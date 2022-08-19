Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
How to find Map Fragments in Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder
The most pirate-y elements Destiny 2 had were Grasp of Avarice and the Swashbuckler perk. Season of the Plunder, however, aims to rectify that by leaning heavily into the pirate theme, giving fans a season filled with loot, treasure, pirate puns, and themed activities. One of these activities, Ketchcrash, has...
dotesports.com
Ka-ching: Warzone players have found secret high-value Caldera loot zone
A Call of Duty Warzone player has found a secret high-tier loot area in the Pacific Island map Caldera, stumbling upon top-tier kill-streaks, weapon, and blueprints that can turn the tide of every battle royale lobby. The player has thoughtfully shared this sneaky spot for all to see. What was...
dotesports.com
Apex Legends players are convinced Kraber sniper is ‘useless’ now after Season 14 changes
Apex Legends players have opened up on their disapproval of new Kraber sniper rifles nerfs, claiming that the weapon’s latest changes have dented its power on World’s Edge and a number of other battle royale maps. The Kraber has been in Apex since its conception and was renowned...
dotesports.com
How to get better at warding in League of Legends
Released in 2009, League of Legends is, alongside Dota 2, the most popular MOBA game that has, over the years, evolved from a simple and fun game commonly played with friends into a highly competitive game with an outstandingly talented community and pro players. Since League’s casual and pro players are repeatedly looking to improve and fix even the smallest mistakes in their gameplay, the game, even for an average player, has become synonymous with learning, progress, and improvement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
All new weapons in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder
Destiny 2’s pirate-themed Season of Plunder is here and it’s brought a ton of new weapons for players to chase down god rolls on. There’s two new exotic guns available at launch, and several others are found through a variety of activities. The designs of the weapons...
dotesports.com
How to complete all Cryptic Quatrains quests in Destiny 2
Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder has all the hallmarks of a classic pirate adventure: ship-to-ship combat, buried loot, pirate lords to take down, and a ragtag crew to hire. All that was missing was the mysterious riddles leading to hidden treasure, which Season of Plunder now has through the Cryptic Quatrains quests.
dotesports.com
Here’s how returning WoW players can claim a free copy of Shadowlands
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is free for players who are returning to WoW, for a limited time. Blizzard has launched a promo that runs from today until Sept. 5 that makes the game’s latest expansion free to purchase, for players who don’t already own it. The only requirement...
dotesports.com
How to unlock the RA 225 in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard
The content updates in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard may be coming to a close soon, but there’s still plenty of fun to be had in the months leading up to the end. While most of the weaponry attention in season five is on the laser beam assault rifle EX1, the better weapon may just be the more low-key RA 225 submachine gun, which is described as an SMG that “has a high fire rate and a very mobile compact frame.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
When does The Lords of the Fallen release?
Lords of the Fallen, the 2014 soulslike game, is getting a sequel that was announced at Gamescom 2022. The Lords of the Fallen, published by CI Games, is bringing back the Dark Souls-inspired role-playing game. The series is known for weighty combat with a slower pace than other soulslike titles.
dotesports.com
Updated Nintendo Switch emulation protection tech could cause games to perform worse
Cybersecurity company Denuvo has revealed a new anti-piracy software for the Nintendo Switch that aims to prevent users from emulating games. As reported by Gamesindustry.biz, Denuvo’s new technology acts as DRM, or digital rights management. Called Nintendo Switch Emulator Protection, the software prevents users from both playing illegitimate copies of games on their Switch and emulating Switch games on their PC. To play a game, the user must purchase a real copy. The company believes that preventing emulation will allow game developers and publishers to increase the amount of money during a game’s launch window or the crucial period surrounding a game’s release when its sales are generally the highest.
dotesports.com
How to complete Pirate Hideouts in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder
A handful of new activities have arrived in Destiny 2 following the launch of Season of Plunder, all themed around the pirate life of collecting treasure, engaging in ship-to-ship combat, and hunting relics from other legendary pirates via the Pirate Hideouts activity. Pirate Hideouts are weekly missions where you seek...
dotesports.com
Legends of Runeterra drops Mysterious Portal, teasing Norra as next champion
The mysterious yordle Norra was potentially teased today as the next LoR champion. Teasing the next Legends of Runeterra champion in the upcoming Awakening expansion, Riot Games added another Boon to Bandle City that possibly synergizes with Norra as the next champion. Norra is a Bandle City mage that’s a...
dotesports.com
All new skins hitting the Rift in League Patch 12.16
Brace yourself, League of Legends players. Patch 12.16 is coming to the game and a bunch of new skins are joining alongside it. Every League patch introduces a couple of changes to the game, and this time it’s no different. Riot is taking some of the strongest champions in the game and nerfing them a bit, at the same time giving a slight upgrade to those with low win ratios. Zeri, Yuumi, and Poppy are the main targets in terms of getting smacked by the nerf hammer, while Irelia, Zoe, Malphite, and Caitlyn will be buffed, to name a few.
dotesports.com
Huge Dota 2 hero reworks, battle pass info released in gameplay update 7.32
The big pre-International qualifiers patch is now live in Dota 2, bringing an overhaul to the game’s XP system, nerfs to the Dire side of the map, adjustments for basically the entire roster, and more. And we now have confirmation on the Battle Pass date (Sept. 1) to cap...
dotesports.com
How TFT Set 7.5 Treasure Dragon works in the Dragonlands Uncharted Realms
The Armory mechanic returned to Teamfight Tactics in Set Seven via the Treasure Dragon, providing a variety of resources for players, which was expanded upon in Set 7.5 with two additional Treasure Dragon options. Each TFT set has a unique mechanic or number of mechanics that make it different. Set...
dotesports.com
Pirate crews, an unfrozen Eramis, and ancient treasure awaits in Destiny 2’s next season, Season of Plunder
Destiny 2’s next season—launching later today—is Season of Plunder, an Eliksni pirate-themed romp through space that will have Guardians face an old foe in an unfrozen Eramis as she tries to rally old Eliksni crews across the system. This information comes from Bungie’s Destiny Showcase broadcast earlier...
dotesports.com
How to sign up for the Dune: Awakening beta
At the Gamescom Opening Night Live, a lot of surprises were introduced for the first time. One of those upcoming games was revealed to be an open-world Dune game called Dune: Awakening. While not much was revealed in the trailer, players can sign up for the beta now before it releases. To do so, you’ll just need to navigate to the Dune games website.
dotesports.com
Legends of Runeterra adjusts ranked play for upcoming Awakening expansion
Riot Games is planning to make climbing the ranked ladder easier in Legends of Runeterra starting with the release of the Awakening expansion. Climbing the ranked ladder in card games is frustrating for many non-competitive players. RNG and random matchups can turn a 100 LP gain into a 100 LP loss with a handful of bad matchups. Starting on Aug. 31 with the release of Awakening, big changes are coming to the ranked LoR ladder for players who want to climb between Iron and Gold.
dotesports.com
When does boat storage unlock in Saints Row (2022)?
Saints Row is the newest game that allows players to live out their dream as a crime boss, with hordes of loyal followers behind them. As the leader of The Saints, the player will have access to whatever vehicles the gang has managed to steal and bring back to garages. The player doesn’t immediately unlock access to boat storage, however, making any cool watercraft they find temporary.
dotesports.com
Here are all the battle pass rewards for VALORANT Episode 5, Act 2
VALORANT Episode Five, Act Two is finally here. In addition to balance changes and shop updates, a new battle pass will offer dozens of rewards in the form of free and paid versions (for 1,000 VALORANT Points). Players will be able to complete daily and weekly quests to level up and earn tons of skins.
Comments / 0