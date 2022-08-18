Read full article on original website
Safety concerns rise following Memorial stadium football game
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “It was scary for a lot of people.”. Ronald Cooper took his 17-year-old daughter Rahnie and her friends to the Benedictine versus Jenkins football game at Memorial stadium Friday night. “People just started running from different directions.”. While Savannah Police say a fight was brewing,...
FULL GAME: Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week: Jenkins at Benedictine
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Benedictine Cadets laid the smackdown on the Jenkins Warriors 45-0 in this year’s first edition of Friday Night Blitz. However, the games was called off after both teams and fans fled the stadium. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said that its officers intervened and stopped a fight before it happened. […]
Georgia Southern football holds showcase, Little Eagle clinic
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Southern football team returned to where their first game was played-Memorial Stadium in Savannah for their second scrimmage of fall camp Saturday. After the open practice they held a free Little Eagles Football Clinic with players and coaches. Around 75 boys and girls of...
Hometown Hero
A service that grew out of a need recognized at the height of the pandemic continues to help the homeless on Savannah’s Southside. The goal is to not just make walking as easy as putting one foot in front of the other. But to make it easy everywhere. Hometown...
Fight causes chaos at Memorial Stadium Friday night
Editor’s note: This story was originally posted Friday night at 10:05. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say it stopped a fight before it happened at Memorial Stadium and circulating rumors caused the teams and fans to flee the stadium. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the suspects then fled into the stands causing panic among […]
Police in Savannah spot little boy playing basketball by himself, challenge him to a game
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. The Savannah Police Department made some new friends with an impromptu basketball showdown during the weekend. According to SPD, officers Amber Smith and Michael Graham stopped at a church next to the Liberty City Community Center and spotted a little boy playing basketball.
Hometown Hero: Dr. David Byck
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dr. David Byck was a giant in the local medical community, particularly at Memorial Health. This WTOC Hometown Hero’s legacy will live on at Memorial’s Mercer School of Medicine through state-of-the-art simulation labs named in his honor. “This gift helps our students to see...
SCAD student decorates new Parker’s house
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A makeover for Union Mission’s Mental Health Counseling Center. A SCAD student, Robin Maaya, decorated the new Parker’s House with her pieces of work. She captured 28 black and white photos showing some of Union Mission’s clients. The young photographer says she has...
Georgia State trooper involved in wreck in Downtown Savannah
A Georgia trooper was involved in a wreck in downtown Savannah on Saturday night. The crash happened at approximately 10:35 p.m. on Bay Street near the intersection with Fell Street. According to Georgia State Patrol, a vehicle stopped at the stop sign on Fell Street at its intersection with Bay...
(Opinion) Georgia Southern Synchronous Site Courses are Terrible
For just the base in-state tuition, it is $2,732 to attend Georgia Southern in 2022, if you are staying on campus, it will cost you upwards of $9,250, and I am only listing the in-state costs. In addition to student tuition and fees, the university received $22,363,915 from private fundraising...
1 dead in early morning crash in Liberty County
MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman died in a fatal crash in Liberty County early Monday morning. According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper David Laff, around 8:30 a.m., a woman was standing outside her vehicle on North Coastal Highway in Midway when she was struck and killed. Laff says the 32-year-old woman, driving a 2019 […]
Savannah Tech students sign 2 year apprenticeship program with Gulfstream Aviation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A group of Savannah Tech students signed a two year apprenticeship program with Gulfstream Aviation Monday. The eight students will receive on the job training while earning skills that leaders at Gulfstream say will help build their career at the company and beyond. ”Savannah Technical College...
Stacey Abrams makes campaign stop in Richmond Hill
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia governor candidate Stacey Abrams payed a visit to Richmond Hill Saturday, holding a rally and a question and answer events with prospective voters. Those in attendance asked Abrams her stance on several local issues, including continuing gun violence and how to balance the expansion of...
From ‘whites only’ to Georgia's largest public beach: New marker honors ‘Wade-Ins’ on Tybee Island
LISTEN: The Savannah Beach Wade-Ins of the early 1960s are now memorialized near the Tybee Island pier. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. ——— Beach-goers on coastal Georgia's Tybee Island may notice something new. But it took years to get there — 62 years, to be exact. “This is...
1 Died, 3 Hospitalised Following A Two-Vehicle Crash In Midway (Midway, GA)
Georgia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Midway on Monday morning that left a person dead. According to the authorities, a 32-year-old female was driving a [..]
Lowcountry News Mon 8.22.22
ALEX MURDAUGH IS IN MORE TROUBLE WITH THE LAW AS GRAND JURIES LEARN MORE ABOUT HIS FINANCIAL ENTANGLEMENTS. HE’S NOW BEEN INDICTED ON CHARGES THAT HE STOLE 175-THOUSAND DOLLARS FROM HIS OLD LAW FIRM AND THAT HE CASHED A CHECK FOR OVER 120-GRAND THAT SHOULD HAVE GONE TO ONE OF HIS BROTHERS. IF YOU’RE KEEPING SCORE, THAT’S NOW 18 DIFFERENT INDICTMENTS AND 90 SEPARATE CHARGES WORTH OVER 8.7-MILLION DOLLARS. ALSO, TWO OTHER ALLEGED ACCOMPLICES OF MURDAUGH, SPENCER ROBERTS AND JERRY RIVERS, HAVE BEEN INDICTED ON VARIOUS CHARGES THAT NAME ROBERTS AS ONE WHO HELPED FEED MURDAUGH’S DRUG HABIT. RIVERS FACES A COUNT OF OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE AND IS BELIEVED TO BE ONE OF THE PEOPLE WHO RECEIVED DRUG MONEY CHECKS FROM MURDAUGH.
1 Person Injured In A Car Crash On Bay Street (Savannah, GA)
A car crash on Saturday involved a Georgia State Trooper. According to the police, around 10:35 p.m., a trooper was traveling east on Bay Street, approaching Fell Street. A car stopped at the Fell Street stop sign and entered the Bay Street [..]
Savannah residents react to shooting on Alabama Ave
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A neighborhood gathering rocked by gunshots. “I was moving to the groove and I heard some shots like, ‘pop, pop, pop, pop’ and I’m thinking it’s fire crackers and then it just kept repeating,” Reunion Planner Omar Akbar said. A shooting...
GBI charges three people with Murder after suspicious fire in Sylvania, GA
On Tuesday, November 23, 2021, Screven County Sheriff Mike Kile asked the GBI to assist with a suspicious fire at 1430 Old Poor Robin Road, in Sylvania, where the body of Charles Brady Gibson, 46, was found inside the house after the fire was extinguished.
LB3 Foundation celebrates life of Lawrence Bryan IV
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bryan family will ask the community to gather and remember their late son this weekend, as they once again hold an event to help kids in Savannah. Lawrence Bryan III started the LB3 Foundation to honor the memory of his son, who was killed in Savannah seven years ago this month.
