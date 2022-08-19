Read full article on original website
bctv.org
Alvernia welcomes largest class in university history
Nearly 600 first-year and transfer students matriculate for the fall semester. Alvernia University welcomes the third straight largest class of nearly 600 students to campus, many comprising the Alvernia University Class of 2026. “We are honored to yet again serve our largest incoming class in our history as we continue...
salus.edu
It’s Now A Reality: University Launches O&P Program
Antonio Butler ‘25OP comes from a family of orthotists and prosthetists (O&P). His father, Larry Butler, has been a practicing O&P for more than 20 years in Memphis, Tennessee. So, it seemed like a natural progression for the younger Butler when he was accepted into the inaugural cohort for...
salus.edu
WATN: Lisa Wallace-Davis, OD '92
As the president of the Virginia State Board of Optometry, vice chair of the Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, board member of the Newport News Arts Commission and the Virginia Optometric Association Board of Trustees as well as serving in numerous other organizations, involved is the perfect word to describe Lisa Wallace-Davis, OD ‘92.
It Took ‘Special Place’ to Draw Future President of Lankenau Medical Center Away from Duke Hospital
After spending her nearly three-decades-long healthcare career with North Carolina’s Duke University Health System, Katie Galbraith is getting ready to take over as the new president of Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood. Ron Southwick’s coverage of the career shift is prescribed reading in Chief Healthcare Executive for local healthcare industry followers.
morethanthecurve.com
General Lafayette Inn to become club for entrepreneurs who practice capitalism with social component
The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Michael Klein reported today that the General Lafayette Inn building has been sold and is being renovated to be a club for entrepreneurs who practice capitalism with a social component. From the article:. Michael M. Carter, the Main Line entrepreneur who bought the inn last spring,...
phillygoes2college.org
High School Senior Interested in I.T.? Apply to the UTP Pre-Apprenticeship Program
Interested in pursuing a career in I.T.? The School District of Philadelphia’s Urban Technology Project (UTP) is currently recruiting high school seniors for the I.T. Pre-Apprenticeship 2022-2023 program. As a pre-apprentice, you will be a part of the AmeriCorps Digital Service Fellow’s Program, and will work alongside Digital Literacy...
Temple's vice president for public safety starts job with department's morale at all-time low
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Monday, Temple University's inaugural vice president for public safety heads to work. Jennifer Griffin, a veteran of the Delaware State Police, was selected back in June at a time when campus safety has been under scrutiny following a rash of crime near campus in recent months. With 35 active patrol spots still unfilled, the police association president said change can't come soon enough. "The university kind of always would view us as almost a necessary evil," Alec Shaffer, the president of the Temple University Police Association, said. Hours before Temple University's first-ever vice president for public safety's first...
pcom.edu
PA Studies Class of 2024 Celebrates White Coat Ceremony
“The white coat ceremony represents a transition from a student, concentrating on yourself, to a concentration on the patient. The white coat is about patient care, putting the patient first. You are in a service profession, here to take care of patients. If you put the patient first, everything else takes care of itself,” shared Jay Feldstein, DO '81, PCOM's president and CEO, who spoke during the ceremony.
upenn.edu
PennCard Center is poised and ready
The PennCard is the official identification card for students, faculty, staff, and other members of the University community. At the PennCard Center, located on the second floor of the Penn Bookstore, students, staff, and faculty can access services from passport photos to notarizing documents. Now, the focus at the start of the 2022-23 school year is lasered on issuing thousands of photo IDs to all new members of the Penn community.
MyChesCo
The CCIU’s Practical Nursing Program Ranked One of The Best Nursing Schools in Pennsylvania
DOWNINGTOWN, PA — The Nursing Schools Almanac ranked the Chester County Intermediate Unit’s (CCIU) Practical Nursing Program (PNP) as one of the best nursing schools in Pennsylvania for the second year in a row. In 2022, data was collected from approximately 3,000 nursing schools and campuses nationwide. Of...
Holy Ghost Prep One of Several Philadelphia Area Private Schools Upgrading Their Campuses
The Bensalem school is planning on upgrading its track and soccer field in the spring. Holy Ghost Preparatory School in Bensalem is one of many local private schools looking to spend millions on campus upgrades. Todd Romero wrote about the planned expansions for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Throughout the Philadelphia...
'This is my dream job': Local library director is one of few Black men to hold position
"I look for small libraries that are not thriving that are in Black communities," said Richard Ashby.
Philly Caribbean Festival brings the flavor and sound of island life to Penn’s Landing for a day
Like many other outdoor festivals that have found their way back after COVID-19 put a stopper on large-scale events for the last two years, the annual Philly Caribbean Festival was back at Penn’s Landing on Sunday.
MyChesCo
Main Line Health Hospitals Are Top Performers in New Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ Ratings
RADNOR, PA — Main Line Health announced that its acute care hospitals have been rated as top national performers in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) latest Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings, with Lankenau Medical Center, Bryn Mawr Hospital, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Hospital all ranked in the highest tiers.
Philadelphia school board gets earful on masking policy
Speakers at Thursday’s Philadelphia Board of Education meeting said the district’s policy requiring students and teachers to wear masks for the first 10 days of school is unwarranted, out of step with the times, and harmful to children.School districts across the country and around the world are dropping mask mandates, the speakers noted. The share of U.S. schools requiring masks for students or teachers fell from 75% to 15% over the...
These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family
Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
Hundreds of Philadelphia kids receive free school supplies during weekend giveaway
The School District of Philadelphia says it's given away close to 10,000 backpacks through its bus tour.
Local Inn Rated to Serve the Finest Brunch in All of Montgomery County, and One of the Best in the U.S.
What’s better than brunch? Nothing! The mimosas, the Bloody Marys, the combination of breakfast and lunch — you don’t have to decide! Have both! Open Table, the online restaurant reservation resource, has released its best-of assessment of brunch across the U.S. The rankings resulted from more than...
For Candidate Mehmet Oz, Is Bryn Athyn Really His ‘No Place Like Home’?
Neighbors have spotted Pa. Sen. candidate Dr. Oz jogging on the Pennypack Trail, nonetheless, the depth of his Montgomery County residency is being questioned. Pa. senatorial candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz’s residency in Bryn Athyn has been an issue since he entered the campaign. Julia Terruso addressed the geography issue with some local input in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
NBC Philadelphia
The ‘Biggest Thing That's Happened to the Port of Philadelphia in Decades'
For the first time, the Port of Philadelphia now has a direct, weekly link to Asia's economy as it launches the Wan Hei Lines' Asia — America 9 Service, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. The route has a transit time of 35 days and gives Philadelphia access to ports...
