Burlington, WI

School safety hotline has received around 1K tips this year, says AG Kaul

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says the state’s school safety hotline has received around 1,000 tips this year. The Speak Up, Speak Out hotline launched in fall 2020 to provide a one-stop shop for reporting potential threats to school safety. The 24-hour tip line accepts anonymous reports of potential dangers as the number of school shootings has increased nationwide in recent years. It’s a resource provided by the Office of School Safety, which was initially supported by more than $2 million in federal funding.
Evers announces tax cut proposal amid unprecedented state budget surplus

As he campaigns for reelection, Gov. Tony Evers proposed a tax cut plan Tuesday that would cut income taxes, cap the cost of insulin and provide more support for child care. If approved, the plan would provide $600 million per year in tax relief, including a 10 percent income tax cut, amid an unprecedented state budget surplus.
Wisconsin's 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline sees 6K calls in first month

Wisconsin's 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is already seeing a big increase in callers one month after the launch of the new number. The call center, managed by Family Services of Northeast Wisconsin, used to average around 29,000 calls a year. With the change over to the three-digit 988 lifeline phone number, the center received 6,000 calls just in July, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. It launched on July 16.
Pedestrian deaths increased by 8 percent in Wisconsin in 2021

More than 7,000 pedestrians were killed in the United States in 2021 — the highest number of fatalities in more than four decades — according to the Governors Highway Safety Association. According to the association, 54 pedestrians were killed in Wisconsin last year, an 8 percent increase over...
Rock County farmers collaborating to reduce runoff, soil erosion

Willie Hughes said every farmer wants to be a good steward of the land and natural resources. But, as he recently told Wisconsin Public Radio’s "The Morning Show:" "The truth is, our understanding of what good stewardship is is changing quickly … It doesn’t just end at our fence anymore like maybe it used to."
