ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus County, NC

Comments / 1

Related
foxwilmington.com

$19.4 million to be awarded for multi-family housing projects in areas impacted by hurricanes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resilience announced Aug. 19 that the second phase of the Affordable Housing Development Fund program has begun. Local governments across the state can apply for funds to assist “shovel-ready” projects to increase the availability of safe, affordable housing in areas that experienced major damage from hurricanes Matthew and Florence, per the release.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
nrcolumbus.com

County schools make staff moves

After closed session discussion at the Aug. 8 meeting, the Columbus County Board of Education unanimously approved personnel recommendations from Superintendent Deanne Meadows. New employment went to Shari Bavis, part-time child nutrition worker and bus driver/West Columbus School; Ashley Cartrette, lead teacher/Williams Township; Randy Cartrette, English teacher/Tabor City Middle; Araceli...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake Waccamaw, NC
Government
Columbus County, NC
Society
City
Columbus, NC
Columbus County, NC
Government
County
Columbus County, NC
City
Lake Waccamaw, NC
WECT

Wilmington Fire Department adding new positions for the first time in years

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For the first time in years, Wilmington’s Fire Department is not only hiring new firefighters, but actually expanding the department’s size. That’s because the city is working to open a new station in Riverlights – and with a shortage of firefighters already, the city is stepping up their recruitment efforts.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Houston Moore deals with flooding, no running water

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Just past midnight on Aug. 19, the Houston Moore housing community experienced an underground pipe burst outside one of its buildings, per report. Residents say that crews have been working to contain and seal the busted pipe. The burst caused high water levels for the nearby...
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest#Lake Ems
bladenonline.com

Cape Fear Mini Storage Auction Notice

Per N.C. Statues, Section 44A-40 thru 46, Cape Fear Mini Storage has the right to take possessory lien on all of the goods stored in the following units and offer for sale at the public action as listed below. Tenant will have the opportunity to pay in full the total amount due to bring account up to date by 9:30 a.m., August 31, 2022 to keep property from auction.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
WBTW News13

Three people injured in Horry County crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Horry County. It happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday near Highway 501 and Factory Stores Boulevard, near the Tanger Outlets, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area due to lanes being blocked. […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
WECT

Funnel cloud spotted at Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - On Aug. 21, those around Carolina Beach were given a view of a funnel cloud formation. Per witnesses, the formation appeared towards the north end of the beach. Although the formation never became a water spout, the event fascinated residents and beachgoers alike.
nrcolumbus.com

Market's Back-To-School Day draws young crowd

By 10:45 a.m. Saturday, organizers of the school supplies giveaway at the Columbus County Community Farmers Market were out of bright-colored backpacks featuring cartoon characters. "The boys all went for the superheroes," said the Rev. Dave Heller, who was supervising distribution. "The girls like the unicorns and llamas." [Click the...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Stolen Nebraska dog recovered in Columbus County is heading home

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office posted a happy update to a story thousands of miles in the making. Earlier this week the Sheriff’s Office posted about a Nebraska dog named Gus who had been stolen from his Nebraska home and found in Columbus County.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Former Bladen County NC State Highway Patrol Officer dies

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A former member of the NC State Highway Patrol died earlier this morning, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. They say Retired Patrol Officer Jay King was assigned to Bladen County for approximately 10 years before moving to Jacksonville, NC. The Sheriff’s...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Pee Dee family searches for missing daughter; last known phone call in North Myrtle Beach

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee family is looking for their missing daughter who has not been heard from in a month. The family filed a missing person report case last week for Ashlyn Adams Wyatt. Her mother, Shane Gibson, started a Facebook page called ‘Find Ashlyn Adams Wyatt’ where posts have been shared many times and has even gotten the attention of the National Center for Missing and Endangered.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County Fire Rescue responds to cars stuck in floodwaters as rain moves through Myrtle Beach area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue responded to several vehicles stuck in floodwaters Friday, according to HCFR spokesperson Tony Casey. Horry County Fire Rescue received multiple reports of cars stuck in floodwater in the Socastee and Forestbrook areas, Casey said. “Do not drive through bodies of water, as you don’t know the […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy