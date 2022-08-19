Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
Firefox vs. Opera: Which Browser Is Better for Security?
When it comes to personal cybersecurity and privacy, a reliable and secure browser can make all the difference. However, picking the right one is not easy. Firefox and Opera have been around for ages, and though neither of them is as popular as Google Chrome, they are often touted as good alternatives.
makeuseof.com
Microsoft Might Stop Giving Its Windows Updates Weird Names
If catching up on the latest Windows update news leaves you confused with all the letters and numbers, rejoice; they may be on the way out. An eagle-eyed Twitter user has spotted Microsoft referring to the Windows 11 22H2 update as the more palatable "Windows 11 2022 update," and it may be a sign of things to come.
makeuseof.com
Manjaro vs. EndeavourOS: Comparing the Two Major Arch-Based Distros
Arch Linux is not a distro for the typical user; it’s common knowledge that Arch is one of the most challenging distros to install, especially if you don’t follow the proper procedures. Its rigid installation and tedious setup procedures haven’t deterred developers from creating alternate versions based on Arch Linux, though.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Common Windows 11 Startup Issues
When Windows 11 encounters an issue when starting up, it can be highly stressful. It can put all your plans on pause, whether they're for work or play. Windows 11's startup issues can be caused by a number of reasons, both internal and external. Listed below are the different scenarios in which Windows 11 might not boot, their causes, and the troubleshooting methods you can try to resolve the issue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
How to Turn VSCode Into the Ultimate Markdown Editor
If you write for the web, you might want to look into Markdown. There are plenty of Markdown apps that cater to web writers. But free code editors like Microsoft's Visual Studio Code (VSCode) can be even more powerful. VSCode understands Markdown and has built-in tools for previewing it in...
makeuseof.com
10 Samsung Galaxy Phone Settings You Should Always Change
Samsung Galaxy phones have gone through a lot of upgrades over time. One UI replacing Touchwiz was the major one, and since then, the Galaxy phone packs plenty of cool features for improving the smartphone experience. Your Galaxy smartphone is feature-packed, but sometimes you need to tweak a few settings...
makeuseof.com
Why You Should Change Your Plex Password Right Now
Plex users, who employ the service to manage and stream their media libraries at home, need to change their passwords as soon as possible, due to a data breach dumping the credentials of users into the hands of a third party. What Is the Plex Data Breach?. Account holders were...
makeuseof.com
How to Force Windows 11 to Always Use Your Default Browser
Windows 11 allows you to change the default browser to something other than Edge. Unfortunately, the change doesn't apply in all situations. Clicking links in certain widgets and several other places will result in Edge opening rather than your chosen browser. The only way around this annoying discrepancy is to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
How to Fix a Slow Download Speed on Steam for Windows
Do games take several hours to download on Steam due to a slow download speed? While there isn't much you can do if the internet you have is slow, there are a few tweaks you can make within the Steam settings and Windows to speed up the download process if you think it should be faster.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Game Stuttering on Windows 11
It's all fun playing games on your PC until the game stutters and crashes, leaving you both frustrated and confused. Users of Windows 11 have been experiencing similar problems, with most of the games installed on their computers stuttering without any obvious reason. Worry not, as in this guide we'll explore the potential causes of the problem and discuss troubleshooting methods you can use in the event you encounter it.
makeuseof.com
How to Set Up and Customize the Screen Saver on Your Mac
Adding some personalization, such as a custom wallpaper or screen saver to your Mac, is a nice touch. Fortunately, it's very easy to set up a screen saver on your Mac, which is activated automatically during a period of inactivity. Below, we'll show you how to set up a screen...
makeuseof.com
What Is the Windows Search Indexer, and Is It Okay to Disable It?
If you're reading this article, there's a good chance that the "SearchIndexer.exe" process has caught your attention in Windows. SearchIndexer.exe, also known as Windows Search Indexer, is a service that makes indexing on your computer easier. The Search Indexer is very helpful when looking for a particular document or specific...
makeuseof.com
How to Create Fake Error Messages in Windows
Windows can give some pretty creative error messages, but why not create some yourself? Whether it's to trick your friends or just for fun, here's how to create fake error messages in Windows. 1. How to Create a Fake Error With the Windows Error Message Creator. The easiest way to...
makeuseof.com
How to Use the Handwriting Tool in Windows 11
The handwriting tool is part of the touch keyboard in Windows. You can use it to write on the screen with a stylus or similar, and it will convert that handwriting into text. The handwriting panel is already easy to use, but these tips will make it even easier to insert text using a stylus on a touchscreen device.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Your Scanner When It's Not Working on Windows 11
Have you just bought a new scanner, but you're having trouble connecting it to Windows 11? No worries; you're not the only one. Windows 11 is not perfect, so you may encounter various errors while connecting your scanner to your computer. While simply replugging the scanner cables might fix the...
makeuseof.com
How to Install and Use the Ghost Blogging Platform on Raspberry Pi
Blogging platforms allow you to express your thoughts and opinions to the world at large—no matter what your area of expertise or interest, you can push your know-how out there and have it read by thousands, or even millions of people. Ghost is one of the best blogging platforms and content management systems available, and with a little effort, you can use Ghost to help you create and administer a blog from your Raspberry Pi.
makeuseof.com
How to Make Thunderbird Look Like Webmail
Mozilla Thunderbird is a free and open-source alternative to Microsoft Outlook. But unfortunately, as a full-blown professional email application, the default interface is often too complicated for millions of users simply who want a personal, single-address email client with basic address book functionality. Thankfully, Thunderbird is highly customizable. A series...
makeuseof.com
How to Enable and Customize the Touch Keyboard on Windows 11
Although physical keyboards are still the power-typer and gamer's tool of choice on-screen keyboards can be useful when the physical keyboard stops working, or you are just too tired to press the keys. In Windows 11, you can enable touch and the on-screen keyboard in a slightly different way than...
makeuseof.com
How to Add or Remove Options From the Windows "Ctrl + Alt + Del" Screen
When you press the Ctrl + Alt + Del keys, you’d usually see options such as Lock, Switch User, Sign Out, and Task Manager. But did you know you can add or remove some of these options?. In this article, we’ll show you the various ways to add or...
makeuseof.com
6 Ways Linux Has Changed Over the Years
Using Linux today looks very different from five or 10 years ago. The most popular desktop environments no longer look stuck in the 90s. While you may still need technical knowledge to install Linux, you no longer need to be a computer whiz to use it afterward. This change has...
Comments / 0