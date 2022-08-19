Read full article on original website
Man scales the side of Oklahoma City’s Devon Tower as anti-abortion protest
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A man climbed the Devon Tower in Oklahoma City Tuesday morning as an anti-abortion protest. Once at the top he was met by first responders and police. During a stream on his Instagram he calls himself the 'pro-life Spider Man'.
Oklahoma heat alert continues as temperatures remain dangerously high
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – EMSA issued its second Medical Heat Alert of 2022 on Sunday after medics responded to 5 heat-related illness calls – some even coming in well after sunset. EMSA issues a Medical Heat Alert when paramedics respond to five or more heat-related illness calls in...
Oklahoma mother and daughter fight for feeding tube materials
HARRAH, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma woman with a feeding tube says getting her specialized nutrition has become nearly impossible. Sereniti Hughes has an eclectic taste, filling her Harrah home with homemade murals while surrounded by animals. “I have about nine dogs – They’re adorable,” she added. “I just,...
Body found in Oklahoma River, police say
KYOC FIVE NEWS. ALL RIGHT, KYLIE. THANK YOU. THIS WAS LATE-BREAKING TODAY A PERSON FOUND A BODY IN THE OKLAHOMA RIVER HAPPENED NEAR I-40 AND PENN POLICE DID NOT CALL HOMICIDE DETECTIVES TO THE SCENE. Body found in Oklahoma River, police say. Oklahoma City police told KOCO...
One injured in northwest Oklahoma City shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City. Shortly before 6 a.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City police dispatchers received a 911 call about a fight at a convenience store. Investigators say a fight started at a 7-Eleven near...
Highly Touted DL Derrick LeBlanc Commits to Oklahoma Sooners
Brent Venables' dream July on the recruiting trail continued on Thursday evening. Derrick LeBlanc, a 6-foot-4, 270-pound defensive tackle from Kissimmee, FL, picked Oklahoma over Florida and Penn State. A consensus 4-star recruit, LeBlanc is rated the ninth best defensive lineman in the country by 247...
Oklahoma City police investigate after three injured in shooting
Three people were injured during a shooting late Tuesday night in a northeast Oklahoma City neighborhood.Around 11 p.m., a woman called 911 from a Family Dollar parking lot saying she had been shot. Police responded, and she told them she was hit by gunfire and drove to the parking from a neighborhood near Northeast 16th Street just east of Bryant Avenue.KOCO 5 went to the scene and found a car riddled with bullet holes. Shortly afterward, two men called 911 from a street near where the woman said the shooting occurred. They told police they also were shot.Authorities said all the scenes are connected.Crews took the three victims to a hospital. They are expected to be OK, police said.Police have not released a suspect description, but they said they are working with the victims to learn more.
Oklahoma Attorney General files additional embezzlement charges against contractor after more victims come forward
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Attorney General John O’Connor has filed additional charges in Oklahoma County against a contractor who allegedly received thousands of dollars from customers around the Sooner State in exchange for construction projects he never completed. In November 2021, the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection...
UPDATE: Police say gunshot wound accident
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was shot in Northwest Oklahoma City late Saturday morning. Oklahoma City Police Department offices were called to Northwest 7th Street shortly before 11:55 a.m. Information has not yet been released on whether a suspect was identified or arrested. Police have just started investigating...
Police investigating road rage incident in northwest OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are asking for the public's help as they investigate a road rage incident. On July 9, Oklahoma City police were called to a gas station parking lot near N.W. 30th and Pennsylvania Ave. following aroad rage incident. Investigators say a...
