ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Family said they couldn’t visit gravesite because of cemetery car show

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UL8Lc_0hNiAB5y00

Bill Petrosky Jr. said his father wanted to place flowers on the grave of Petrosky’s mother, but when his father tried to get to the grave, he wasn’t able to.

Jefferson Memorial Cemetery in Pleasant Hills, near Pittsburgh, was holding its 10th annual car cruise, WPXI reported.

“There was someone directing traffic and he had to reroute,” Petrosky told WPXI. “They said, ‘Move along, move along.’ They were real ignorant with him.”

Petrosky took his complaints to social media, where others shared their experiences, including one woman, whom he said told him that she wasn’t able to visit her husband’s grave and left the cemetery crying.

WPXI reached out to the cemetery’s officials, who said in a statement that the memorial park is not “a traditional cemetery” and that the event was a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, but added, “We are incredibly careful to only use non-burial property to host this event.” The event raised $2,200.

But Petrosky said that there were chairs close to the gravesites and selfies showed tombstones behind the people.

“It’s rest in peace, right? Who sees a beer tent in a cemetery?” Petrosky said.

But not everyone agrees with Petrosky, who said he was never told that the memorial garden would be used in this way. Some people support the use of the grounds, saying they had an “awesome time” at the show in a post on the memorial park’s Facebook page. Others pointed out that other cemeteries and memorial parks also hold events similar to this one and that the events can be “celebrating life.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
NBC News

A Florida postal carrier is dead after she was mauled by 5 dogs

A U.S. Postal Service carrier who was attacked by five dogs in Putnam County, Florida, has died, a sheriff's official said. Pamela Jane Rock, 61, died at a hospital Monday night, the day after the vicious attack, which a neighbor tried to stop by firing into the air, sheriff’s Col. Joseph Wells said Tuesday at a news conference.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Pleasant Hills, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cemeteries#Car Show#Gravesite#Wpxi
Whiskey Riff

Man Turns The Tables & Scares The Hell Out Of A Charging Bear

This is definitely not a recommended bear aware strategy. Sweden is home to a population of brown bears, a close relative to our grizzly here in North America. That’s about all you need to know about them because there aren’t too many big differences. They come in slightly smaller in size on average but are the same ol’ brown bear we all know and love… to stay far away from.
ANIMALS
CBS Pittsburgh

Man arrested girlfriend's body found inside car in Ross Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was arrested after his girlfriend's body was discovered inside of a car in Ross Township.Patrick McCurry is charged with abuse of a corpse in the death of Nicole Dull. According to the criminal complaint, he told police that Dull overdosed at his home and he gave her Narcan. He then decided to drive her back to her house and left her inside the car, according to the complaint.McCurry allegedly said he was scared she was dead and did not check to see if she was breathing.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Man, 37, Dies in 'Tragic Accident' After Sand Dune Collapses on Him at Beach: 'Still in Disbelief'

Family and friends are mourning the death of a man whose body was discovered beneath a collapsed sand dune in Florida on Sunday morning. According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, a Hutchinson Island beach visitor spotted a body underneath the sand and called emergency services. The victim, later identified by loved ones as Sean Nagel, likely died hours before he was found.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
The Independent

Video of four-year-old being sent home from California elementary school for not wearing mask sparks anger

A school district in California has removed its mask requirement for students after a four-year-old boy was filmed by his father being sent home from school because he wasn’t wearing a face covering. Footage posted to YouTube shows the incident at the Theuerkauf Elementary School in the Mountain View Whisman School District in suburban San Francisco. Principal Michelle Williams told the father in the video that “I welcome him here and I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again, I want him here but it is our district’s policy to have to wear a mask”. The footage later...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
TheDailyBeast

Kiely Rodni’s Boyfriend, Family Break Silence After Body Found in Reservoir

After authorities acknowledged it was “more than likely” the body of Kiely Rodni that volunteer divers had found in a California reservoir on Sunday, just over two weeks after the 16-year-old vanished from a campground party, her boyfriend uploaded a video to social media expressing his grief. “This was an insanely fucked-up situation,” Jagger Westfall said, adding that he didn’t think he would ever be able to process it. “I know that it fucking hurts,” he added, “and I know that it hurts all of you. And I just wanted to say thank you to everyone that put the effort...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Miami

Firefighter who made disparaging comments on fallen officer Cesar Echaverry fired

MIAMI - Despite the show of support from law enforcement following the death of Miami-Dade police detective Cesar Echaverry, there have been two controversies over comments that were made. On the night of the shooting, the Miami officer said over the police radio, "Let them know they're going to have another officer down if they keep going at 70 miles an hour near my car." The comment was made as other officers sped past his car as they were rushing Echaverry to the hospital. Tommy Reyez, President of the Fraternal Order of Police Miami Lodge #20, said Thursday night, "(The...
MIAMI, FL
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
7K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy