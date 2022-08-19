Read full article on original website
Related
foxwilmington.com
$19.4 million to be awarded for multi-family housing projects in areas impacted by hurricanes
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resilience announced Aug. 19 that the second phase of the Affordable Housing Development Fund program has begun. Local governments across the state can apply for funds to assist “shovel-ready” projects to increase the availability of safe, affordable housing in areas that experienced major damage from hurricanes Matthew and Florence, per the release.
nrcolumbus.com
County gets $260K to prep industrial site, target new business park
Columbus County government has been awarded more than a quarter million dollars to make the former Whiteville Drag Strip site building ready and to conduct a study to find a new business park site. The two grants were part of $5 million awarded to 23 projects by North Carolina Southeast,...
nrcolumbus.com
County schools make staff moves
After closed session discussion at the Aug. 8 meeting, the Columbus County Board of Education unanimously approved personnel recommendations from Superintendent Deanne Meadows. New employment went to Shari Bavis, part-time child nutrition worker and bus driver/West Columbus School; Ashley Cartrette, lead teacher/Williams Township; Randy Cartrette, English teacher/Tabor City Middle; Araceli...
whqr.org
A visit to Good Shepherd's Lakeside, as Wilmington considers a new land donation for housing
Good Shepherd’s Liz Carbone, gave WHQR a tour of Lakeside Reserve, a permanent supportive housing complex next to Greenfield Lake. Its baby blue and navy buildings are flanked by rocking chairs where a couple of residents are sitting. WHQR's Kelly Kenoyer, described the scene, “it's just very peaceful. You...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Myrtle Beach SkyWheel set to reopen after ‘technical issue’ strands 3 groups of riders on Sunday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach SkyWheel is set to reopen Monday afternoon after a “technical issue” on Sunday afternoon led to three groups of riders being stranded Sunday afternoon on the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel, officials said Monday. Crews responded late Sunday afternoon to the SkyWheel to help get down riders who were […]
WECT
Brunswick Regional Water District closed after Leland and Belville H2Go legal battle concludes
SBI investigating after S.W.AT. team officer’s weapon discharges, injures person. One dead, one injured in Chadbourn shooting, police and SBI investigating. One dead, one injured in Chadbourn shooting, police and SBI investigating. New Hanover County commissioners discuss future of West Bank of Cape Fear River across from Downtown Wilmington.
WECT
Wilmington Fire Department adding new positions for the first time in years
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For the first time in years, Wilmington’s Fire Department is not only hiring new firefighters, but actually expanding the department’s size. That’s because the city is working to open a new station in Riverlights – and with a shortage of firefighters already, the city is stepping up their recruitment efforts.
WECT
Houston Moore deals with flooding, no running water
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Just past midnight on Aug. 19, the Houston Moore housing community experienced an underground pipe burst outside one of its buildings, per report. Residents say that crews have been working to contain and seal the busted pipe. The burst caused high water levels for the nearby...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bladenonline.com
Cape Fear Mini Storage Auction Notice
Per N.C. Statues, Section 44A-40 thru 46, Cape Fear Mini Storage has the right to take possessory lien on all of the goods stored in the following units and offer for sale at the public action as listed below. Tenant will have the opportunity to pay in full the total amount due to bring account up to date by 9:30 a.m., August 31, 2022 to keep property from auction.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Surf City Police searching for individuals who allegedly trespassed, caused home damage
SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — Police are asking for your help in locating two people they say caused damage to a property in Surf City. The pair reportedly trespassed in the backyard of a house on the south end of Surf City. According to a post online featuring ring...
Three people injured in Horry County crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Horry County. It happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday near Highway 501 and Factory Stores Boulevard, near the Tanger Outlets, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area due to lanes being blocked. […]
WECT
Vehicle overturned in wreck at intersection of Carolina Beach Rd and College Rd
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A vehicle crash took place at the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and South College Road. Two cars were involved in the wreck, and one vehicle was overturned during the crash. No injuries or fatalities occurred at the accident. This is a developing story that will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WECT
Funnel cloud spotted at Carolina Beach
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - On Aug. 21, those around Carolina Beach were given a view of a funnel cloud formation. Per witnesses, the formation appeared towards the north end of the beach. Although the formation never became a water spout, the event fascinated residents and beachgoers alike.
nrcolumbus.com
Market's Back-To-School Day draws young crowd
By 10:45 a.m. Saturday, organizers of the school supplies giveaway at the Columbus County Community Farmers Market were out of bright-colored backpacks featuring cartoon characters. "The boys all went for the superheroes," said the Rev. Dave Heller, who was supervising distribution. "The girls like the unicorns and llamas." [Click the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Stolen Nebraska dog recovered in Columbus County is heading home
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office posted a happy update to a story thousands of miles in the making. Earlier this week the Sheriff’s Office posted about a Nebraska dog named Gus who had been stolen from his Nebraska home and found in Columbus County.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Former Bladen County NC State Highway Patrol Officer dies
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A former member of the NC State Highway Patrol died earlier this morning, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. They say Retired Patrol Officer Jay King was assigned to Bladen County for approximately 10 years before moving to Jacksonville, NC. The Sheriff’s...
WMBF
Pee Dee family searches for missing daughter; last known phone call in North Myrtle Beach
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee family is looking for their missing daughter who has not been heard from in a month. The family filed a missing person report case last week for Ashlyn Adams Wyatt. Her mother, Shane Gibson, started a Facebook page called ‘Find Ashlyn Adams Wyatt’ where posts have been shared many times and has even gotten the attention of the National Center for Missing and Endangered.
Horry County Fire Rescue responds to cars stuck in floodwaters as rain moves through Myrtle Beach area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue responded to several vehicles stuck in floodwaters Friday, according to HCFR spokesperson Tony Casey. Horry County Fire Rescue received multiple reports of cars stuck in floodwater in the Socastee and Forestbrook areas, Casey said. “Do not drive through bodies of water, as you don’t know the […]
Comments / 1