Read full article on original website
Related
lynnwoodtoday.com
Foundation for Edmonds School District launches On the Job Training Program for high schoolers
Do you own a business or work for one that is interested in supporting high schoolers to become job ready? Consider participating in the Foundation for Edmonds School District’s new pilot On the Job Training program, in partnership with the Edmonds School District’s Career Connected Learning Program. This...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Heroes’ Cafe receives $10K grant from Lynnwood Elks to help local veterans
Members of the Lynnwood Elks Lodge 2171 delivered some exciting news to attendees at the monthly Heroes Cafe luncheon Tuesday at Lynnwood’s New Life Church: The local Elks Lodge was able to secure a $10,000 Elks National Foundation grant to benefit local veterans. The Heroes’ Cafe is a widespread...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Edmonds College launches FastTrack, a collection of short-term, career-building programs
Edmonds College has launched FastTrack, a collection of short-term, affordable programs that can be completed in under six months, allowing students to quickly jump into the job market. Each FastTrack program is designed to provide training for new professionals or to gain a competitive advantage for in-demand jobs. Students are...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood, Edmonds, MLT residents invited to UW Community Night football game
Residents from Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Edmonds and the surrounding areas are invited to University of Washington’s Husky Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3, for Community Night: the university’s first home football game of the season. Participating communities and individuals will receive special discounted tickets and get the chance to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lynnwoodtoday.com
Register now for Edmonds Oktoberfest 5K run and save $10
Early pricing is now available for the annual Edmonds Oktoberfest 5K run Saturday, Sept. 24. Register for $35 through Sept. 23. On race day, the price jumps to $45. This year, for the first time, the city has allowed the run — which starts at 10 a.m. — to take place on closed city streets. You can register here.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Arson likely cause of early Tuesday morning fire at Trinity Place Apartments
A fire at Lynnwood’s Trinity Place Apartments early Tuesday morning, which destroyed four apartment units and displaced 15 residents, was likely set intentionally, officials said. Owned by the YWCA, Trinity Place helps women and children struggling with homelessness and and a lack of housing stability. According to Lynnwood police,...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Happening nearby: Daughter of Hedy Lamarr to speak at Sept. 10 Everett Film Festival
A visit by the daughter of Hollywood film star Hedy Lamarr will highlight the 2022 Everett Film Festival, which will take place Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Everett Community College Jackson Center. Saturday will be a full day, with doors opening at 12:30 p.m. Eleven screenings — including animations, documentaries,...
Comments / 0