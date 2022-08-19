Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
Pick up a gamer-ready Samsung ultra-wide monitor for only $580
GameStop has cut the price of the Samsung 49" super ultra-wide dual QHD monitor from $1199 to $583, saving customers $616 off its typical retail price. This widescreen, curved monitor is ideal for gamers looking to pick up a bargain ahead of Labor Day -- as long as they don't mind a refurbished model, that is.
ZDNet
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 wired headset: Surround-sound gaming on a budget
After testing out the SteelSeries Nova Pro wireless headset, I decided to try out the company's budget-friendly headset, the Arctis Nova 1 wired headset. Featuring a simple, RGB-less design and basic buttons, this no-frills headset not only met my expectations, but exceeded them. For over a week, I tested the...
ZDNet
My 3 must-have car accessories: This phone mount, charger and cable
The smartphone is at the core of so much I do, even when on the move in the car. Yes, it's always safety first when it comes to smartphone use in the car, which essentially means you're only using it for hands-free activities or for navigation. I like to keep...
ZDNet
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3: Hands-on first look
SteelSeries has released their new line of Arctis Nova headsets, and the Arctis Nova 3 is an excellent option for PC, mobile, and console gamers. Between its premium features, lightweight design, and all-day comfort, the headset is well worth the higher price tag. And with USB-C, USB Type A, and 3.5mm AUX connectivity, you can quickly and easily switch between platforms when you want to play games, listen to music, or chat with friends.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ZDNet
Save $770 on this massive 75" Sony smart TV in Best Buy clearance sale
The Sony 75" class X80J 4K UHD smart Google TV is currently on sale at Best Buy, allowing you to save $770 in a limited clearance sale. Once they're gone, they're gone -- but for now, this TV's typical $1,399 price tag has been slashed to only $629. Ahead of...
ZDNet
Today only: Best Buy's TV sale includes a 65-inch TCL 4K Roku TV for $429
TCL - 50" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV. This 50-inch TV offers up to 4K UHD plus all the smart Roku features you've come to appreciate in a smart TV. The TV uses HDR to bring a lifelike viewing experience to your TV, and you can use either the Roku Mobile App or Voice search with Google Assistant or Alexa to work the TV if you happen to misplace the remote.
ZDNet
Enjoy 35% off Linksys mesh, WiFi routers in the back to school sale
Linksys is offering 35% off products in a site-wide sale including traditional WiFi and mesh routers. When you sign up with an internet service provider (ISP), the company will normally provide you with a router. However, they often leave a lot to be desired in terms of performance and connectivity -- and so if you're paying for a top-tier package, you will want a router able to handle traffic, and at speed.
ZDNet
The best Labor Day TV deals: Save hundreds on a Roku TV
What could be better than curling up on your couch after a long day and streaming your favorite show? Answer: streaming your favorite show from your majorly discounted, but still quality, SmartTV. With mostly a Roku Roundup, including an honorable Android TV mention, these TVs make it easy for you to steam from the most popular platforms without spending too many pretty pennies.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ZDNet
Save hundreds of dollars on these Roku, Hisense TVs before Labor Day
Labor Day is fast approaching but this doesn't mean you can't take advantage of the technology sales already live at a number of US retailers. At Best Buy, and others, numerous TV sets are on sale now, including Roku TVs and those manufactured by Hisense. Today's television sets go far...
ZDNet
T-Mobile REVVL 6 Pro review: $220 phone that outperforms in key areas
While I personally pay thousands for high-end devices because smartphones are one of my addictions, there are some very good, affordable, mid-range smartphones available today. For the past three weeks, I've been using the T-Mobile REVVL 6 Pro 5G and have been blown away by the quality, performance, and overall experience of this $220 Android smartphone. In the past, spending $200 on a phone meant it might last you a year with unreliable performance, but that is clearly not the case today.
ZDNet
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 teardown: Good luck repairing it yourself
Samsung released the Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable earlier this month and now teardown expert PKBreviews reveals what's behind those specs before fans receive their shipment. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 isn't wildly different to the Z Flip 3. They share the same 6.7-inch AMOLED primary display and 1.9-inch secondary Super AMOLED cover display, have high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon processors, similar cameras, and ship with 8GB of RAM.
ZDNet
Change the way you work with this monitor and mouse combo
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. "Work smarter, not harder." Of course, it's easier said than done, but once in a while, a device comes along that really can change the way you work. Actually, make that two devices. You can now bundle the Mobile Pixels Duex Max with a Mini Mouse for 7% off. With this combo, you won't just have an extra screen you can pair to most any device. You'll also have an innovative way to interact with it.
ZDNet
Samsung Odyssey Ark deal: Pre-order the 55-inch monitor, get a $200 gift card
You can never have a big enough monitor, and if you've been following the latest news, the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K UHD curved gaming monitor is coming out next month. If you play your cards right, you can deck out the rest of your gaming setup with a deal from Samsung, Newegg, or Best Buy. Right now, you can pre-order the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark curved gaming monitor and get a $200 gift card.
ZDNet
How to import WMV videos into Final Cut Pro
I was recently putting together a small video. All was going well until I tried importing a vendor-supplied asset into Final Cut Pro. As it turns out, Final Cut doesn't support WMV-formatted video files. What is WMV?. WMV stands for Windows Media Video, which is a Windows media format, as...
ZDNet
Fitbit unveils Sense 2, Versa 4, and Inspire 3 with color displays and refined designs
In 2020, Fitbit announced three new products, and two years later, we have upgraded models for the Sense, Versa, and Inspire devices. The Sense 2 and Versa 4 went through a full design refresh from the bottom up with thinner and lighter products that also bring back the physical button last seen in the Versa 2. The Inspire 3 gets a color display, one of the most requested features for this small tracker.
ZDNet
Original iPhone in sealed box sells for $35K at auction
In January 2007, Steve Jobs unveiled the first-ever iPhone, promising to "make history" with Apple's new product. The sleek new device included a touchscreen, a 2-megapixel camera, visual voicemail and a true web browser. "If the iPhone works as good as Jobs' demo, it will be a hit product," Dan Farber wrote for ZDNet.
ZDNet
Apple expands self-repair program to Mac notebooks
Beginning Tuesday, Apple will start offering customers genuine parts and tools so they can make repairs to their own MacBook Air and MacBook Pro notebooks with the M1 family of chips. The parts and tools, along with repair manuals, will be available for purchase and to rent via the Apple Self Service Repair Store.
ZDNet
inCharge X: Is this the one cable to rule them all?
Are you buried in charging cables for your iPhone, iPad, Android smartphone, and legacy devices that use microUSB?. What if I told you there's one cable that could replace, well, most of your old charging cables?. Enter the Rolling Square inCharge X. Regular readers might remember that I looked at...
ZDNet
Why does my iPhone's screen dim and go dark?
Over the past few weeks, I've received a lot of questions from readers complaining that their iPhone's display is dimming to the point of almost being unreadable. Several of the readers were using their iPhones for in-car navigation, some were recording video, another was flying their drone using an iPhone connected to the controller, and some weren't really doing anything in particular.
ZDNet
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro: Leaked prototypes suggest subtle design changes
Google so far has only teased the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, but now there's a hands-on demo of what Unbox Therapy's Lewis Hilsenteger says are "early developer versions" of the models, but not necessarily what will ship in October. The larger of the two devices, the Pixel 7...
Comments / 0