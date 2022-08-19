ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallkill, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wallkill, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Wallkill, NY
News 12

Orange County man sentenced to 25 years to life for fatal arson fire

An Orange County man has been sentenced to 25 years to life in a fatal arson fire on Tuesday. Ryan Veloce, 32, of Montgomery pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree arson. Veloce admitted to setting fire to a single-family home in Montgomery last summer. A 46- year-old resident died...
MONTGOMERY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Village police department sued after hospitalizing woman

POUGHKEEPSIE – A lawsuit naming the Village of Wappingers Falls Police Department and one of its officers is being brought by a woman who claims she was assaulted by the officer and hospitalized against her will. Tricia Robinson, through her attorney Francis Young, says that on October 2, 2021,...
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
News 12

Dutchess County man found guilty for role in Capital riot

A Dutchess County man has been convicted for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Christopher Moynihan, 41, of Salt Point was found guilty of felony obstruction and pleaded guilty to a total of five misdemeanor charges. Moynihan was among those who broke through the security perimeter and entered...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Guilty Plea
Mid-Hudson News Network

Minisink school district sued after guard raped student

GOSHEN – The Minisink Valley Central School District (MVCSD) is being sued by a former student who claims she was raped by a security guard at Minisink Valley High School (MVHS) while she was a student. The lawsuit was originally filed in 2020. The former security guard, Bruce Etheridge,...
GOSHEN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh man faces mandatory prison time for drug conviction

GOSHEN – A Newburgh man was convicted on drug charges by an Orange County Court jury on Friday. District Attorney David Hoovler said Jarves Evans, also known as “J,” 26, was found guilty of criminal sale and possession of a controlled substance and criminally using drug paraphernalia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Mid-Hudson News Network

Middletown man gets PA jail time on drug charges

MILFORD – A Middletown man was sentenced in Pike County Court to one month to five years in the Pike County Jail for the crimes of driving under the influence, endangering the welfare of children and possession of a controlled substance. Marcus James Petty, 24, was also fined $2,800.00...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Another body found in Orange County

MINISINK – State Police are investigating the discovery of a body in Minisink this morning. Police are on the scene on Route 284 where they have just begun their probe. The body of a man was found by a passerby in a vehicle at the parking lot of a local strip mall.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Accord man arrested on robbery charge

ELLENVILLE – The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 35-year-old Accord man on charges of robbery, petit larceny and harassment. On August 7 at about 1:25 p.m., deputies responded to an establishment on North Main Street in the Village of Ellenville for a reported robbery. A man reportedly forcibly stole property from the clerk.
ELLENVILLE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh Town Police charge four with manslaughter

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Four individuals have been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a Town of Newburgh man who it was believed fell or jumped from a roof in an attempted suicide, Town Police in Newburgh said Friday evening. It was on August 10 at...
NEWBURGH, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Man Apprehended in Beacon, Pointed Loaded Gun At Family

The City of Beacon Police Department, in a press release on Thursday, August 18th, shared information about a concerning incident that occurred in the early afternoon on Wednesday in the area. Unregistered 9mm Gun Pulled on Beacon, NY Police Officer During Domestic Disturbance Call. Beacon Police report that around 1:50...
BEACON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy