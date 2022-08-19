ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkins Park, PA

bctv.org

Alvernia welcomes largest class in university history

Nearly 600 first-year and transfer students matriculate for the fall semester. Alvernia University welcomes the third straight largest class of nearly 600 students to campus, many comprising the Alvernia University Class of 2026. “We are honored to yet again serve our largest incoming class in our history as we continue...
READING, PA
salus.edu

It’s Now A Reality: University Launches O&P Program

Antonio Butler ‘25OP comes from a family of orthotists and prosthetists (O&P). His father, Larry Butler, has been a practicing O&P for more than 20 years in Memphis, Tennessee. So, it seemed like a natural progression for the younger Butler when he was accepted into the inaugural cohort for...
ELKINS PARK, PA
salus.edu

WATN: Lisa Wallace-Davis, OD '92

As the president of the Virginia State Board of Optometry, vice chair of the Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, board member of the Newport News Arts Commission and the Virginia Optometric Association Board of Trustees as well as serving in numerous other organizations, involved is the perfect word to describe Lisa Wallace-Davis, OD ‘92.
ELKINS PARK, PA
MONTCO.Today

It Took ‘Special Place’ to Draw Future President of Lankenau Medical Center Away from Duke Hospital

After spending her nearly three-decades-long healthcare career with North Carolina’s Duke University Health System, Katie Galbraith is getting ready to take over as the new president of Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood. Ron Southwick’s coverage of the career shift is prescribed reading in Chief Healthcare Executive for local healthcare industry followers.
WYNNEWOOD, PA
phillygoes2college.org

High School Senior Interested in I.T.? Apply to the UTP Pre-Apprenticeship Program

Interested in pursuing a career in I.T.? The School District of Philadelphia’s Urban Technology Project (UTP) is currently recruiting high school seniors for the I.T. Pre-Apprenticeship 2022-2023 program. As a pre-apprentice, you will be a part of the AmeriCorps Digital Service Fellow’s Program, and will work alongside Digital Literacy...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Temple's vice president for public safety starts job with department's morale at all-time low

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Monday, Temple University's inaugural vice president for public safety heads to work. Jennifer Griffin, a veteran of the Delaware State Police, was selected back in June at a time when campus safety has been under scrutiny following a rash of crime near campus in recent months. With 35 active patrol spots still unfilled, the police association president said change can't come soon enough. "The university kind of always would view us as almost a necessary evil," Alec Shaffer, the president of the Temple University Police Association, said.  Hours before Temple University's first-ever vice president for public safety's first...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
pcom.edu

PA Studies Class of 2024 Celebrates White Coat Ceremony

“The white coat ceremony represents a transition from a student, concentrating on yourself, to a concentration on the patient. The white coat is about patient care, putting the patient first. You are in a service profession, here to take care of patients. If you put the patient first, everything else takes care of itself,” shared Jay Feldstein, DO '81, PCOM's president and CEO, who spoke during the ceremony.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
upenn.edu

PennCard Center is poised and ready

The PennCard is the official identification card for students, faculty, staff, and other members of the University community. At the PennCard Center, located on the second floor of the Penn Bookstore, students, staff, and faculty can access services from passport photos to notarizing documents. Now, the focus at the start of the 2022-23 school year is lasered on issuing thousands of photo IDs to all new members of the Penn community.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Chalkbeat

Philadelphia school board gets earful on masking policy

Speakers at Thursday’s Philadelphia Board of Education meeting said the district’s policy requiring students and teachers to wear masks for the first 10 days of school is unwarranted, out of step with the times, and harmful to children.School districts across the country and around the world are dropping mask mandates, the speakers noted. The share of U.S. schools requiring masks for students or teachers fell from 75% to 15% over the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Travel Maven

These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family

Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

