Atlanta, GA

Youtube
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police looking for driver they believe shot at two girls as part of social media trend

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — Police are investigating after a social media trend turned dangerous in Cherokee County. At around 4 p.m. on Aug. 21, police say a red truck was possibly involved in an incident at Harmony on the Lakes subdivision in Holly Springs where someone in the truck shot at two children walking on the sidewalk with water pellets, police say.
Action News Jax

Atlanta triple shooting: Suspected shooter, victims identified

ATLANTA — Police arrested a woman at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Monday evening, about two hours after authorities said that she killed two people and injured a third in shootings at two separate midtown addresses, WSB-TV reported. Raissa Kengne, 34, faces charges including two counts of murder, four...
wtoc.com

Suspects tied to Atlanta celebrity home burglaries arrested

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three suspects have been indicted after their arrest in connection with several celebrity home burglaries in the Atlanta area. Jeremy “J-Rock” Caldwell, Terryion Anderson and Jalen Huff were arrested by the Miami-Dade Police Department after acting on intelligence provided by the Sandy Springs Police Department.
fox5atlanta.com

Person shot at King-Memorial MARTA Station, police say

ATLANTA - MARTA Police are investigating a shooting at the King Memorial station. Officers went to the station at around 5:30 on Monday at 377 Decatur Street in southeast Atlanta. Investigators found a person shot and rushed the victim to the hospital. They're expected to survive. Police haven't released the...
CBS 46

Man shot multiple times while sitting in car at gas station in DeKalb County

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) - A man is in the hospital fighting for his life after he was shot while sitting in his car at a gas station in Stone Mountain. The DeKalb County Police Department says just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to Panola Road and Redan Road in reference to a person shot call. When they arrived, they located a vehicle that had crashed into a telephone pole, and the driver, only identified as a male in his 50s, was injured from apparent gunshot wounds.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA

