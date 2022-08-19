Read full article on original website
maryAnn
5d ago
They are healthy and beautiful. Her explanation explains it. GOD the Almighty would never frown on these babies. Society is definitely a work in progress. BLESSINGS....
Reply(7)
86
strongdiamomd
5d ago
I love how people including the one who wrote this article, that speak about these babies look like different "races". when will humans gain the intelligence to realize there is only one race... unfortunately, probably never..
Reply(17)
72
Yahru IsReal
4d ago
The Bible tells you that this is how Jacob the black man and Esau the red/pink child who is now calling himself "white" were born, believe The Bible and let everything else be a lie.
Reply(37)
40
Related
The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby
Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
My friend gave her baby a common name but spelt it so weirdly that it looked like she’s named them after a vegetable
SOME parents know exactly what they want to call their baby before they're even born and others spend months agonising of the decison. It's an important decision, after all. One common baby name trend didn't work out very well for one new mum when her friend pointed out what it actually sounded like.
We thought our baby boy had sand in his eye when it swelled up on holiday – but real reason was a death sentence
SQUINTING at her young son’s face, mum Jessica Neal knew something wasn’t right. She and husband Lee, 38, had spent a fun day at the beach while on holiday in Wales with eight-month-old Ted, but noticed the area around his eye was faintly swollen. The couple suspected he...
KIDS・
Woman gave birth to black and white twins and thought she was handed the wrong baby
Mother Nature never ceases to amaze. Judith Nowokocha, a photographer from Calgary, Canada, received one such surprise. In 2016 she gave birth to twins and was in utter disbelief. The reason was that one of her babies was black and the other an albino.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A 23-year-old MOTHER gave birth to babies that are BORN every 480 years…
https://media.emirates247.com/images/2013/05/00343412.jpgMother 23yrs!!. One amazing couple in the Czech Republic has a lot to be thankful for as they welcomed new babies into the world! Yes, BABIES. Plural. The couple, Alexandra and Antonin, already had one child already and were so excited when they learned a new addition was on its way! They soon found out that this new addition was actually twins, and since both parents had a history of twins in their families already, they will be carrying on the families tradition! While the Kinovas from the Czech town of Milovice were looking forward to welcoming a new addition to their family, they soon learned from their doctor that Alexandra was pregnant with not just one baby, but two. The lovely couple celebrated upon hearing the good news and began to prepare themselves to go from being a family of three to a family of five. But almost immediately, the doctor asked the couple if he could see them again, to re-diagnose.
Woman who fell asleep in the sun horrified when she woke up and saw her forehead
We've all drifted off while sunbathing, only to wake up in a panic wondering how long we could have been baking for. Beautician Sirin Murad, 25, from London was left in total shock when she woke up from a nap in Sunny Beach, Bulgaria, to find her forehead was very red and sore.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Boy's five year cough was a mystery for doctors until they make gross discovery
An eight-year-old boy is set to undergo surgery after doctors finally discovered the shocking reason for his cough after five years. Marley, from Adelaide, first began suffering with respiratory symptoms as a toddler and was initially diagnosed with asthma, but his mum, Skye Enjakovic, wasn’t convinced. She continued to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman horrified at what was left under sofas when she moved them to new house
Peep Show star Isy Suttie is a busy woman – between being a mum to two kids and a touring comedian, everyday things like housework can get a little tricky. But even so, the 44-year-old was left horrified by what she discovered underneath her sofas during a recent clean out.
A French physicist posted a photo he claimed was from the James Webb Space Telescope, praising the 'level of detail' — it turned out to be a slice of chorizo
Etienne Klein posted a photo of chorizo sausage on his Twitter, joking that it was an image from the James Webb Space Telescope.
buzznicked.com
Rare Kitten Born With ‘Two Faces’ Grows Up To Be The Most Adorable Cat Ever
Usually when someone is two-faced, we hold it against them. There’s even a super-villain named two-face who has been fighting Batman for years. Well there is nothing evil or villainous about this two-faced ball of fur. Meet Narnia, he is a two-toned cat who was born in 2017. Professional animal photographer Jean-Michel Labat shared photographs of Narnia and the pictures made headlines all over the internet. Well almost two years later we were wondering what this incredibly unique cat looks like today and our jaws hit the floor as soon as we found out. Narnia is all grown up and even more beautiful than ever. The circumstances that caused this rare phenomenon are the result of feline chimera. The cells contain two types of DNA caused from two embryos fusing together. The result is this beautiful fur pattern you see in Narnia.
Woman born with one arm and very short legs after mum's failed abortion wants to live life to the fullest
A 25-year-old woman with severe disabilities has revealed how she refuses to be held back and wants to 'live life to the fullest'. Charlie Rousseau, from Quebec in Canada, revealed how she learnt the reason for her disabilities when her mother told her that she had tried to have an abortion and claimed it went wrong.
iheart.com
Baby Girl Is The 'Only One In The World' Born With Rare Genetic Mutation
A baby girl born in Las Vegas was diagnosed with a rare genetic mutation with no treatment or cure. Josette Gentile told KVVU that her daughter Isla is the only person in the world known to have a specific mutation to her FDXR gene. "One of her genes has two...
Woman Mortified By Tailor-Made Dress That Looks Nothing Like What She Ordered
We've all ordered something online, only to be shocked when it arrives looks absolutely nothing like the photos on the website. One woman on TikTok was mortified when she ordered an occasion dress online, tailor made to her measurements, only for it to look very different when she tried it on.
Young pregnant lawyer who died a day after a chicken sandwich put her in hospital vomiting and with severe back pain could've survived if she was given the right medication
When Annie O'Brien began suffering from severe back pain, a Melbourne emergency doctor should have known she needed antibiotics, medical experts say. Annie O'Brien would likely have survived a sepsis infection if she had been given antibiotics after arriving at a Melbourne hospital, medical experts have told an inquest. The...
rollingout.com
Black woman with longest fingernails ever shares why she grew them out (video)
On Aug. 2, Minnesota resident Diana Armstrong won the Guinness World Record for the “longest fingernails on a pair of hands (female)” and “longest fingernails on a pair of hands ever (female).”. The 63-year-old has a combined nail length of 42 feet, 10.4 inches. The last time...
Pregnant woman expecting twins shows off huge baby bump that’s ‘stretched to max’
A WOMAN who is pregnant with twins has proudly showed off her huge baby bump. TikTok user @raisinghadley, who is 36 weeks pregnant, admitted she feels “stretched to the max”. The mum is due to give birth this month and this is her first set of twins. She...
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Derek Chauvin and his beauty queen ex-wife's Florida vacation home sold for $475,000
Disgraced ex-Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin's Florida vacation home that he shared with his beauty queen ex-wife sold in July for $475,000, according to property records. Chauvin, 46, was sentenced earlier this month to 21 years in federal prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights. He pleaded guilty to the charges.
Mother shamed for taking four week old’s pacifier away and letting the baby cry it out
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Are you a parent? If you are, you’ve probably been in the same position I was in at this particular early time in my baby’s life.
LADbible
30K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you the latest viral and entertainment news from around the world.https://www.ladbible.com
Comments / 385