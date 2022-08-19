Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: The Best Wine Bars in Naples, FloridaDaniella CressmanNaples, FL
Naples Real Estate Market Begins to Cool OffPSki17Naples, FL
This Florida City has been Called the Safest City in the Nation, and it is Part of the Blue Zone ProjectL. CaneNaples, FL
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
3 amazing places for a short holiday in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
Short-term rental registration on Marco Island ballot
The ordinance is one that was proposed by a group of permanent residents of Marco Island who say short term vacation rentals cause disruptions to the island.
Marco Island celebrating 25 years with activities planned all week
Marco Island turns 25 years old as a city and — as a way to celebrate — have an entire week of activities planned.
Marconews.com
SWFLA To Do List: Birds of Paradise, Naples Jazzmasters, more
The comedian performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901. ‘Clown Bar’. Theatre Conspiracy transforms the Foulds Theatre into the titular clown bar for this “zany clown-noir dramedy” set in...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Bayfront in Naples loses outdoor live entertainment permit
Bayfront, the Naples shopping, dining and residential development at the corner of Goodlette-Frank Road and U.S. 41 on the Gordon River, is no longer allowed to have outdoor music and events as Naples City Council voted to revoke the development’s live entertainment permit. Bayfront has a history of receiving...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WINKNEWS.com
‘Back the blue’ parking space painting covered at Estero High School
A parking space painted with ‘Back the blue,’ a saying that supports police officers, was painted, then painted over at Estero High School. Pictures of the before and after were posted to Facebook, and a lot of people expressed their outrage in the comments. The painted parking sports...
tourcounsel.com
The Beautiful Island of Sanibel in Florida
The beaches of Sanibel Island, Florida, attract visitors from all over the world, in part because of the large amounts of shells that wash up on its beaches. One of the reasons for these accumulations of shells is the fact that Sanibel is a barrier island that has an east-west orientation, when most of the islands in the area have a north-south orientation.
Marconews.com
3 To Do: 'Love' in Estero, ‘Clown' at Conspiracy
The 14th annual fundraiser is billed as “the ultimate feel-good shopping spree of the year.”. The popular event lets you buy high fashion at reasonable costs, including donated, “gently used” dresses, shoes, handbags and accessories. Plus, a silent auction, food, cocktails, music and more. Benefits PACE Center...
WINKNEWS.com
Cane toad population on the rise; why they are dangerous
The poisonous cane toads population is on the rise in Southwest Florida. These toads hide in plain sight, in mulch and under bushes but the toxic cane toads can’t escape Scott Flavelle’s quick hands. When the sun goes down, Flavelle with Scott’s Animal Services jumps into action with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried visits Buckingham and Lehigh Acres
Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried held a campaign house party today at Congressional Candidate Cindy Banyai’s Olga home on Saturday. Followed by a visit to the Veterans Park’s polling location in Lehigh Acres. Fried says she has what it takes to take down Governor Ron DeSantis. One of...
Fort Myers councilman pushes to find solutions to homeowner's insurance crisis
The homeowner's insurance crisis is impacting thousands of Floridians. Fort Myers Councilman Johnny Streets is looking to see what solutions City Council can come up with.
Marconews.com
Florida's oldest poll worker: Vera Craig, 101, gets back to work for Tuesday's primary
Vera Craig can’t quite believe she’s Florida’s oldest poll worker. “I am?” she said when someone asked her about it. She is indeed, according to Lee County election supervisor Tommy Doyle. He’s checked. And the 101-year-old Craig will be back at it again for Tuesday’s...
Florida Trio Scattered For Hiding Places After Publix Liquor Store Heist
One hid behind a Dumpster, one hid under some clothes and another tried running away, but three convicted felons from the Tampa area couldn’t elude deputies on Monday night. Mia Faithestella McCoy, 24, Eric Lesley Ealy, 33, and Tonneka Shanne Crawford, 23, are charged with
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox4now.com
Lee County residents may experience changes with trash pick-up
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Changes could be coming in Lee county to the weekly routine nearly all of us have with when to put out the trash and recycling. Lee County Solid Waste says nearly 26,000 homes will have same-day service for garbage, recycling, and yard waste after having to do this on different days of the week!
Court docs: Facebook beef led to downtown shooting
Probable cause documents filed in Lee County show an accused shooter growing increasingly angry with the victim over a Facebook post that led to violence the morning of Aug. 14.
gulfshorebusiness.com
East Naples land sells for $8.9 million
Latigo Naples LLC purchased three conjoined parcels totaling 18.95 commercial acres at 8552 Collier Blvd. in East Naples from Amerisite LLC for $8,995,000. Gary Tasman and Shawn Stoneburner of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Southwest Florida represented the buyer and seller. A Class A apartment complex with 265 units is planned, and the company intends to break ground by the end of the year.
Opinion: The Best Wine Bars in Naples, Florida
After working long hours at the office, you may be craving a bit of a respite: there are a myriad of fine wine bars throughout Naples, Florida, and each one is likely to entice you with its unique personality. Whether you are an experienced connoisseur or simply an enthusiast, these local favorites should provide you with a small taste of paradise.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Savoy Park townhome project coming to Naples
MK Architecture was awarded the architectural services for Savoy Park, a new multifamily townhome development on Carman Drive in Naples, as developed by FL Star Development. The project will consist of 212 total units, with eight- and 10-unit buildings and an amenity center with resort style pool. The project is expected to start in the first quarter of 2023.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Lee County Property Appraiser mails TRIM notices
Lee County Property Appraiser Matt Caldwell issued the annual Truth in Millage notices for 2022 property values. The TRIM notice shows property owners the assessed value of their property and how much they can expect to pay in property taxes this year. It also details the process and deadlines for taxpayers who have concerns about their values or exemptions. Property owners will receive their TRIM notices in the mail beginning this week.
Nearly 600 animals waiting for adoption at Collier County Animal Shelter
More animals are coming in, than animals being adopted out at the animal shelter in Collier County.
Convicted felon sentenced for possession of firearm
A Fort Myers man is sentenced to four years and nine months in prison for possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon.
Comments / 0