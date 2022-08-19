Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New Jersey Resort Offers an Epic Zip Line AdventureTravel MavenVernon Township, NJ
A huge fire has destroyed a building at the hotel that inspired the movie "Dirty Dancing"Kath LeeLiberty, NY
Celebrating the 53rd Anniversary of a Cultural & Musical Phenomenon; Remembering WoodstockJames PatrickWoodstock, NY
NY Superintendent's Murder Still Unsolved For Over 25 YearsJeffery MacOrange County, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersMiddletown, NY
Police: Sullivan County man rapes victim after threatening with machete
Troopers say Joseph Callas, 20, threatened the victim with the large knife and sexually assaulted them.
20-Year-Old Charged With Rape Threaten Victim With Machete In Bloomingburg, Police Say
A 20-year-old man has been charged with rape after allegedly physically and sexually assaulting a victim in the region while threatening that person with a machete. Sullivan County resident Joseph Callas, age 20, of Bloomingburg, was arrested on Monday, Aug. 22 in the town of Mamakating. Callas was arrested after...
Body found by passerby in Westtown
The discovery was made by a passerby who spotted the body in a strip mall parking lot on Route 284 in Westtown.
City of Newburgh police recover 6 illegal handguns
City of Newburgh police recovered six illegal handguns last week.
Hudson Valley Murder Victim Saved Killer Night Before Murder
In a shocking revelation, we've learned a Hudson Valley murder victim saved the life of his killer the night before his murder. On Tuesday, a Montgomery, New York man was sentenced to prison for murder and arson following the death of a 46-year-old man who was trapped in the house and died of smoke inhalation.
News 12
Orange County man sentenced to 25 years to life for fatal arson fire
An Orange County man has been sentenced to 25 years to life in a fatal arson fire on Tuesday. Ryan Veloce, 32, of Montgomery pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree arson. Veloce admitted to setting fire to a single-family home in Montgomery last summer. A 46- year-old resident died...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Village police department sued after hospitalizing woman
POUGHKEEPSIE – A lawsuit naming the Village of Wappingers Falls Police Department and one of its officers is being brought by a woman who claims she was assaulted by the officer and hospitalized against her will. Tricia Robinson, through her attorney Francis Young, says that on October 2, 2021,...
News 12
Dutchess County man found guilty for role in Capital riot
A Dutchess County man has been convicted for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Christopher Moynihan, 41, of Salt Point was found guilty of felony obstruction and pleaded guilty to a total of five misdemeanor charges. Moynihan was among those who broke through the security perimeter and entered...
News 12
EXCLUSIVE: ‘My brother didn’t deserve this.’ Sister of Newburgh deadly assault victim calls for justice
Jessica Thorpe will never forget the last time she saw her brother alive in a hospital bed. “His skull was fractured. He was pronounced brain dead at 12:55 on Aug. 13.”. Edgar Stone, 38, was found unconscious Aug. 10 - lying in a driveway at a home on Willella Place in the town of Newburgh, according to police.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Minisink school district sued after guard raped student
GOSHEN – The Minisink Valley Central School District (MVCSD) is being sued by a former student who claims she was raped by a security guard at Minisink Valley High School (MVHS) while she was a student. The lawsuit was originally filed in 2020. The former security guard, Bruce Etheridge,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man who died from Montgomery arson fire saved killer with Narcan the night before
GOSHEN – Montgomery resident Ryan Veloce, 32, was sentenced in Orange County Court on Tuesday to 25 years to life in state prison on his conviction following a jury trial of murder and arson for torching a house in which he was staying on Barron Road. The victim, Kevin...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh man faces mandatory prison time for drug conviction
GOSHEN – A Newburgh man was convicted on drug charges by an Orange County Court jury on Friday. District Attorney David Hoovler said Jarves Evans, also known as “J,” 26, was found guilty of criminal sale and possession of a controlled substance and criminally using drug paraphernalia.
NYSP: Hudson Valley, New York Man Used Machete To Rape Victim
Police allege a 20-year-old Hudson Valley man used a machete to rape a person he had a relationship with. On Monday, New York State Police alleged a Sullivan County man used a machete to physically and sexually assault his victim. New York State Police Arrest Bloomingburg, New York Man Following...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Middletown man gets PA jail time on drug charges
MILFORD – A Middletown man was sentenced in Pike County Court to one month to five years in the Pike County Jail for the crimes of driving under the influence, endangering the welfare of children and possession of a controlled substance. Marcus James Petty, 24, was also fined $2,800.00...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Another body found in Orange County
MINISINK – State Police are investigating the discovery of a body in Minisink this morning. Police are on the scene on Route 284 where they have just begun their probe. The body of a man was found by a passerby in a vehicle at the parking lot of a local strip mall.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Accord man arrested on robbery charge
ELLENVILLE – The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 35-year-old Accord man on charges of robbery, petit larceny and harassment. On August 7 at about 1:25 p.m., deputies responded to an establishment on North Main Street in the Village of Ellenville for a reported robbery. A man reportedly forcibly stole property from the clerk.
Newburgh man pleads guilty to hate crime in threat against off-duty officer and son
William Ryan, 60, admitted to menacing as a hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh Town Police charge four with manslaughter
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Four individuals have been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a Town of Newburgh man who it was believed fell or jumped from a roof in an attempted suicide, Town Police in Newburgh said Friday evening. It was on August 10 at...
Man Apprehended in Beacon, Pointed Loaded Gun At Family
The City of Beacon Police Department, in a press release on Thursday, August 18th, shared information about a concerning incident that occurred in the early afternoon on Wednesday in the area. Unregistered 9mm Gun Pulled on Beacon, NY Police Officer During Domestic Disturbance Call. Beacon Police report that around 1:50...
Funny money: Fake $100 bills found at Dutchess County businesses
The Millerton County Police Department has issued a warning that someone is passing phony money around the village.
