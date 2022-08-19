PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Monday, Temple University's inaugural vice president for public safety heads to work. Jennifer Griffin, a veteran of the Delaware State Police, was selected back in June at a time when campus safety has been under scrutiny following a rash of crime near campus in recent months. With 35 active patrol spots still unfilled, the police association president said change can't come soon enough. "The university kind of always would view us as almost a necessary evil," Alec Shaffer, the president of the Temple University Police Association, said. Hours before Temple University's first-ever vice president for public safety's first...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO