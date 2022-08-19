Read full article on original website
City of Monett addresses “unusually high” utility bill for July
MONETT, Mo. – The City of Monett addresses an unusually high utility bill for the month of July. “The utility bills were unusually high for July’s usage due to a combination of extreme hot weather and very high market pricing affecting the power cost adjustment.” – The City of Monett states on Facebook.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Developer sues city of Branson for $28 million
A Branson developer is suing the city for nearly $28 million because it claims the city misled them on bringing water mains to a property on the western side of the city. Cushman Properties, LLC, announced the filing of lawsuit in Taney County Circuit Court on Friday, Aug. 12. “We...
KYTV
Developer gets approval for The Loose Goose in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Developers are working on design plans for a new restaurant concept in Springfield. The Loose Goose, located at Grand and Grant, will feature a coffee shop, bar, and pickleball courts. The concept brings mixed opinions as some council members did not want to approve it over...
ksmu.org
Springfield City Council approves zoning for self-storage business in Galloway neighborhood
At a City Council meeting earlier this month, officials heard a 45-minute public debate on whether to allow a local developer to add a self-storage unit business near a big apartment complex he owns. Many neighborhood residents opposed the idea. But on Monday night, City Council had no more questions...
sgfcitizen.org
Springfield nonprofit files suit to challenge new homeless law
A Springfiled nonprofit best known for creating tiny home communities is challenging the new Missouri law that criminalizes unauthorized camping on state property. The Gathering Tree, the nonprofit organization that operates Eden Village I and II, filed a lawsuit Friday against the State of Missouri and Eric S. Schmitt (in his official capacity as Missouri Attorney General) alleging that House Bill 1606, as it relates to homelessness and our organization, is in direct violation of the Missouri State Constitution.
Eden Village files lawsuit against State of Missouri, MO Attorney General
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Eden Village announced on Monday they have filed a lawsuit against the State of Missouri over the passage of a bill they say would put a stop to the work Eden Village and other organizations in Missouri are doing to help Missouri’s homeless community. The Gathering Tree, doing business as Eden Village, filed […]
koamnewsnow.com
Iowa trucking company acquires CFI in $525 million dollar deal
NORTH LIBERTY, Ia. – An Iowa-based trucking company today announced its plan to acquire CFI Logistica operations in Mexico from TFI International for $525 million. Headquartered in Joplin, Missouri, CFI provides dry van and temperature-controlled truckload services to major customers throughout the U.S. and into Mexico and Canada. Officials...
sgfcitizen.org
MoDOT’s multimillion-dollar plan to make Glenstone Avenue safer
More than nine of Springfield’s most traveled road miles will get a makeover, including big changes to Glenstone Avenue. The Missouri Department of Transportation is planning a $13.6 million facelift for 9.1 miles of Glenstone between East Farm Road 100 and the roundabout at Republic Road. Kristi Bachman, a...
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Springfield metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Springfield, MO metro using data from Zillow. Click to see how your town ranks.
KYTV
Missouri law bans books, calls for jail time and fines for any educators found in violation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new Missouri law goes into effect Sunday. Missouri SB 775 calls for a limit on reading materials in public and private schools. “Books are and always have been a gateway to the past and the future,” said Colleen Norman. She and other members of...
koamnewsnow.com
Joplin agenda details future Whataburger possibilities
JOPLIN, Mo. – An agenda released Tuesday for Joplin’s Planning & Zoning Commission hints at a possible Whataburger in the city’s future. According to the agenda, a “site plan review” is being considered for the following locations:. 2014 S. Range Line Road. 2019 S. Highview...
KYTV
Man pleads others to check storage units after $30,000 in items stolen from his in Greene County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man reported he lost around $30,000 worth of property stolen from a storage locker in southern Greene County. ”You ruin people’s memories. You stole peoples’ memories,” said Tim Adams. Adams considers himself a collector. He moved away for some time but...
Lawsuits mounting against unlicensed Missouri boarding schools accused of abuse
Thirty lawsuits have been filed over the last two years against a pair of southwest Missouri boarding schools accused by former students of physical, emotional and sexual abuse. The post Lawsuits mounting against unlicensed Missouri boarding schools accused of abuse appeared first on Missouri Independent.
iheart.com
Frustrated Mayor Sarno: "What The Hell Does It Take"
Springfield Mayor Dom Sarno slapping his own wrist- to illustrate what the State Legislature and judges were doing. Giving criminals a slap on the wrist. The latest is a Springfield man was part of a duo that is accused of stealing catalytic converters along School Street....had a total of 98 criminal arraignments against him.
KYTV
Tempers flare at rezoning meeting over property near Mercy Hospital in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nearly 50 University Heights residents piled into Messiah Lutheran Church in Springfield to speak out against a development company’s plan to rezone four historic homes into commercial business locations. The company, BK&M LLC, which stands for Be Kind and Merciful, held the meeting to gauge...
Southwest Missouri school district returning ‘corporal punishment’ for students
An old-school discipline method is making its way back to class in one Missouri district.
wpsdlocal6.com
Charges refiled in Missouri boat sinking that killed 17
BC-US (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office has refiled involuntary manslaughter charges against three men in connection with the sinking of a tourist boat that killed 17 people in 2018. The vehicle, known as a duck boat, sank during a storm shortly after it entered Table Rock...
Missing Newton Co. Mo. woman located safe
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Late Sunday evening a woman reported missing more than a month was located. UPDATE: 8/21/22 “Simone Palmer has been located and is safe. Thank you to all that shared the original post.” — Newton Co. Mo. Sheriff’s office. Palmer had been missing since July 14, 2022, from the area of State Hwy CC and US-60. She...
KYTV
Greene County prosecutor files charges following an argument involving dog in north Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Springfield arrested Kathryn Todd after they said she pointed a gun at her neighbor and her neighbor’s dog following an altercation. Officers responded to North National Avenue near Chestnut Expressway late Saturday night after the suspect pulled a gun on the neighbor’s dog and barricaded herself in her home.
KYTV
SPS school lunch prices increasing; district encourages applications for free and reduced lunch program
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The school year for Springfield Public Schools starts this Monday. And if your child plans on eating breakfast or lunch at school, there are some things you need to know. School lunch and breakfast prices will rise by 10 cents this school year. Lunch costs $2.95...
