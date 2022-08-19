ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

Lynnwood, Edmonds, MLT residents invited to UW Community Night football game

Residents from Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Edmonds and the surrounding areas are invited to University of Washington’s Husky Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3, for Community Night: the university’s first home football game of the season. Participating communities and individuals will receive special discounted tickets and get the chance to...
EDMONDS, WA
Register now for Edmonds Oktoberfest 5K run and save $10

Early pricing is now available for the annual Edmonds Oktoberfest 5K run Saturday, Sept. 24. Register for $35 through Sept. 23. On race day, the price jumps to $45. This year, for the first time, the city has allowed the run — which starts at 10 a.m. — to take place on closed city streets. You can register here.
EDMONDS, WA
Arson likely cause of early Tuesday morning fire at Trinity Place Apartments

A fire at Lynnwood’s Trinity Place Apartments early Tuesday morning, which destroyed four apartment units and displaced 15 residents, was likely set intentionally, officials said. Owned by the YWCA, Trinity Place helps women and children struggling with homelessness and and a lack of housing stability. According to Lynnwood police,...
LYNNWOOD, WA

