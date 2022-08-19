ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

luxury-houses.net

Spectacular and Fully Renovated Estate in Illinois Hits Market for $3.2M

The Estate in Illinois is a luxurious home upgraded with all new hi end appliances and amenities now available for sale. This home located at 500 Voltz Rd, Northbrook, Illinois; offering 07 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 9,748 square feet of living spaces. Call Jeannie Kurtzhalts – Compass (Phone: 847 845-5114) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Illinois.
veranda.com

Why You Should Make a Special Trip to Chicago's Christmas Market

Chicago winters may be notoriously brutal, but the Windy City’s holiday spirit more than makes up for its lake-effect snow and unbearably strong gusts. (At least before the new year. Thoughts and prayers for anyone who chooses to brave the months of January, February, and March.) And there is perhaps, no institution more famous around Christmastime than Chicago’s own Christkindlmarkt: an outdoor strip of German vendors that offer food, drinks, ornaments, souvenirs, and more to bring a taste of Bavarian culture without the cost of a transcontinental flight.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Parents

Wacky and Fun Chicago Places Kids Will Love

If you’re eager for a family adventure, Chicago is filled with historic, wacky and wonderful gems tucked away in hidden corners — or hiding in plain sight. Here’s where to find them. Aji Ichiban. Address: 2117 S. China Place, Chicago. Aji Ichiban transforms the typical penny candy...
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

10 Incredible Illinois Pumpkin Patches To Visit This Fall

Football season is literally days away. You can get pumpkin spice lattes at pretty much every coffee shop. It looks like fall might officially be upon us. If you're in the Midwest there's one big thing everyone plans for at least one weekend a year, even if that means missing some college football, is a trip to the local pumpkin patch.
ILLINOIS STATE
Essence

8 Black-Owned Businesses You Need To Visit On Your Next Trip To Chicago

From bookstores to bars, here are some of our favorite loud and proud Black-owned Chicago businesses. There’s something special about Chi-town. From the people, to the culture, to food – there’s a reason 30 million people visit this city each year. But more importantly, Black people are the fabric of what makes Chicago truly unique. Chicago’s African-American roots are well before the historic Great Migration to Chicago, but rather with Chicago’s founding by the Haitian-American Jean Baptiste Pointe du Sable.
CHICAGO, IL
PLANetizen

Chicago Renters Struggling to Afford Housing

Writing in the Chicago Tribune, Dia Gill and Darcel Rockett describe Chicago’s housing crisis, which is forcing residents to make difficult choices in order to afford rising rents, which have gone up by 9 percent since 2021. As the authors note, “A combination of inflation and climbing demand for units as consumers emerge from the pandemic has driven up rents, with little to no sign that prices will reverse any time soon.”
CHICAGO, IL
ValueWalk

$500 Monthly Stimulus Checks from Illinois: Just Seven Days Left to Apply for This Money

Several states and local governments are sending monetary help to residents in one form or another. Thus, it is important for residents to keep a tab on these programs and adhere to the deadlines. One such program in which the deadline is nearing is for certain residents of Illinois. Residents only have a week left to apply for the monthly stimulus checks from Illinois. Specifically, this program is for residents of Evanston, Illinois, and will offer $500 monthly payments to eligible residents.
EVANSTON, IL
Secret Chicago

PHOTOS: 30 Extraordinary Shots Of Chicago’s 2022 Air & Water Show

As you probably know, the Chicago Air & Water Show returned over the weekend for its first full-scale version since 2019 following a full cancellation in 2020 and a scaled-back version featuring a solo demonstration by the Navy Blue Angels last year. Presented by the City of Chicago it is the largest free show of its kind in the entire country and features a variety of military and civilian performances. This year The Navy Blue Angels, the Golden Knights Army Parachute Team, and multiple other performers took to the skies from 10 am until 2 pm on both Saturday and Sunday to provide some sublime spectacles in the skies above Chicago. As ever, Chicago’s array of talented photographers were out in full force to capture the event. Some rushed to the viewing locations between Oak Street and Fullerton Avenue, some up to the city’s artificial peaks to capture the event from above, and others took to Lake Michigan to get the best views of Chicago’s formidable skyline. Here we’ve rounded up our favorite snaps from the weekend. Scroll through these astounding photos of planes twisting, turning, darting, and weaving across the Chicago skies!
thechicagomachine.com

Chicago Dog Reports the End of the World

CHICAGO, IL - Giving a press conference while cowering behind the couch, local Golden Retriever Potato Chip Jackson announced that the world was clearly coming to an end this Saturday during the Chicago Air and Water Show. “It has become clear, to myself and the greater Chicago Canine Community,” Potato...
CHICAGO, IL
rejournals.com

$215.1M financing secured for Canal Station in Chicago

JLL Capital Markets has arranged $215.1 million in financing for the redevelopment of 801 S Canal St., a 684,000-square-foot office space in Chicago, Illinois. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, 601W Companies, to secure a senior loan through Bank OZK and a mezzanine loan and preferred equity through Lionheart Strategic Management LLC on behalf of Milestone Asset Management.
CHICAGO, IL
947wls.com

Museum of Science and Industry announces 4 August Free Days

What’s better than a day at the museum? A FREE day at the museum!. The Museum of Science and Industry just announced 4 free days for all Illinois Residents. On August 23rd, 24th, 30th, and 31st bring your Driver’s License or State ID and get into the museum for free.
1440 WROK

Mystery Person Won $1.3 Billion Lottery From This Illinois Store

If you happened to buy a lottery ticket from a certain Illinois convenience store, you might be nearly a billionaire now and not even now it. CBS News is reporting that there was only 1 winner from the $1.3 billion dollar mega-millions jackpot Friday night. That winner who remains a mystery purchased their ticket from a Des Plaines, Illinois Speedway store.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

City’s top 5 hot dogs — according to Chicagoans

CHICAGO — You suggested, you voted, you decided. Chicago is home to a generous number of hot dog stands, but of the 80+ submitted by our readers, five rose above the rest. Here are the city’s top five hot dogs in no particular order. Superdawg First opened in May of 1948, Superdawg still stands at […]
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

The Magical World of Harry Potter is Coming to Illinois This Fall

Calling all wizards and muggles alike. You're all invited to experience everything Harry Potter at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter Magic at Play. Opening November 11 in Chicago (Water Tower Plaza) explore three floors of everything Harry Potter. Kids (and adults) will be able to climb and go on a magical adventure all inspired by the world of Harry Potter. There will be several activities throughout the three floors to discover and explore everything Harry Potter.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

An early outlook for Chicago's winter

Chicago - Be sure to enjoy the warm sunshine this week. If you are like me, I try to relish these days while I can because lurking in the back of my mind is the cold and snow that winter will inevitably bring. How bad will this upcoming winter be?
CHICAGO, IL

