Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Shoots 3, 2 Dead, Placing Midtown and the City in ChaosNewsFocus AtlantaAtlanta, GA
6 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
How We Discovered More of Marietta's Marvelous Museums on a Meandering Walk Around the Historic City SquareDeanLandMarietta, GA
Enjoy Soaring Views and Scenic Vistas Along Your Bike Journey On These Historic Silver Comet Trail TrestlesDeanLandGeorgia State
Related
Atlanta rapper sentenced to 7 years in prison after tossing gun from car during police chase
ATLANTA — An Atlanta rapper was sentenced for possession of a firearm a year after police said he led them on a highspeed chase on GA-400 in August 2021. Police said Ibnisa Durr, 26, who is also known as Paper Lovee, crashed his vehicle and tried to throw a bag containing the gun over a guardrail.
Atlanta Midtown Shooter Arrested At The Airport, Lawsuit May Provide Insight On Link To Victims
The latest information comes as authorities try to determine a possible motive for Kengne's alleged crimes.
Metro Atlanta deputies arrest man they say stabbed his girlfriend to death
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County sheriff deputies have arrested a man they say stabbed his girlfriend to death. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to deputies, a woman’s body was discovered inside of a home in Gillsville on Monday morning. Alexis Davis...
‘She was calm:’ Taxi driver describes suspected midtown shooter after driving her to airport
ATLANTA — Taxi cab driver Giles Patrick Manido says he never thought he would be part of a breaking news story, but when he picked up a woman on Monday afternoon, that’s exactly where he found himself. He told Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln on Monday afternoon that he...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man accused of pushing woman out of Lamborghini to her death rejects plea deal
ATLANTA — The man accused of pushing a woman out of a Lamborghini to her death in Buckhead rejected a plea deal. Investigators say Alfred Megbuluba was driving a Lamborghini in the intersection of Peachtree Road and Piedmont Road on October 10 when witnesses saw Catherine Khan fall out of the vehicle. She died from her injuries.
14-year-old shot, killed in Southeast Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police say a teenager has died after being shot in Southeast Atlanta Tuesday evening. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. APD officers responded to a person shot call just after 6 p.m. in the 1000 block of Fayetteville Road where they found a 14-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds.
No charges for Atlanta officers in shooting death of Rayshard Brooks
ATLANTA — Prosecutors announced Tuesday that two Atlanta officers who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks have been exonerated and will no longer face charges in his death. The announcement comes more than two years after Brooks was killed during a confrontation outside an Atlanta Wendy’s on June 12, 2020.
New bodycam footage released in midtown Atlanta shooting arrest
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department has just released new body camera video showing a woman being taken into custody in a deadly shooting in Midtown Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Monday around 1:45 p.m., officers were called to 1280 W. Peachtree...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teen arrested after 3-year-old shot in the head while riding in car with father
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have arrested a man suspected of shooting a 3-year-old boy in the head as he rode in the back of his father’s car earlier this month. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta police said Kentavious Wright, 19, was arrested...
2 Victims killed in Midtown shooting identified, 1 recovering at hospital, sources say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have identified the two victims who were killed in a shooting inside of a Midtown condo building. Victims have been identified as Michael Shinners, 60, of Alpharetta and 41-year-old Wesley Freeman of Atlanta, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to Channel 2′s Larry Spruill.
Teenage murder suspect arrested at DeKalb County fast food restaurant
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County man deputies say was wanted for shooting and killing a teenager last month has been arrested. Deputies say 19-year-old Tremale Leeshon Hester was arrested on Tuesday and charged with malice murder for the death of 17-year-old Isaiah Artis. The Lithonia resident was...
Police: DeKalb 17-year-old dies after brother shoots him; family says it was an accident
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 17-year-old died Monday morning after police said his brother shot him, but family members told Channel 2 Action News it was an accident. The shooting happened at a home off Young Knoll and Young Lane in the Redan area around 3:30 a.m. Once police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police looking for driver they believe shot at two girls as part of social media trend
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — Police are investigating after a social media trend turned dangerous in Cherokee County. At around 4 p.m. on Aug. 21, police say a red truck was possibly involved in an incident at Harmony on the Lakes subdivision in Holly Springs where someone in the truck shot at two children walking on the sidewalk with water pellets, police say.
Atlanta triple shooting: Suspected shooter, victims identified
ATLANTA — Police arrested a woman at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Monday evening, about two hours after authorities said that she killed two people and injured a third in shootings at two separate midtown addresses, WSB-TV reported. Raissa Kengne, 34, faces charges including two counts of murder, four...
wtoc.com
Suspects tied to Atlanta celebrity home burglaries arrested
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three suspects have been indicted after their arrest in connection with several celebrity home burglaries in the Atlanta area. Jeremy “J-Rock” Caldwell, Terryion Anderson and Jalen Huff were arrested by the Miami-Dade Police Department after acting on intelligence provided by the Sandy Springs Police Department.
fox5atlanta.com
Taxi driver who drove suspected Midtown shooter to airport shares his story, security video
ATLANTA - The Checker Cab driver who drove alleged Midtown shooter Raissa Kengne to the airport said at first, he had no idea that the person he picked up was the suspect in the rampage Monday. Two of the three victims she’s accused of shooting have died. "When I...
Man barricades inside Atlanta house, prompting SWAT standoff, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta SWAT teams are currently on the scene of a standoff with a man barricaded inside a home. Police say they were called to a house on 994 Violet St. SE just before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. News Chopper 2 flew above the scene and saw...
Overturned Publix truck spills groceries across I-285, causes major delays
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Drivers on I-285 in DeKalb County on Wednesday morning saw major delays after a Publix truck overturned. The tractor-trailer spilled its grocery contents across nearly every lane of I-285 just before 4:30 a.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The crash happened...
fox5atlanta.com
Person shot at King-Memorial MARTA Station, police say
ATLANTA - MARTA Police are investigating a shooting at the King Memorial station. Officers went to the station at around 5:30 on Monday at 377 Decatur Street in southeast Atlanta. Investigators found a person shot and rushed the victim to the hospital. They're expected to survive. Police haven't released the...
CBS 46
Man shot multiple times while sitting in car at gas station in DeKalb County
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) - A man is in the hospital fighting for his life after he was shot while sitting in his car at a gas station in Stone Mountain. The DeKalb County Police Department says just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to Panola Road and Redan Road in reference to a person shot call. When they arrived, they located a vehicle that had crashed into a telephone pole, and the driver, only identified as a male in his 50s, was injured from apparent gunshot wounds.
Comments / 13