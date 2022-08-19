ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

maryAnn
5d ago

They are healthy and beautiful. Her explanation explains it. GOD the Almighty would never frown on these babies. Society is definitely a work in progress. BLESSINGS....

strongdiamomd
5d ago

I love how people including the one who wrote this article, that speak about these babies look like different "races". when will humans gain the intelligence to realize there is only one race... unfortunately, probably never..

Yahru IsReal
4d ago

The Bible tells you that this is how Jacob the black man and Esau the red/pink child who is now calling himself "white" were born, believe The Bible and let everything else be a lie.

Jax Hudur

The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby

Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
Ninikitty

A 23-year-old MOTHER gave birth to babies that are BORN every 480 years…

https://media.emirates247.com/images/2013/05/00343412.jpgMother 23yrs!!. One amazing couple in the Czech Republic has a lot to be thankful for as they welcomed new babies into the world! Yes, BABIES. Plural. The couple, Alexandra and Antonin, already had one child already and were so excited when they learned a new addition was on its way! They soon found out that this new addition was actually twins, and since both parents had a history of twins in their families already, they will be carrying on the families tradition! While the Kinovas from the Czech town of Milovice were looking forward to welcoming a new addition to their family, they soon learned from their doctor that Alexandra was pregnant with not just one baby, but two. The lovely couple celebrated upon hearing the good news and began to prepare themselves to go from being a family of three to a family of five. But almost immediately, the doctor asked the couple if he could see them again, to re-diagnose.
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
buzznicked.com

Rare Kitten Born With ‘Two Faces’ Grows Up To Be The Most Adorable Cat Ever

Usually when someone is two-faced, we hold it against them. There’s even a super-villain named two-face who has been fighting Batman for years. Well there is nothing evil or villainous about this two-faced ball of fur. Meet Narnia, he is a two-toned cat who was born in 2017. Professional animal photographer Jean-Michel Labat shared photographs of Narnia and the pictures made headlines all over the internet. Well almost two years later we were wondering what this incredibly unique cat looks like today and our jaws hit the floor as soon as we found out. Narnia is all grown up and even more beautiful than ever. The circumstances that caused this rare phenomenon are the result of feline chimera. The cells contain two types of DNA caused from two embryos fusing together. The result is this beautiful fur pattern you see in Narnia.
Daily Mail

Young pregnant lawyer who died a day after a chicken sandwich put her in hospital vomiting and with severe back pain could've survived if she was given the right medication

When Annie O'Brien began suffering from severe back pain, a Melbourne emergency doctor should have known she needed antibiotics, medical experts say. Annie O'Brien would likely have survived a sepsis infection if she had been given antibiotics after arriving at a Melbourne hospital, medical experts have told an inquest. The...
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
LADbible

LADbible

