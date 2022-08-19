Read full article on original website
Save $770 on this massive 75" Sony smart TV in Best Buy clearance sale
The Sony 75" class X80J 4K UHD smart Google TV is currently on sale at Best Buy, allowing you to save $770 in a limited clearance sale. Once they're gone, they're gone -- but for now, this TV's typical $1,399 price tag has been slashed to only $629. Ahead of...
Today only: Best Buy's TV sale includes a 65-inch TCL 4K Roku TV for $429
TCL - 50" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV. This 50-inch TV offers up to 4K UHD plus all the smart Roku features you've come to appreciate in a smart TV. The TV uses HDR to bring a lifelike viewing experience to your TV, and you can use either the Roku Mobile App or Voice search with Google Assistant or Alexa to work the TV if you happen to misplace the remote.
Save hundreds of dollars on these Roku, Hisense TVs before Labor Day
Labor Day is fast approaching but this doesn't mean you can't take advantage of the technology sales already live at a number of US retailers. At Best Buy, and others, numerous TV sets are on sale now, including Roku TVs and those manufactured by Hisense. Today's television sets go far...
Pick up a gamer-ready Samsung ultra-wide monitor for only $580
GameStop has cut the price of the Samsung 49" super ultra-wide dual QHD monitor from $1199 to $583, saving customers $616 off its typical retail price. This widescreen, curved monitor is ideal for gamers looking to pick up a bargain ahead of Labor Day -- as long as they don't mind a refurbished model, that is.
My 3 must-have car accessories: This phone mount, charger and cable
The smartphone is at the core of so much I do, even when on the move in the car. Yes, it's always safety first when it comes to smartphone use in the car, which essentially means you're only using it for hands-free activities or for navigation. I like to keep...
Anker's latest GaNPrime power products: A roundup of safe, fast, and sustainable charging
Anker began using Gallium Nitride (GaN) in its charging devices in 2018 and has released a couple of generations of power products. The latest GaNPrime product series stands apart due to Anker's PowerIQ 4.0 and ActiveShield 2.0 features that adjust power distribution, monitor temperatures to safeguard your devices, and allow smaller products with increased power.
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro: Leaked prototypes suggest subtle design changes
Google so far has only teased the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, but now there's a hands-on demo of what Unbox Therapy's Lewis Hilsenteger says are "early developer versions" of the models, but not necessarily what will ship in October. The larger of the two devices, the Pixel 7...
Fitbit unveils Sense 2, Versa 4, and Inspire 3 with color displays and refined designs
In 2020, Fitbit announced three new products, and two years later, we have upgraded models for the Sense, Versa, and Inspire devices. The Sense 2 and Versa 4 went through a full design refresh from the bottom up with thinner and lighter products that also bring back the physical button last seen in the Versa 2. The Inspire 3 gets a color display, one of the most requested features for this small tracker.
The 5 best affordable digital cameras: Take a picture on a budget
Whether it is personally or professionally, you can say a lot with a picture. But first, you need the right equipment. Sometimes, your iPhone just won't do, so for those more serious purposes, you need a digital camera for its clarity and quality. However, finding the best digital camera is...
Deal alert: Insignia's outdoor projector screen is 51% off today only
While summer is coming to a close, that doesn't mean you can't still enjoy some hot savings right now. For those who love to spend their time outdoors, the Insignia 114-inch Outdoor Projector Screen is currently on sale for only $129, or a massive 51% off its original price. This is hands-down the lowest price we've seen on this projector.
Enjoy 35% off Linksys mesh, WiFi routers in the back to school sale
Linksys is offering 35% off products in a site-wide sale including traditional WiFi and mesh routers. When you sign up with an internet service provider (ISP), the company will normally provide you with a router. However, they often leave a lot to be desired in terms of performance and connectivity -- and so if you're paying for a top-tier package, you will want a router able to handle traffic, and at speed.
RS Recommends: At $49, the Facebook Portal Is Discounted to Its Lowest Price Ever
Run, don’t walk, to take advantage of this big Facebook Portal sale, which gets you a massive 73% discount on its best-selling Portal Smart Video Display. Better yet, just headline to Amazon, which has the 10-inch touchscreen Facebook Portal on sale for just $49 (regularly $179.99+). This is not only the first time we’ve seen the Facebook Portal under $50 this year, it’s also the lowest price we’ve seen for the Portal, ever. Buy: Facebook Portal Smart Video Display $49.00 The Facebook Portal is a smart video display (also known as a smart picture frame) that lets you display photos, take calls,...
T-Mobile REVVL 6 Pro review: $220 phone that outperforms in key areas
While I personally pay thousands for high-end devices because smartphones are one of my addictions, there are some very good, affordable, mid-range smartphones available today. For the past three weeks, I've been using the T-Mobile REVVL 6 Pro 5G and have been blown away by the quality, performance, and overall experience of this $220 Android smartphone. In the past, spending $200 on a phone meant it might last you a year with unreliable performance, but that is clearly not the case today.
Double up your backup with 2 lifetime cloud storage plans for $159
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. With the amount of data we accumulate on a daily basis, cloud storage isn't just a perk anymore. For some of us, it's practically a necessity. The question is which cloud storage provider can hit the trifecta regarding storage space, security, and accessibility. Degoo has long been one of the top choices for individual users, but its new deal on two premium lifetime plans just made it much more attractive for families.
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3: Hands-on first look
SteelSeries has released their new line of Arctis Nova headsets, and the Arctis Nova 3 is an excellent option for PC, mobile, and console gamers. Between its premium features, lightweight design, and all-day comfort, the headset is well worth the higher price tag. And with USB-C, USB Type A, and 3.5mm AUX connectivity, you can quickly and easily switch between platforms when you want to play games, listen to music, or chat with friends.
Samsung Odyssey Ark deal: Pre-order the 55-inch monitor, get a $200 gift card
You can never have a big enough monitor, and if you've been following the latest news, the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K UHD curved gaming monitor is coming out next month. If you play your cards right, you can deck out the rest of your gaming setup with a deal from Samsung, Newegg, or Best Buy. Right now, you can pre-order the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark curved gaming monitor and get a $200 gift card.
Amazon and Microsoft want to go big on data centres, but the power grid can't support them
Amazon Web Services (AWS), Equinix and Microsoft might be forced to halt new data center projects in Dublin due to the city's power constricts. The Times (Via Datacenter Dynamics) reports that Amazon and Microsoft are looking at alternative locations outside Dublin after state-owned electricity operator, EiGrid, imposed a moratorium on new connections in the capital city. The companies had earmarked nearly €2bn for data center expansion in the region.
Kingston IronKey Vault Privacy 80 External SSD, hands on: Secure, but sluggish and expensive
Kingston's DataTraveler memory sticks are a popular option with many users who require encryption and password protection for important files, but its new IronKey Vault Privacy 80 External SSD (VP80ES) is in a different league altogether. This USB solid-state drive uses hardware-based encryption technology that was originally developed by IronKey specifically for US military and government organisations, before the company was acquired by Kingston in 2016.
Paper catalogues to data catalogues: How digital transformation has changed everything about retail
When embarking on a digital transformation project, it pays to have great data. For online retailer Very.co.uk, leveraging a company heritage dating back to 1890 has been instrumental in establishing what it claims to be one of the oldest and richest customer-focused data sets in the country. Very has undergone...
inCharge X: Is this the one cable to rule them all?
Are you buried in charging cables for your iPhone, iPad, Android smartphone, and legacy devices that use microUSB?. What if I told you there's one cable that could replace, well, most of your old charging cables?. Enter the Rolling Square inCharge X. Regular readers might remember that I looked at...
