Greene County, MO

bransontrilakesnews.com

Developer sues city of Branson for $28 million

A Branson developer is suing the city for nearly $28 million because it claims the city misled them on bringing water mains to a property on the western side of the city. Cushman Properties, LLC, announced the filing of lawsuit in Taney County Circuit Court on Friday, Aug. 12. “We...
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Developer gets approval for The Loose Goose in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Developers are working on design plans for a new restaurant concept in Springfield. The Loose Goose, located at Grand and Grant, will feature a coffee shop, bar, and pickleball courts. The concept brings mixed opinions as some council members did not want to approve it over...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Springfield nonprofit files suit to challenge new homeless law

A Springfiled nonprofit best known for creating tiny home communities is challenging the new Missouri law that criminalizes unauthorized camping on state property. The Gathering Tree, the nonprofit organization that operates Eden Village I and II, filed a lawsuit Friday against the State of Missouri and Eric S. Schmitt (in his official capacity as Missouri Attorney General) alleging that House Bill 1606, as it relates to homelessness and our organization, is in direct violation of the Missouri State Constitution.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Iowa trucking company acquires CFI in $525 million dollar deal

NORTH LIBERTY, Ia. – An Iowa-based trucking company today announced its plan to acquire CFI Logistica operations in Mexico from TFI International for $525 million. Headquartered in Joplin, Missouri, CFI provides dry van and temperature-controlled truckload services to major customers throughout the U.S. and into Mexico and Canada. Officials...
JOPLIN, MO
sgfcitizen.org

MoDOT’s multimillion-dollar plan to make Glenstone Avenue safer

More than nine of Springfield’s most traveled road miles will get a makeover, including big changes to Glenstone Avenue. The Missouri Department of Transportation is planning a $13.6 million facelift for 9.1 miles of Glenstone between East Farm Road 100 and the roundabout at Republic Road. Kristi Bachman, a...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Joplin agenda details future Whataburger possibilities

JOPLIN, Mo. – An agenda released Tuesday for Joplin’s Planning & Zoning Commission hints at a possible Whataburger in the city’s future. According to the agenda, a “site plan review” is being considered for the following locations:. 2014 S. Range Line Road. 2019 S. Highview...
JOPLIN, MO
iheart.com

Frustrated Mayor Sarno: "What The Hell Does It Take"

Springfield Mayor Dom Sarno slapping his own wrist- to illustrate what the State Legislature and judges were doing. Giving criminals a slap on the wrist. The latest is a Springfield man was part of a duo that is accused of stealing catalytic converters along School Street....had a total of 98 criminal arraignments against him.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Charges refiled in Missouri boat sinking that killed 17

BC-US (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office has refiled involuntary manslaughter charges against three men in connection with the sinking of a tourist boat that killed 17 people in 2018. The vehicle, known as a duck boat, sank during a storm shortly after it entered Table Rock...
BRANSON, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Missing Newton Co. Mo. woman located safe

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Late Sunday evening a woman reported missing more than a month was located.  UPDATE: 8/21/22 “Simone Palmer has been located and is safe. Thank you to all that shared the original post.” — Newton Co. Mo. Sheriff’s office. Palmer had been missing since July 14, 2022, from the area of State Hwy CC and US-60. She...
NEWTON COUNTY, MO

