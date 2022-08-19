Read full article on original website
Denise Dawn Kemp
Denise Dawn Kemp, 53, of Galion passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family after a battle of cancer. Denise was born in Galion, Ohio on March 28, 1969 to Larry A. Kemp and the late Diane (Pierce) Kemp. To plant a tree...
Lisa D. Jones
Lisa D. Jones, 56, of Crestline, Ohio passed away on Monday August 22, 2022 at Avita Hospital in Ontario. Born November 18, 1965 in Mansfield the daughter of Harold (Jack) Pritchett and Marilyn Pritchett. She was a homemaker that loved being around her family and friends. To plant a tree...
James W. Rodock
James W. Rodock, age 79, resident of Shelby died on August 17, 2022 at 10:50 p.m.. Born February 26, 1943, in Mansfield, to Emment and Thelma (Lafever) Rodock, he had been a lifelong area resident. A 1962 graduate of Mansfield Senior High School, he had been employed with Cornell's IGA as a stock clerk. James was veteran of the U.S. Army having served during Vietnam.
Judy Ann Coleman
Judy Ann (Lincicome) Coleman, age 79, resident of Shelby died on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Born February 8, 1943 in Lost Creek WV, to Albert and Daisy (Ice) Lincicome, she had resided in Akron, moving to Shelby in 1969. She was formerly employed with AMF Inc. in Shelby and was self employed for many years. During her lifetime Judy enjoyed working on crossword puzzles and was an animal lover.
Joyce Ann (Mitchell) Wheaton
Joyce Ann (Mitchell) Wheaton, age 91, of Mansfield, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022, while in the care of Liberty Nursing Center. She was born August 13, 1931, in Mansfield to the late Forrest and Clara (Moore) Mitchell. She graduated from Madison High School in 1949 where she met the love of her life, James B. Wheaton. They were married July 16, 1950, until his passing in 2019. They were members of the Mayflower Congregational Church, where Joyce was very active in the choir. They also enjoyed participating in square dancing and performing in minstrel shows. After raising her family, she was employed at Lumberman’s Mutual Insurance until her retirement in 1994.
Findlay Liberty-Benton blanks Defiance in shutout performance
Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Defiance as it was blanked 3-0 by Findlay Liberty-Benton for an Ohio girls volleyball victory on August 22. The last time Findlay Liberty-Benton and Defiance played in a 3-0 game on August 24, 2020. For more, click here.
New Area Agency on Aging fund will be a catalyst for giving
MANSFIELD -- Jana and Pat Mulherin are providing a pathway for people to donate to the Area Agency on Aging Ohio District 5. They awarded a grant from their Richland County Foundation donor-advised fund to the Area Agency on Aging to establish an agency endowed fund.
John R. Withrow
John R. Withrow, 30, of Mansfield, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022. John was born October 26, 1991, in Mansfield, to Douglas E. and Denise M. (Sprutte) Withrow. John enjoyed doing many things. He loved video games, movies and going to the movie theater, going out to eat, receiving gift cards, bowling, airplanes, and riding elevators. He loved dogs, and especially loved playing with his dog, Sadie.
Shelby's Gonzales claims 3rd title at Richland County B-Dry Girls CC Invitational
MADISON TOWNSHIP — Shelby senior Kayla Gonzales three-peated on Monday afternoon. Gonzales won her third Richland County B-Dry Cross Country Invitational championship on an overcast afternoon at Madison. It was her second title in a row Gonzales after winning her first as a freshman in 2019. GALLERY: Richland County...
Galion Schools hosting Mobile Food Pantry event Aug. 31
GALION – The Galion City Schools, in partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, will hold the Crawford County Mobile Drive-Thru Pantry event on the district’s campus on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Second Harvest will be distributing FREE assorted boxes of shelf-stable food, fresh produce,...
GALLERY: Lexington vs. Mansfield Senior Boys Soccer
Lexington beat Mansfield Senior 8-1 in Ohio Cardinal Conference boys soccer action Tuesday at Malabar Intermediate School. Dylan George scored four goals for the Minutemen, who improved to 2-0. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
'Field of Monsters' art show and symposium returns to Mansfield
MANSFIELD --The "Field of Monsters" art show symposium has reached a crossroads in 2022. Figuratively, not literally.
Eastview Elementary earns $1,500 McCullough Fund grant
LEXINGTON -- Eastview Elementary School was recently awarded a $1,500 grant through the Harry and Lois McCullough Fund to promote literacy appreciation and enrichment throughout the school and community with the One Book One School program. This year the Eastview staff has selected Fenway and Hattie to continue the One...
Van Wert Lincolnview snatches victory over Lima Senior
Van Wert Lincolnview found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Lima Senior 4-3 on August 23 in Ohio boys high school soccer. Van Wert Lincolnview opened with a 4-3 advantage over Lima Senior through the first half.
Clear Fork graduate leads expansion of pre-college program into Richland County
MANSFIELD -- The road to college wasn't paved and well-lit for Jacob Gillam. Smart but shy, Gillam was one of four children growing up in a low-income, single-parent household in southern Richland County. Neither of his parents had gone to college, but his mother saw his academic gifts and was determined to get him there.
Shelby bids adieu to W.W. Skiles Field in style
Ohio welcomed back high school football in grand style last week with the kickoff of Week 1 of the 2022 season. In a combined effort, the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association would like to highlight athletes and teams who had standout performances with the OPSWA High School Football Notebook. Each week, the OPSWA will release its top performers from all around the state.
Section of Ohio 598 reduced to one lane in Galion
GALION -- Traffic within the State Route 598 project area in the City of Galion is currently reduced to one lane. Traffic is being maintained by flaggers. Drivers should expect delays or avoid driving through the area.
Natural Fit: Loudonville looks to be right at home in KMAC
LOUDONVILLE — The way Loudonville coach John Battaglia sees it, everything about the Redbirds’ move to the Knox Morrow Athletic Conference makes sense.
Trimble Road resurfacing project to begin Aug. 25
MANSFIELD -- An asphalt resurfacing project on Trimble Road, from Walker Lake Road to State Route 39 in Madison Township, is scheduled to begin on Thursday, Aug. 25, according to Richland County Engineer Adam Gove. Construction is anticipated to take two weeks, depending on weather.
B&O Bike Trail hosts maintenance facility, picnic pavilion ribbon cutting
LEXINGTON -- The 18-mile B&O Bike Trail now has a central maintenance facility behind Lexington Community Church. The new 40-by-30 foot maintenance facility, which hosted a ribbon cutting Aug. 23, can now house multiple mowers and large equipment for volunteers to access in a more convenient location than the space storage sheds that Gorman Nature Center previously provided.
