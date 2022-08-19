Read full article on original website
Police find fentanyl in Scottsbluff home with children present
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- A 22-year-old is facing multiple felony drug charges after a probation search. Last month on July 7, Scottsbluff Police were dispatched to a residence to assist a probation officer with a search. Officers said they found 20 pills stamped M30, numerous tinfoil scraps with burn marks, a...
Minatare man sentenced for armed home invasion
GERING, Neb. -- A Nebraska Panhandle man will spend up to 20 years behind bars for an armed home invasion last year. 55-year-old Lance Gibbons, of Minatare, was sentenced to 16-20 years in prison on Tuesday in Scotts Bluff County District Court. He will serve a mandatory minimum of six years, with the sentences being served consecutively. Gibbons received credit for 55 days served.
Man avoids arrest and drives through school barricades
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- An Alliance man who had three arrest warrants is behind bars after attempting to flee arrest in a vehicle that was reportedly stolen. On Friday at 6:35 p.m., officers took a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1200 block of 11th Avenue. At approximately 6:51 p.m., officers located the stolen vehicle traveling near 7th Avenue and East Overland Drive.
Narcotic violation at Walmart leads to high-speed pursuit
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- Scottsbluff officers arrested four women after a high-speed pursuit. On Sunday night around 8:00 p.m., Scottsbluff Officers witnessed a narcotic violation in the area of Walmart. Scottsbluff Police Department initiated a traffic stop with a maroon 2007 Ford Taurus. The Taurus fled eastbound at the 700 block...
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202200679 07:20 EMS : MEDICAL 600 W. 2ND STREET/ MEDICAL EMERGENCY REPORTED/INDIVIDUAL PLACED UNDER EMERGENCY PROTECTIVE CUSTODY Closed - Resolved. P202200681 23:49 ASSAULT : ASSAULT Officers were dispatched to Box Butte General Hospital referencing an assault. Officers spoke with one female. This case is open for investigation. Open - Under Investigation.
Alliance man arrested in Scottsbluff following vehicle, foot pursuit
On Aug. 19 at 6:35 p.m. Scottsbluff police officers investigated a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1200 block of 11th Avenue. At approximately 6:51 p.m. officers located the stolen vehicle traveling in the area of 7th Avenue and East Overland Drive. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle. 38-year-old...
Scottsbluff man charged with animal cruelty after February incident
GERING, NE — A Scottsbluff man was arraigned this week on a charge stemming from an incident earlier this year. According to court documents, 57-year-old Jonathan Quindt is charged with cruelly mistreating an animal - 1st offense, a Class 1 misdemeanor. Court documents say Gering Police were called to...
Scottsbluff police completes Speed Enforcement Grant, begins Drunk Driving Grant
Scottsbluff Nebraska-The Scottsbluff Police Department has completed the Summer Speed Enforcement Grant. This grant was from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office and provided extra officers for traffic enforcement on Friday and Saturday and on Broadway and 27th Street. The grant began on June 10 and ended on August 14.
Firefighters battle blaze near Hubbard Hill in Mitchell
MITCHELL, Neb. - Firefighters from multiple departments battled a grass fire in the Nebraska Panhandle Tuesday night. The blaze happened in the area of Hubbard Hill on the south end of Mitchell. According to KNEP, the Mitchell Fire Department called for assistance on the scene, receiving aid from Scottsbluff, Gering...
Alliance police to hold Elkhorn, Grand Neighborhoods meeting
The Elkhorn and Grand Neighborhoods are having a neighborhood meeting together on August 20th at 5PM in the Knight Museum. Meet your Neighborhood Beat Officers, voice concerns, and learn how you can help the department and your community.
Red Cloud, Bradshaw to speak at Agate Fossil Beds Nat. Mon.
HARRISON, NE — In celebration of the National Park Service’s “Founders Day,” Agate Fossil Beds National Monument is proud to welcome Darrell Red Cloud, great-great-grandson of the legendary Chief Red Cloud of the Lakota, and Dr. Jeff Bradshaw Professor of Entomology at University of Nebraska’s Panhandle Research and Extension Center in Scottsbluff.
Community pays respects for fallen Scottsbluff firefighter Ryan Lohr
Hundreds of family members, friends and first responders packed the WNCC gymnasium Saturday to pay their respects to Scottsbluff Fire Department Capt. Ryan Lohr. Lohr, 47, died Aug. 13 after an eight-month battle with colon cancer. He is survived by his parents, wife, children and several other family members. The...
Nebraska commissioners to consider changes to wild turkey seasons for 2023
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will consider recommendations for 2023 wild turkey hunting seasons at its Aug. 31 meeting at Fort Robinson State Park. The meeting begins at 8 a.m. Mountain time at the park’s Buffalo Barracks, 3200 U.S. 20, Crawford. The proposed changes to orders for the...
'Friendly Festival' to be held in Hay Springs
The Hay Springs Chamber of Commerce and other community organizations will be holding the 94th annual Hay Springs Friendly Festival Aug. 25 - Aug. 28. This year's Grand Marshals are Jim and Sandy Heesacker.
Alliance council approves development for Heartland Flats Apartments, Mall
At its Aug. 16 meeting, Alliance City Council approved the redevelopment plan for the Alliance Heartland Flats Mall and Apartments Project. The new building will be located on the west side of Alliance along Highway 385 near the new Runza restaurant. This new four-story development would bring 51 one and...
Help count species at Chadron State Park Bioblitz
The public is invited to explore the natural diversity of the Pine Ridge and help catalog the species found there during the Chadron State Park Bioblitz on Sept. 9-10. The free, family-friendly event will join members of the public with natural resources experts to explore and learn about the biodiversity and habitat at the park. Then, participants will work to identify as many plants and animals as possible during the event.
Post Podcast: Alliance City Council meeting, Aug. 16
Today we return you to the Aug. 16 Alliance City Council meeting. A proclaim was made for "Box Butte Bad Boys Day". The council approved an ordinance for an additional 1% for budgeted restricted funds. This does not increase the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget. The council approved the redevelopment plan for Alliance Heartland Flats Mall and Apartments Project, HVAC bid award for Alliance Learning Center and more.
Box Butte Co. Fair small pet results
(Exhibitor Name, Class Description, Ribbon, Special Placing)
Box Butte Co. Fair dairy goat results
(Exhibitor Name, Class Description, Ribbon, Special Placing) Kade Johnston Jr. Dairy Goat Showmanship Purple Junior Dairy Goat Showman. Nathaniel Bell Int. Dairy Goat Showmanship Purple Reserve Intermediate Dairy Goat Showman. Emily Johnston Int. Dairy Goat Showmanship Purple Intermediate Dairy Goat Showman. Christopher Bell Sr. Dairy Goat Showmanship Blue. Catherine Bryner...
Box Butte Co. Fair poultry results
(Exhibitor Name, Class Description, Ribbon, Special Placing) Corley Connor Jr. Poultry Showmanship Purple Champion Jr. Showmanship. Bristyl Helms Jr. Poultry Showmanship Purple Rs Champion Jr Showmanship. Kade Johnston Jr. Poultry Showmanship Purple. Tripp Moseman Jr. Poultry Showmanship Blue. Hannah Chatterton Int. Poultry Showmanship Blue. Jonas Daugherty Int. Poultry Showmanship Blue.
