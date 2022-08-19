maybe because race has no place being taught to our children that is what causes hatred not stops it children are their to learn so they can become successful in life not to learn how to hate other races it needs to removed from our schools completely or past history is just going to be repeated all over again
Race has absolutely no place to be taught in schools to our children. That is teaching racism & children do not need to be taught to be that way. We are all born with a skin color. Not a choice anyone baby, child or adult can help.
Killers of the Flower Moon should be taught! What's next? No more To Kill A Mockingbird? Books like these NEED to be taught. Tulsa especially needs to be able to talk about race in the classroom considering the town's history! If education makes you uncomfortable, that means that you're learning something!
