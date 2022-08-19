Wisconsin's 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is already seeing a big increase in callers one month after the launch of the new number. The call center, managed by Family Services of Northeast Wisconsin, used to average around 29,000 calls a year. With the change over to the three-digit 988 lifeline phone number, the center received 6,000 calls just in July, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. It launched on July 16.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO