A Springfiled nonprofit best known for creating tiny home communities is challenging the new Missouri law that criminalizes unauthorized camping on state property. The Gathering Tree, the nonprofit organization that operates Eden Village I and II, filed a lawsuit Friday against the State of Missouri and Eric S. Schmitt (in his official capacity as Missouri Attorney General) alleging that House Bill 1606, as it relates to homelessness and our organization, is in direct violation of the Missouri State Constitution.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO