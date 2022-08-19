Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
How Feeling That We Belong Promotes Resiliency
A sense of belonging is essential to resiliency and wellness. Children’s resiliency can be supported by a sense of belonging with at least one stable, committed adult. In an isolating world, finding connection and belonging is just as important in adulthood. Resilient individuals feel a deep sense of belonging,...
psychologytoday.com
The Mental Health Benefits of Classical Psychedelics
The available evidence supports the need for studies of the ability of psychedelics to improve the mental health. Patients given either psilocybin, ayahuasca, or LSD reported that the therapeutic benefits were long-lasting. Clinical research during the past decade has discovered that ingesting a single dose of some psychedelics can produce...
psychologytoday.com
Beyond Romance: The Role of Love in Psychology and Medicine
Love is marginalized in academic studies and science-based education because it is not directly measurable. A different way of understanding love may be one of the most pivotal shifts in accelerating healing in medicine and psychology. When the Beatles came out with a song titled “All You Need Is Love,”...
The Human Mind Is Not Meant to Be Awake After Midnight, Scientists Warn
In the middle of the night, the world can sometimes feel like a dark place. Under the cover of darkness, negative thoughts have a way of drifting through your mind, and as you lie awake, staring at the ceiling, you might start craving guilty pleasures, like a cigarette or a carb-heavy meal.
The Core Trait that All Narcissists Share
Narcissist (This post includes an affiliate link that benefits the author if you make a purchase.)Lassedesignen/ shutterstock. There are four major types of narcissism. Researchers have been hunting for the core of narcissism that all narcissists share despite varying symptoms and severity. Narcissists use a variety of tactics and defenses to keep you insecure and ensure their status and their needs are met. It’s easy to be confused, but it’s important to understand and spot which type of narcissist you’re dealing with. Recently, two research teams have identified a common trait.
Next Avenue
Beyond the Hype: A Sober Look at Psychedelics
As a clinical psychologist at the Imperial College London, Rosalind Watts witnessed hundreds of patients emerge from crushing depression after participating in clinical trials using psilocybin-assisted therapy. In 2017, in a bid to win over skeptics of psychedelic medicine, she enthusiastically described these transformative, groundbreaking experiences in a TED talk that's been viewed almost a million times.
4 Anti-Inflammatory Foods You Should Eat For Sagging Skin On The Arms, According To A Dermatologist
This post has been updated since it was originally published on December 11, 2017. We tend to overlook the positive impact that food can have on our body. When the effects of aging begin to appear on our face, skin and body, we automatically lean toward beauty products—or a plastic surgeon, if your wallet allows that! But what if we told you that you can slow and even reverse aging symptoms, like sagging skin on the arms, just by eating nutrient-rich foods? Here are 4 of the best anti-inflammatory foods that you should eat for sagging skin, according to a dermatologist.
PsyPost
New psychology research indicates that cleaning oneself helps alleviate the anxiety from stress-inducing events
Washing yourself can attenuate the psychological consequences of stressful events, according to new research published in Social Psychological and Personality Science. The new findings provide some of the first scientific evidence that cleaning oneself is related to reductions in anxiety. But why were scientists interested in examining the link between...
The Profile and Danger of a Covert Narcissist
Covert Narcissist Traits (This post includes an affiliate link that benefits the author if you make a purchase.)Darlene Lancer. You may be fooled by a covert narcissist, but they're every bit as much narcissists as the stereotypical extroverted narcissists. Some narcissists may emphasize one personality trait over others. A person with an outgoing personality might always showoff and need to be the center of attention, while another narcissist might be a vindictive bully, an entitled playboy, an imperious authoritarian, or an exacting know-it-all, as articulated by Madonna, “Listen, everyone is entitled to my opinion.”
To break unhealthy habits, stop obsessing over willpower – two behavioral scientists explain why routines matter more than conscious choices
If you’re like many Americans, you probably start your day with a cup of coffee – a morning latte, a shot of espresso or maybe a good ol’ drip brew. A common explanation among avid coffee drinkers is that we drink coffee to wake ourselves up and alleviate fatigue. But that story doesn’t completely hold up. After all, the amount of caffeine in a cup of coffee can vary wildly. Even when ordering the same type of coffee from the same coffee shop, caffeine levels can double from one drink to the next. And yet, we coffee drinkers don’t seem to...
Opinion: Gaslighting Victims Often Experience Long-Term Damage
If you have identified that your relationship contains gaslighting, you are experiencing one, if not the most damaging form of psychological manipulation. After leaving several relationships where I was gaslighted, I didn’t understand why I was experiencing so many traumatic moments even though I had walked away from my abusers.
Does Disability Insurance Cover Mental Health Issues?
Nearly 1 in 5 U.S. adults live with a mental illness, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. And as of 2020, there were an estimated 14.2 million U.S. adults living with a serious...
PsyPost
Psychedelic-occasioned mystical experiences linked to increased pro-environmental behaviors
People who have undergone a mystical experience after consuming a psychedelic substance are more likely to engage in behaviors aimed at protecting or conserving the environment, according to new research published in the Journal of Humanistic Psychology. Psychedelic drugs can cause drastic alterations in consciousness, and research has indicated that...
psychologytoday.com
Microdosing Psychedelics: Hope or Hype?
The self-reported benefits of microdosing include improved greater well-being, focus, energy, mood, and creativity. While there have been some promising studies, the results are not conclusive, and psychedelics are not yet clinically recommended. Future research needs to address unanswered questions, such as when microdosing should be considered and how to...
psychologytoday.com
What to Do When Someone Pushes Your Boundaries
Good mental health requires boundaries—setting limits on what we do for others, and how much we’ll allow them to disrespect us. “Boundary-pushing” can involve ignoring or testing our boundaries, and trying to manipulate us into relaxing our boundaries. There are ways to uphold a boundary with little...
momcollective.com
My Mental Health Journey: Talking About My Mental Illness Saved My Life
This post is sponsored by HCA Midwest Health. Opinions belong to the writer. On the surface, I had everything going for me: a career in the Air Force, a desire to go to. dental school after finishing my dual degrees in psychology and Spanish, and a loving and supportive family.
Sleepless nights make people more selfish and asocial – study
When Ebenezer Scrooge woke up on Christmas Day after a fitful night’s sleep, he realised he must renounce his stingy ways. Unfortunately, the same is unlikely to happen for the rest of us, according to research suggesting sleepless nights make us more selfish. The study, conducted by researchers in...
MedicalXpress
How near-death experiences and psychedelics alter attitudes about death
A new study compares how people's attitudes about death may change after a psychedelic drug experience versus a non-drug-related near-death experience or similar event, finding strong similarities and some differences between the two. Roland Griffiths of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Maryland, U.S. and colleagues present these findings in the open-access journal PLOS ONE on August 24, 2022.
psychologytoday.com
Is Borderline Personality Disorder an Adaptation?
BPD is often seen as a brain dysfunction, but some evidence suggests that it’s an adaptation. One view holds that BPD is a coherent response to unstable patterns of early attachment. If BPD is an adaptation, this would call into question the stigmatizing language that we use to describe...
Voices: Being diagnosed with endometriosis finally taught me how to say ‘no’
It’s not that I was unfamiliar with pain before all of this. I’ve been in and out of physical therapy since middle school. I stopped taking Advil and jumped to prescription ibuprofen early on.My relationship with my body had been partially shrouded by a lingering fear, a knowledge that I was not the one fully in control here, ever since the first time they glued wires to my head, that first shock of loud clanking from an MRI machine. When the first seizure wasn’t the last and I realised I wasn’t like the other girls at school.The woman I...
