Fairmont Cardinals are onto week two of practices leading up to its season opener in Marshall next Friday. Construction is ongoing on a new roundabout in St. Peter, but some residents fear that it could interfere with the beginning of school later this week. Mankato Y’s Club celebrates 62nd...
Equity Network of Southern Minnesota receives $25,000 grant
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A southern Minnesota nonprofit has received a $25,000 grant from the Obama Foundation. The Equity Network of Southern Minnesota received the grant from My Brother’s Keeper Alliance. The Equity Network creates safe spaces for boys and young men of color in the Mankato, St. Peter, and Le Sueur areas.
All three Amur tigers cubs officially named at Minnesota zoo
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (KEYC) - The votes have been tallied and names have been chosen for three Amur tiger cubs at the Minnesota Zoo. At about 15 weeks old, the Amur tiger cubs born at the Minnesota Zoo have been in their Tiger Lair habitat. Over the past week, the...
Mankato Y’s Club celebrates 62nd Corn Roast
The grant will be used to make literature exciting in a fun and unique way. Now in its second year, the Maverick Food Pantry is ready to help feed more students than ever. Community gathers for Fentanyl Awareness and Prevention Day. Updated: 22 hours ago. People gathered in Mankato on...
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 8-23-22 - clipped version
City officials in Mankato are doing everything they can to keep the spread of Emerald Ash Borer from reaching the city. Fairmont hopes off-season commitment translates in upcoming season. Updated: 13 hours ago. The Fairmont Cardinals are onto week two of practices leading up to its season opener in Marshall...
New Ulm welcomes culture change with Lieser at the helm
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Ulm Eagles are prepared to kick off the upcoming high school football season with a new head coach at the helm, and with a new coach comes a new playbook, making this week of practices especially important. “Just really excited to take over...
Bevcomm service outage after utility box shot in Faribault county
South Central College sees enrollment increase by 4.3%. Even though college enrollment is declining nationwide, South Central College's North Mankato campus is seeing its enrollment increase by 4.3%. Rice County deputy will not face charges after fatally striking woman with squad car; loved ones react. Updated: 14 minutes ago. A...
Six new electric buses coming to Greater Minnesota transit agencies
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Six new electric buses are coming to southern Minnesota thanks to federal grant money provided by the recently enacted infrastructure law. Area transit agencies that will receive an electric bus include:. Heartland Express/Brown County Human Services (New Ulm service, two buses) SMART/Cedar Valley Services, Inc....
Experts share warning about back-to-school social media posts
Maverick Food Pantry stocks up for a new school year
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Established at the beginning of 2021, the Maverick Food Pantry opened as a way for students to get the groceries they need at a convenient location at no cost. “If you are an MSU student, you are eligible,” said Kelly Meier, assistant vice president of diversity,...
United Way to hold expanded school supply drive
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today marks the first day of Greater Mankato Area United Way’s expanded school supply drive. Donations of new school supplies will be accepted in Blue Earth. Le Sueur, Nicollet, and Waseca counties. You can find drop-off sites at partnered, area businesses, such as the North...
Community gathers for Fentanyl Awareness and Prevention Day
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Sunday was the first nationally recognized Fentanyl Poisoning Awareness and Prevention Day. The occasion stirred an event in Erlandson Park in Mankato, in which community members shared their stories around the dangers of Fentanyl. “I feel like Travis’s story is making a difference. And we can’t have...
Feeding Our Communities Partners gears up for another school year
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A group that helps students facing food security issues is gearing up for another school year. Feeding our Communities Partners has opened enrollment for its 2022-23 BackPack and Power Pack Programs. The BackPack Food Program is open to students in grades K-5. For middle school students...
Sleepy Eye chases Hollywood ending before next year’s co-op with St. Mary’s
SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - Beginning next year, the Sleepy Eye and Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s football programs will unite, making this season the last the two will compete individually. This week, KEYC News Now stopped by both practices to learn how each program is preparing for the end...
