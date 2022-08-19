ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marco Island, FL

Marconews.com

SWFLA To Do List: Birds of Paradise, Naples Jazzmasters, more

The comedian performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901. ‘Clown Bar’. Theatre Conspiracy transforms the Foulds Theatre into the titular clown bar for this “zany clown-noir dramedy” set in...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Bayfront in Naples loses outdoor live entertainment permit

Bayfront, the Naples shopping, dining and residential development at the corner of Goodlette-Frank Road and U.S. 41 on the Gordon River, is no longer allowed to have outdoor music and events as Naples City Council voted to revoke the development’s live entertainment permit. Bayfront has a history of receiving...
NAPLES, FL
Collier County, FL
Marco Island, FL
tourcounsel.com

The Beautiful Island of Sanibel in Florida

The beaches of Sanibel Island, Florida, attract visitors from all over the world, in part because of the large amounts of shells that wash up on its beaches. One of the reasons for these accumulations of shells is the fact that Sanibel is a barrier island that has an east-west orientation, when most of the islands in the area have a north-south orientation.
SANIBEL, FL
Marconews.com

3 To Do: 'Love' in Estero, ‘Clown' at Conspiracy

The 14th annual fundraiser is billed as “the ultimate feel-good shopping spree of the year.”. The popular event lets you buy high fashion at reasonable costs, including donated, “gently used” dresses, shoes, handbags and accessories. Plus, a silent auction, food, cocktails, music and more. Benefits PACE Center...
ESTERO, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cane toad population on the rise; why they are dangerous

The poisonous cane toads population is on the rise in Southwest Florida. These toads hide in plain sight, in mulch and under bushes but the toxic cane toads can’t escape Scott Flavelle’s quick hands. When the sun goes down, Flavelle with Scott’s Animal Services jumps into action with...
FORT MYERS, FL
fox4now.com

Lee County residents may experience changes with trash pick-up

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Changes could be coming in Lee county to the weekly routine nearly all of us have with when to put out the trash and recycling. Lee County Solid Waste says nearly 26,000 homes will have same-day service for garbage, recycling, and yard waste after having to do this on different days of the week!
LEE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

East Naples land sells for $8.9 million

Latigo Naples LLC purchased three conjoined parcels totaling 18.95 commercial acres at 8552 Collier Blvd. in East Naples from Amerisite LLC for $8,995,000. Gary Tasman and Shawn Stoneburner of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Southwest Florida represented the buyer and seller. A Class A apartment complex with 265 units is planned, and the company intends to break ground by the end of the year.
NAPLES, FL
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: The Best Wine Bars in Naples, Florida

After working long hours at the office, you may be craving a bit of a respite: there are a myriad of fine wine bars throughout Naples, Florida, and each one is likely to entice you with its unique personality. Whether you are an experienced connoisseur or simply an enthusiast, these local favorites should provide you with a small taste of paradise.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Savoy Park townhome project coming to Naples

MK Architecture was awarded the architectural services for Savoy Park, a new multifamily townhome development on Carman Drive in Naples, as developed by FL Star Development. The project will consist of 212 total units, with eight- and 10-unit buildings and an amenity center with resort style pool. The project is expected to start in the first quarter of 2023.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Lee County Property Appraiser mails TRIM notices

Lee County Property Appraiser Matt Caldwell issued the annual Truth in Millage notices for 2022 property values. The TRIM notice shows property owners the assessed value of their property and how much they can expect to pay in property taxes this year. It also details the process and deadlines for taxpayers who have concerns about their values or exemptions. Property owners will receive their TRIM notices in the mail beginning this week.
LEE COUNTY, FL

